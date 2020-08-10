See More Speed Reads
of course Jared Kushner will be there
Edit

Trump will reportedly only have a handful of people help him with debate prep

1:22 a.m.
Donald Trump and Chris Christie.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and some of his closest aides and advisers decided that when it comes to debate prep, he will only have five or six people in the room with him to limit the potential for leaks, someone with knowledge of the matter leaked to Axios.

Trump, his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie met at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, two weekends ago to plot out how they will prepare for debates with former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Axios reports. The group agreed that they would gather every 10 days until the first scheduled debate, and they might welcome different people based on their subject matter expertise.

Christie pretended to be Hillary Clinton during 2016 debate prep sessions, and Trump has told people privately it is likely he'll step in and role-play as Biden this time around, Axios reports. Miller and Christie have both told Trump not to go into the first debate thinking he'll trounce Biden, as he has experience with debating, and one person told Axios Trump has "verbalized how important these are going to be. He's said, 'We gotta win.'" Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Texas doctor delivers baby boy of woman he delivered 25 years ago

1:58 a.m.

When Lauren Cortez found out she was pregnant, there was one person she wanted to deliver her baby: Dr. Bryan Cox, the same OB/GYN who helped welcome her to the world 25 years ago.

Cox has been an OB/GYN at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, for 33 years. Cortez's mother, Isabel Luna, has been one of his patients for decades, and spoke highly of him. When Cortez arrived at her first appointment, she was "excited, because her mom loves me, so it was a great situation," Cox told Good Morning America. "It was fun the whole pregnancy."

Cortez's son, Logan James, was born on July 26, weighing six pounds, one ounce. Cox had a special greeting for Logan — the same one he gave Cortez in 1995. "Dr. Cox, right when the baby is born, he sings 'Happy Birthday,'" Cortez said. "The fact that he takes that little time to personalize the birth experience meant a lot to me." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law

12:06 a.m.
Jimmy Lai.
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Jimmy Lai, a 72-year-old media tycoon and activist who is a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was arrested early Monday, accused of colluding with foreign forces, The Washington Post reports.

This is a crime under Hong Kong's new national security law that aims to stifle dissent, and anyone found guilty could receive life in prison. Lai's company, Next Digital, publishes the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper, and a person familiar with the matter said several company executives were also arrested on Monday, the Post reports.

In a statement, the Hong Kong Police Force said seven men between the ages of 39 and 72 were arrested on suspicion of breaching the security law, but did not release their names. Mark Simon, one of Lai's close aides, said two of Lai's sons were among those arrested.

Lai is from mainland China, and became politically active in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. He has been calling for greater freedoms and democracy in Hong Kong, and was arrested in February on charges of illegal assembly and intimidation. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

At least 97,000 U.S. kids tested positive for coronavirus over last 2 weeks of July

August 9, 2020
A child takes a COVID-19 test.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

During the last two weeks of July, at least 97,000 children in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a new report released Sunday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

More than seven out of 10 infections were reported in southern and western states, with the highest percent increase occurring in Missouri, Oklahoma, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 338,000 kids have been infected.

The report included data from 49 states, Washington, D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico, but not Texas or any part of New York outside of New York City, meaning the true count is likely higher. The age ranges were not the same in every state; while most considered children to be anyone 17 or younger, Alabama put the age limit at 24, while Utah and Florida put it at 14.

In a separate report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition related to COVID-19, disproportionately affects people of color. From early March through late July, 570 young people under 20 met the definition of MIS-C, The New York Times reports.

Symptoms include fever, pinkeye, muscle weakness, and confusion, and most of the patients were previously healthy. Roughly 40 percent of patients were Latino or Hispanic, 33 percent were Black, and 13 percent were white; 10 died and about two-thirds were admitted to intensive care units. Catherine Garcia

From the wonderful world of sports
Edit

Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship

August 9, 2020

Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship Sunday in San Francisco, the 23-year-old golfer's first career major title.

He closed with a 6-under-64, giving him a two-shot victory over Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson. His weekend rounds of 65-64 were the lowest 36-hole weekend score in PGA Championship history, Golfweek reports. Morikawa is the third-youngest winner of the PGA Championship since World War II, behind Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus, and the sixth-youngest winner overall.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Championship was moved from May to August, and there were no spectators. Catherine Garcia

competent leadership
Edit

New Zealand records 100 days without a new domestic coronavirus case

August 9, 2020
Jacinda Ardern.
Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported that the country hasn't had any new cases of coronavirus due to community transmission in 100 days.

This is a "significant milestone," Director-General of Heath Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said, but he warned that people "can't afford to be complacent. We have seen overseas how quickly the virus can re-emerge and spread in places where it was previously under control, and we need to be prepared to quickly stamp out any future cases in New Zealand."

The country has had 1,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there are now 23 people with active cases who are in managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health said. New Zealand's borders are closed to nearly everyone, and the new cases that have been recently reported are tied to individuals who were able to enter the country.

New Zealand reacted quickly to the pandemic, going into lockdown on March 25. Since June 8, the country has been at Alert Level 1, meaning the disease is contained inside New Zealand but "uncontrolled overseas," CBS News reports. Under Alert Level 1 guidelines, schools and workplaces are open and there are no restrictions on gatherings or domestic travel. Catherine Garcia

happening in puerto rico
Edit

Primary voting temporarily halted in Puerto Rico due to a lack of ballots

August 9, 2020
Voters in Puerto Rico are turned away due to a lack of ballots.
AP Photo/Danica Coto

Election officials in Puerto Rico said Sunday's primary was temporarily suspended because several precincts on the island did not receive ballots.

The State Elections Commission later announced that in precincts that were unable to open by 1:45 p.m., voters will have the chance to cast their ballots on August 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., CNN reports. In some areas, voters waited for hours in the heat, wearing their required face masks, only to be turned away and told there weren't any ballots.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced on Twitter said this was "totally unacceptable and outrageous! What the State Elections Commission did today is unprecedented and there is no excuse that can support it." She called on the head of the commission to step down, and said they "lied" to make it appear they were prepared for the election. Catherine Garcia

happening now
Edit

Protests erupt in Belarus as opposition fears presidential election was rigged

August 9, 2020
Opposition supporters in Belarus.
Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

In Belarus, protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday night after a government exit poll predicted the authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko will win a sixth term, with 80 percent of the vote.

Witnesses said riot police fired stun grenades, rubber bullets, and water cannons at the demonstrators in order to break up the crowd, BBC News reports. Lukashenko, 65, has been in power since 1994, and is often referred to as "Europe's last dictator." Leading up to the election, the government cracked down on journalists and activists, and officials blocked two challengers from appearing on the ballot and arrested another.

Opposition leaders said they expected the vote to be rigged, and observers were not allowed to monitor the election. The exit poll gives Lukashenko's primary challenger, former teacher Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, seven percent of the vote, but she said during a press conference that she believes "my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.