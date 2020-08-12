French prime minister warns COVID-19 infection rate is going 'the wrong way'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is concerned that the country is going "the wrong way" when it comes to the coronavirus, as the number of cases have almost doubled in the last 24 hours.

Since Monday, 1,397 new infections have been reported by France's health ministry, and 14 people have died. During a press conference in Montpellier on Tuesday, Castex said the "epidemiological situation ... is deteriorating," as "about 25 new clusters are identified every day compared to five three weeks ago."

A ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people has been extended to Oct. 30, and Castex called on local authorities to also lengthen mask requirements. Nationwide, people must wear face coverings while inside government offices, stores, and on public transportation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 30,000 people have died of the coronavirus in France. Catherine Garcia