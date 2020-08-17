Michelle Obama calls Biden a 'profoundly decent man' as Trump mocks her pre-taped DNC speech

President Trump isn't impressed with former first lady Michelle Obama's Democratic National Convention speech

Obama will headline the DNC on Monday, and the convention aired a clip of her prerecorded speech a few hours ahead of her appearance. The 30-second preview seems to focus more on Biden's strengths than Trump's weaknesses, but the president still couldn't miss a chance to attack it.

In her speech, Obama calls Biden a "profoundly decent man, guided by faith." "He was a terrific vice president," Obama continues, saying he "knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country."

Trump took a swipe at Obama and the DNC at a press conference in Wisconsin earlier Monday, asking, "Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech?" Trump then promised his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House next Thursday will be live, no matter what Hatch Act sticklers have to say about it. Kathryn Krawczyk