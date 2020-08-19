See More Speed Reads
Tiger King zoo closes after reported animal welfare violations

11:59 a.m.
Tiger King
Netflix

Five months after Netflix's Tiger King debuted, the zoo from the wildly successful documentary series has closed to the public.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is closing "effective immediately" after its exhibitor license was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CNN reports.

The zoo's license suspension came after inspectors reportedly identified numerous animal welfare violations, including the fact that, according to CNN, the "only refrigerated storage for animal food was a broken refrigerator truck." TMZ also reports that investigators said some of the animals "appeared to be weak and neglected." The zoo was previously owned by Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's documentary series that focused on his feud with activist Carole Baskin and his ultimate imprisonment following a murder-for-hire plot.

A Facebook post from the zoo claimed it had been the "target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world" following the release of Tiger King and that the USDA was making "false accusations" after having "folded to the pressures of PETA." PETA in a statement celebrated the fact that after this suspension, owner Jeff Lowe's "tiger-terrorizing days may soon be over."

The Facebook announcement also said that "our new park" will be "a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services," as Lowe evidently hopes the public's fascination with this bizarre cast of characters can be maintained for years to come. Brendan Morrow

hong kong security law
Princeton students in Chinese politics class will use code names to protect their identities from Hong Kong national security law

11:56 a.m.
Princeton University.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

The national security law China imposed on Hong Kong is affecting universities in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Professors who teach classes related to China at schools like Princeton University are developing ways to protect their students' identities to help them avoid running afoul of the security law, which allows Beijing to pursue violators even outside Hong Kong. Just recently, Samuel Chu, a naturalized American citizen from Hong Kong, reportedly was included on a list of fugitives being sought under the law after he lobbied U.S. Congress to sanction Beijing over its actions in his former city.

Rory Truex, an assistant professor at Princeton who teaches a class on Chinese politics, told the Journal he will have his students turn in their work with a code rather than a name so they aren't linked to any views or arguments China might consider in violation of the law. However, he made it clear "we cannot self-sensor."

Harvard Business School, meanwhile, is reportedly trying to introduce amnesty for students — including Americans — worried about the consequences of discussing potentially politically sensitive topics, meaning they won't be penalized for a lack of class participation.

One thing that academics reportedly feel is particularly worrisome is that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, many universities will continue to practice remote learning. Subsequently, students from Hong Kong and China may have to connect with their U.S. classmates through video links, and there are fears the classes could be recorded and land in the hands of Chinese authorities, jeopardizing those international students' safety. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

DNC 2020
Why the DNC is focusing on 'emotion over ideology'

11:10 a.m.

So far, Time's Charlotte Alter writes, the Democratic National Convention is putting a lot more emphasis on "emotion" rather than "ideology."

While Alter acknowledged that the policy disputes between the left and center of the Democratic Party are "real and urgent" and will ultimately come to define former Vice President Joe Biden's presidency, should he defeat President Trump in November, those debates mostly seem like they're on the back burner during the convention.

That's probably because the people who are really invested in those debates already know where they stand. For example, Alter argues people who fervently supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primaries either know why they have to back Biden now, even if they're not thrilled with the prospect, or they remain staunchly opposed to his presidency and are determined to sit the election out. In that case, there's little Biden's camp can do to change their minds. But the party can change the minds of people who don't normally follow politics on a daily basis, Alter says, which is why the Medicare-for-all debate isn't getting as much time as, say, Biden's personality. Read Alter's full Twitter thread here. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Percentage of Americans who say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine declines 10 percent in 3 months

10:25 a.m.

Fewer Americans say they'd get a vaccine against COVID-19 than about three months ago, an alarming new poll has found.

In a poll released by CNN on Wednesday, when respondents were asked if they would personally try to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if one was made widely available at a low cost, only 56 percent said they would, while 40 percent said they wouldn't. The percentage of Americans who say they would get vaccinated is down 10 percentage points from May, when 66 percent in the same CNN poll said they'd get the vaccine.

CNN reports the decline "seems to be concentrated among Trump supporters, 51 percent of whom said they would seek out a vaccine in May compared with 38 percent who say the same now." In response to the poll's finding, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted, "The attack on science has consequences."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously warned that if too many Americans refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it's "unlikely" the U.S. will get to herd immunity.

That's why, he explained to CNN, it's important for "people to understand that we're doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective, and it's for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine." Fauci added, however, that keeping in mind the "anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country," health officials, unfortunately, have "a lot of work to do."

The poll was conducted by SSRS by speaking to a random national sample of 1,108 adults over the phone from Aug. 12-15. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read more at CNN. Brendan Morrow

still a ways to go
Nearly half of physicians believe the U.S. coronavirus epidemic won't 'be under control' until after June 2021

10:17 a.m.
A doctor.
IStock.

A plurality of physicians think Americans will have to wait until well into 2021 for the country's coronavirus epidemic to end, a new Physicians Foundation survey finds.

The terminology is vague, but 49 percent of the physicians surveyed think the virus "will be under control" and "risk of contracting COVID-19 will be minimal" nationally after June 1, 2021, which was the latest date offered in the survey (although 4 percent of those polled said the pandemic would "never" get under control). Another 37 percent were slightly more optimistic, believing the U.S. has a chance to contain the virus between January and June of 2021. Only 10 percent think that could happen this year.

Additionally, the results indicated physicians are concerned that reopening "business, schools, and public places" will lead to new spikes in the virus. A majority of those surveyed believe that reopening poses a greater risk to their patients than prolonging social isolation would.

The Physicians Foundation survey was conducted by Merritt Hawkins between July 15-26. Data is based on 3,513 responses. The margin of error is 1.86 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

'threat to public health'
Health misinformation generated billions of Facebook views in the last year, study finds

8:45 a.m.
A 'like' sign stands at the entrance of Facebook headquarters May 18, 2012 in Menlo Park, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Health misinformation is drawing a concerning number of eyes on Facebook, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.

The advocacy group Avaaz on Wednesday released a report estimating that networks spreading health misinformation generated roughly 3.8 billion views on Facebook in the last year, reports The Hill.

The report says this health misinformation reached a peak in April 2020, when the networks drew about 460 million views, and only about 16 percent of the misinformation the study looked at actually received a warning label from Facebook. The study also found that the health misinformation had about four times as many views as content from leading health institutions like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that the platform's algorithm gives misinformation "an upper hand over authoritative health content."

Facebook said earlier this month that between April and June, it removed seven million posts from Facebook and Instagram for COVID-19 misinformation and attached warning labels to nearly 100 million others. But The Washington Post notes that, for instance, the viral conspiracy video "Plandemic," which promotes false claims about the coronavirus, was removed by the company only after it had racked up millions of shares.

Based on its findings, Avaaz concludes that Facebook is "failing to keep people safe and informed" during the coronavirus crisis, while Avaaz campaign director Fadi Quran said, per The Hill, "Facebook's algorithm is a major threat to public health." A Facebook spokesperson told the Post, "We share Avaaz's goal of limiting misinformation, but their findings don't reflect the steps we've taken to keep it from spreading on our services." Brendan Morrow

Quotables
Why a President Joe Biden might end up bolder than his 2 younger Democratic predecessors

8:34 a.m.

The president sworn in next January will be the oldest in U.S. history to take the oath of office, whether it's Joe Biden becoming the 46th president at age 78 or President Trump starting a second term, age 74. When Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972, former President Bill Clinton — born in 1946, the same year as Trump and former President George W. Bush, boomers all — "was a law student running George McGovern's campaign in Texas," David Maraniss notes at The Washington Post. Former President Barack Obama, a de facto Gen Xer born in 1961, was an 11-year-old fifth grader.

Biden, a pre-boomer, "has been around national politics for 48 years, more than either Clinton or Obama had lived when they entered the White House," Maraniss says, but he has "somehow outlasted them into the virtual age," gunning for the top job a generation after Clinton retired. "The situation is striking for more than chronological unlikeliness," he muses:

Timing is everything in politics, and as both the first and last of the three to be in the electoral game, Biden finds himself now perhaps the freest of them all, unloosed by demographics, ideological shifts in both parties, and the spectacle of Donald Trump to make bolder choices than Clinton or Obama. It was in part because of voter exhaustion with the Clintons and a backlash against the Obamas that the metaphorical bridge eventually led to Biden, in many ways a safe and conventional everyman. But although Biden faces skepticism from the Democratic Party's left about whether he will be too accommodating, the conditions for an activist presidency are apparent. This is both despite and because of the dual crises of a pandemic and economic collapse he would face should he become president, and also because he is unlikely to be weighed down by reelection concerns, part of the calculation for Clinton and Obama. [The Washington Post]

Expectations are pretty low for a Biden presidency, according to a recent Pew poll, and most of his voters seem motivated mainly by their dislike of Trump.

The soft burden of low expectations may help Biden as much as it hurts him, but it may also end up being misplaced. Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Coup-ish
Edit

Mali's president steps down after military intervention

7:04 a.m.
Malian soliders celebrate after apparent coup
John Kalapo/Getty Images

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday, hours after mutinous soldiers arrested him and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé in the capital, Bamako. "I do not wish for blood to be shed anymore so I can maintain power," he said, ending his seven years in power. The apparent coup attempt followed a weeks-long political crisis during which protesters took to the streets demanding Keita's departure. His critics accused him of leading the West African nation to economic collapse amid a worsening security crisis driven by deepening ethnic and ideological tensions.

The U.S. and much of the international community condemned the "unconstitutional change." Anti-government protesters celebrated in Bamako. Harold Maass

