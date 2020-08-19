Tiger King zoo closes after reported animal welfare violations

Five months after Netflix's Tiger King debuted, the zoo from the wildly successful documentary series has closed to the public.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is closing "effective immediately" after its exhibitor license was suspended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CNN reports.

The zoo's license suspension came after inspectors reportedly identified numerous animal welfare violations, including the fact that, according to CNN, the "only refrigerated storage for animal food was a broken refrigerator truck." TMZ also reports that investigators said some of the animals "appeared to be weak and neglected." The zoo was previously owned by Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's documentary series that focused on his feud with activist Carole Baskin and his ultimate imprisonment following a murder-for-hire plot.

A Facebook post from the zoo claimed it had been the "target of every nutjob and animal rights loon in the world" following the release of Tiger King and that the USDA was making "false accusations" after having "folded to the pressures of PETA." PETA in a statement celebrated the fact that after this suspension, owner Jeff Lowe's "tiger-terrorizing days may soon be over."

The Facebook announcement also said that "our new park" will be "a private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services," as Lowe evidently hopes the public's fascination with this bizarre cast of characters can be maintained for years to come. Brendan Morrow