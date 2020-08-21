See More Speed Reads
'an attempt on his life'
Edit

Russian hospital claims Putin critic Navalny wasn't poisoned, bars his medevac to Germany

8:46 a.m.
A picture taken on August 20, 2020 shows a general view of Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was admitted after he fell ill in what his spokeswoman said was a suspected poisoning.
YELENA LATYPOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian opposition leader who is in a coma, possibly after being poisoned, is reportedly not being allowed to transfer out of a state-run hospital.

Alexei Navalny, prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was hospitalized this week after he suddenly became ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his spokesperson said that "We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea." On Friday, Navalny's spokesperson said he is not being permitted to transfer out of the state-run hospital where he's being treated, describing this refusal to let him leave as "an attempt on his life," CBS News reports. Doctors from Germany already arrived with the intention of transferring Navalny, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The hospital is claiming that Navalny's condition is too unstable for him to be transferred, The New York Times reports. Doctors also claim that "no poisons or traces of their presence" were found in Navalny's body and that "we do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning," asserting that he suffered from "a sudden drop in blood sugar" due to a "metabolic disorder," per CBS.

But Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, alleges that officials aren't allowing him to be transported out of the hospital because they hope "to make the chemical substance that is in Alexey's body disappear," CNN reports. She added that "we of course cannot trust this hospital and we demand for Alexey to be given to us, so that we could have him treated in an independent hospital whose doctors we trust." Navalny's spokesperson also said, per the Journal, that the Russian doctors, "of course, didn’t make the decision, but the Kremlin did." Brendan Morrow

'we're going to have everybody'
Edit

Trump says he'll send law enforcement, sheriffs to polling places on Election Day

9:45 a.m.

President Trump is vowing to send law enforcement to polling places during the 2020 presidential election as he continues to make baseless claims about voter fraud and mail-in ballots.

Trump during an interview with Fox News on Thursday night was asked by host Sean Hannity if he's "going to have poll watchers" to help "avoid fraud" during the election, to which he responded, "We're going to have everything. We're going to have sheriffs, and we're going to have law enforcement, and we're going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we're going to have everybody."

Trump went on to continue to make false claims about mail-in ballots, baselessly speculating that they will be sent only to "Democrat areas" for the November election.

CNN previously reported that Trump's 2020 campaign was "working to dispatch tens of thousands of election monitors to battleground states" this November, but NBC News notes this Fox News interview was the first time Trump claimed he will try to include law enforcement in this effort. Lawyer Marc E. Elias shot back at Trump that he won't be doing so "without a legal fight." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers, officials, and investors increasingly confident about a COVID-19 vaccine next January

8:18 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Humans have never successfully developed a vaccine against a coronavirus, but expectations are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for the public by the beginning of next year. At least three vaccines — developed by Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and China's CanSino — are in final Phase III testing, and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Friday they will also take their vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into Phase III testing, with the goal of seeking regulatory review by October.

Expectations for a vaccine in a few months have also buoyed the stock market, even as current economic news remains dour.

"If data from Phase III trials shows the vaccines are effective and safe, the first vaccines could be approved at the beginning of the year, possibly with conditions attached," Klaus Cichutek, the head of Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institut, said this week. "Based on assurances from manufacturers, the first doses for people in Germany will be available at that time, in accordance with the priorities set by the Standing Committee on Vaccination."

The question of who will get first priority for a vaccine still have to be ironed out in different countries, but "I believe that it is realistic that we will know sometime in late 2020 whether some COVID-19 vaccines are safe, exactly how effective they are, and which ones should be used to vaccinate the U.S. population in 2021," William Petri, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia, writes at The Conversation.

The U.S. has committed $8 billion "for the production of millions of doses of vaccines and supporting vaccine manufacturing at an industrial scale even before researchers have demonstrated vaccine efficacy and safety," Petri explains. "The advantage of this strategy is that once a vaccine is proven safe in phase III trials, a stockpile of it will already exist and it can be distributed immediately." The U.S. government is also in talks with vaccine distributors. Peter Weber

DNC 2020
Edit

Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus roast Trump while hosting the DNC

6:33 a.m.

The emcee for the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tried something the previous three hosts had not: comedy.

Not everybody loved her jokes, scattered throughout the two hours of virtual convening, or found them appropriate for such a serious occasion. But Now This News rounded most of them up in one place, and so you can watch Louis-Dreyfus roast President Trump without the solemn testimonials, professions of faith, stories of grief, and proposals for saving the soul of America getting in the way.

Most of Louis-Dreyfus' zingers were directed toward Trump, but her first one actually involved Vice President Mike Pence — or rather, using Pence as a canvas to critique all the Republicans and conservative TV personalities who can't find the time or interest to learn how to pronounce Kamala. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles the Trump Administration
Edit

Late night hosts applaud the narrative perfection of Steve Bannon being arrested for a border wall scam

5:38 a.m.

Other than the Democratic National Convention wrapping up, "here's the big story today: Another one of President Trump's close associates got indicted," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Yep, Steve Bannon was arrested and placed in the 'Trump's well-wishes' section of the prison. ... At this point, the White House softball team and the prison softball team have the exact same lineup."

"After the Aryan Brotherhood and Latin Kings, the largest prison gang in America might be the former Trump campaign officials," Trevor Noah joked at The Daily Show. "Everything about this story's insane," starting with Bannon being "arrested on a 150-foot yacht," by "investigators from the post office."

"But the best part of the story is why Bannon was arrested," Noah said. "He's accused of stealing money from people who thought they were donating to build Donald Trump's wall — because, you know, you wouldn't want any criminals sneaking into the country. And I'm honestly curious to see how this plays out. Because the people who got ripped off now hate Steve Bannon, right? But they obviously really love Donald Trump. But Trump loves Steve Bannon. So I feel like this whole thing's going to end with Trump getting those people to donate for Bannon's defense fund, but then Trump steals the money and moves to Mexico — which he can get to easily, because there's no wall."

"It's a Russian nesting doll of fraud — I can't wait until Bannon raises money for his legal defense fund and we find out he lost it all at the racetrack," Seth Meyers agreed at Late Night. "From the beginning, the wall was a nonstop scam. Trump scammed his supporters by telling them Mexico would pay for it, then we ended up paying for it," and now this.

"Seriously, think about how perfect this is," Meyers said: "The same public agency Trump is currently trying to destroy — one of the most cherished public institutions in America — arrested his former campaign manager for allegedly skimming money from a fundraiser for their scam border wall, two days after we found out Trump's previous campaign manager colluded with Russian intelligence. It's like the end of the summer TV season and they're wrapping up all the story arcs at once." And Meyers is here for it: "You know what, baby? It's been a brutal six months, so I'm gonna mainline some schadenfreude." Watch his final out-of-studio "closer look" below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles the DNC
Edit

Stephen Colbert recaps the DNC's grand finale, seems surprised Biden nailed his speech

3:42 a.m.

"Tonight was the dramatic season finale of our DNC spectacular," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's live Late Show, laughing at Hulk Michael Bloomberg's unexpected appearance in his Avengers-themed "America: Endgame" intro. "Now that we've reached the end, we can reflect on a convention that really had it all: stars, everyday people, Billy Porter serenading Billy Porter."

Colbert ran through the testimonials from Andrew Yang, Pete Buttitgieg, historian Jon Meacham, "a lot of Republicans," and Bloomberg, and the jokes of host Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "The Democrats gave it their all this week, and even though COVID forced the convention to be socially distanced, I think I might have contracted a case of the hopes," he said. "No dry cough, but my face did leak several times."

In an autobiographical introductory video, Joe Biden "told an endearing story about his mom standing up for him," Colbert said. "Joe, why have you been hiding that story?!? You gotta put that on a yard sign: 'Biden 2020 — My Mom Threatened to Beat Up a Nun.'" Finally, "it was then time for Biden's speech," he said, crossing himself. "Would he land it?" Yes. "Are you sure there's no miracle, because Mr. Vice President, you're kind of nailing this," Colbert said halfway through.

Colbert got earnest: "Here's the deal: Biden spoke for over 10 minutes and addressed all the pain that Trump has inflicted on our country. All the possibilities for healing our nation, but most importantly, not once did he whine about shower pressure. Throughout the convention it was a common theme: Joe Biden's history of loss and suffering. Surprisingly we didn't get a lot of jokes out of it, but there was a reason the convention hammered this point home: to cast Joe Biden in stark contrast with Donald Trump."

"This evening Joe Biden showed himself to be a man who is decent, compassionate, flawed but honest, and that is water in the desert," Colbert said. "He's the sort of person who thinks before he says things, and when he gaffes — which he does, often — it's because his heart gets ahead of his words. He cares. And he tries his hardest. ... And when Trump tweets his all-caps rebuke tomorrow morning it's just gonna show how our president is not presidential, but Joe Biden is."

The Daily Show had a more ... nuanced assessment of Biden, the "perfectly adequate" nominee, "acceptable under the circumstances." Watch below. Peter Weber

DNC 2020
Edit

Some of the best stories from the 2020 DNC involved women hitting back — literally

2:25 a.m.

One of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's proudest legislative accomplishments is the Violence Against Women Act — there was an entire segment dedicated to it on Wednesday's Democratic National Convention. But some of the best anecdotes at this year's DNC were about violence by women, threatened or real.

Jill Biden's story involved actual face-punching. "There was a bully in my school," one of Biden's four sisters recounted in her introductory video Wednesday night. "She marched up the street and knocked on his door." "And I punched him right in the face," Biden said, finishing the story, smiling.

Joe Biden's Irish Catholic mother merely threatened violence — against a nun, no less.

"When he entered school, there was a problem: Joe had a stutter," a narrator said in Biden's own introductory video Thursday night. "And it's mortifying," Biden continued. "It allows the child to become an object of ridicule." The narrator picked up the story again: "When his teacher mimicked him and Joe ran back home from school, his mother drove him back." And Biden finished it with a punch line: "'Did you say to my son, "Mr. B-B-Biden"'? The nun said, 'I was just trying to make a point.' My mother stood up, all 5-foot-2 of her, 'If you ever talk to my son like that again, I'll come back and rip that damn bonnet off your head, do you understand me? Joey, go back to class.'"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's punch line was more metaphorical. The video setting up her speech included a segment from Stephen Colbert's Late Show. "If you want to go into the arena, you have to be prepared to take a punch," she told Colbert last fall. "But you also be prepared to throw a punch — for the children. For the children." Colbert was tickled to have made the cut, he said Wednesday night.

The message is about as subtle as a punch in the face: Women are tough. Also, don't mess with Jill Biden's family. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

This family spent quarantine building a backyard rollercoaster

2:05 a.m.

With his 11-year-old nephew's sketches as a guide, Leigh Downing built a 230-foot-long rollercoaster, including every "twist, turn, and bunny hop" he dreamed up.

Downing's nephew, Calden Ashley, became enamored with thrill rides a few years ago after his uncle gave him a small marble and wooden rollercoaster. He started designing rollercoasters on his computer, and Downing's 20-year-old son, Charlie, even built Ashley a small wooden coaster he could ride. Downing felt bad that Ashley was stuck at his home in Llandyrnog, Wales, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and decided to surprise him by making a bigger and better rollercoaster for his backyard.

"We built it with a wooden frame for the structure, PVC pipe for the rails, and 462 wooden bearers that we mounted the rails on, all of which Charlie cut and filed a 40mm profile in," Downing told SWNS. "We did it all in eight days." Some modifications were done for safety reasons, and several adults tested the coaster before Ashley was able to go for a ride. Downing said it was "good fun" working on this ambitious project with his son and nephew, and they are already planning their next coaster, made entirely of steel with "a corkscrew and a loop." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.