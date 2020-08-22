Biden's polling remains steady after DNC, but favorability gets a boost

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, didn't see his general election polling numbers rise in the immediate aftermath of this week's Democratic National Convention, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

The poll, which was conducted Friday (one day after Biden gave his acceptance speech completing the four-day DNC) and released Saturday, has Biden up nine points on President Trump, compared to the eight point advantage he enjoyed Monday. But the small improvement is statistically insignificant because of the polls' margins of error.

The lack of convention bump so far doesn't appear to be too concerning for the Biden campaign, however. Hillary Clinton did receive a boost in 2016, but Biden was in a stronger position going into the event, and the poll does suggest voters were at least somewhat influenced by the whole thing, since Biden's favorability rating rose three points — and unfavorable views fell by the same amount — since Monday to 51 percent, a single-day high in that category in Morning Consult polling.

6 point bump for Biden’s favorability thanks to a great DNC https://t.co/sp9AvJ0so2 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 22, 2020

Analysts still think some sort of post-convention bounce in the coming days, though, or else Democrats may start to grow concerned.

DNC went well, but complaints will increase if there’s no bounce. A few with some support:

- Too much Trump focus, need to build Biden

- Needed to inoculate on crime, will hear next week

- Needed to paint Reps as siding with the rich & offer specific econ benefits to middle class — Matt Grossmann (@MattGrossmann) August 22, 2020

The Morning Consult poll was conducted was conducted Friday among 4,377 likely voters. The margin of error was 1 percentage point. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell