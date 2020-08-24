Jeff Flake joins more than 2 dozen former Republican members of Congress in backing Biden for president

What's the deal with people claiming New York City is dead?

Jerry Seinfeld would like to know. The comedian on Monday penned a passionate op-ed in The New York Times blasting a recent viral essay written by an author and comedy club owner, James Altucher, who argued that New York City is "completely dead" and won't bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Seinfeld agrees that the city is going through "one of the toughest times we've had in quite a while," but he strongly objects to just about every other aspect of Altucher's argument.

"The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, 'Everyone's gone! I want 2019 back!'" Seinfeld writes. "Oh, shut up. Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side?"

The comedian goes on to say that unlike Altucher, who says he's living in Florida at the moment and might not return to New York, he will "never abandon New York City," and he argues against the idea that New Yorkers working remotely due to the pandemic will spell the end of the city because "everyone hates" doing so.

Seinfeld directly addresses Altucher as he concludes, "This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have. We're going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it."

While he's at it, Seinfeld also recalls having performed at Altucher's comedy club before and informs him that it "could use a little sprucing up, if you don't mind my saying." Perhaps the two could hash this all out over coffee sometime?

Read the comedian's case that reports of New York City's death are greatly exaggerated at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow