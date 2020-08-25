The West Wing is getting a reunion special to support Michelle Obama's voter participation organization

What's next for The West Wing? A reunion special on HBO Max.

HBO Max on Tuesday announced that the original cast of The West Wing and creator Aaron Sorkin will take part in a pre-election reunion special this fall. The special will be a stage presentation of the season three episode "Hartsfield's Landing," and it's intended to "raise awareness for and support the vital mission" of When We All Vote, the non-profit organization founded by former first lady Michelle Obama to increase voter participation. Obama herself will deliver a "special message" in the special, and WarnerMedia will donate to the organization.

"Combined with WarnerMedia's donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

Sorkin, who left The West Wing after the show's fourth season, will be writing "original exclusive material" for the special, and he said on Tuesday he's "incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together."

Original cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen are all on board, and the announcement also teased appearances by other "cast members and special guests." This comes 14 years after the original show, which follows the White House staff of a Democratic president played by Sheen, aired its series finale on NBC.

The special is also coming to HBO Max as the streamer's planned Friends reunion special, which was originally intended to premiere earlier this year and serve as a major draw to the new service, has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is set to be filmed in early October. Brendan Morrow