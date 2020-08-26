This terrifying animation shows how high Hurricane Laura's storm surge might get

-
This terrifying animation shows how high Hurricane Laura's storm surge might get2:56 p.m.
COVID-19 cases in children rise by 21 percent in August3:16 p.m.
Police arrest 17-year-old on murder charges after shooting at Kenosha protest kills 21:51 p.m.
NHC warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge from Hurricane Laura12:53 p.m.
More than 1,000 people are reportedly expected to watch Trump's RNC acceptance speech in person12:30 p.m.
Kamala Harris acknowledges 100th anniversary of women's suffrage — and how it wouldn't have granted her the right to vote11:37 a.m.
Mark Meadows thinks 'nobody outside of the Beltway' cares about the Hatch Act11:25 a.m.
Experts say the CDC's updated guidance on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing 'makes no sense'10:30 a.m.
