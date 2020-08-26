See More Speed Reads
Joe Kennedy's once-promising Massachusetts Senate primary challenge might be a bust, polls show

3:54 p.m.
Rep. Joe Kennedy.
Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) doesn't look like he'll be getting a promotion after all.

When Kennedy announced his Democratic primary challenge to Sen. Ed Markey, there seemed to be a chance his more centrist bid might pan out, and he even got House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) endorsement. But more and more polls keep putting Markey back on top, including two released Wednesday just days before primary ballots are counted.

Markey, a progressive and co-author of the Green New Deal, has the support of 52 percent of likely Massachusetts Democratic Primary voters, a poll from the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion shows. Just 40 percent said they'd vote for Kennedy, putting Markey safely over Kennedy even if the 6 percent of undecided voters in the poll went in the challenger's favor.

Another poll released Wednesday from the progressive think tank Data for Progress meanwhile gives Markey an 8-point advantage over Kennedy. Markey gets 46 percent support to Kennedy's 38 among likely Democratic primary voters, though a large 16 percent said they remain undecided.

Earlier, albeit limited, polls indicated Markey and Kennedy's race was close, and some even gave Kennedy a sizable lead. Massachusetts' Senate primary election is Sept. 1, and early voting is already open.

UMass Lowell surveyed 800 likely Massachusetts Democratic primary voters online from Aug. 13-21, with a 4.1 percent margin of error. Data for Progress surveyed 732 likely Massachusetts Democratic primary voters between Aug. 24 and 25 using text-to-web and panel responses, with a 4 percent margin of error. Kathryn Krawczyk

police brutality protests
Milwaukee Bucks boycott playoff game in response to Jacob Blake shooting

4:45 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a historic statement Wednesday by boycotting Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Multiple teams still standing in the Orlando bubble have reportedly discussed sitting out their next game in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Sunday. But it was the Bucks, who represent Blake's state, who first made the call.

Milwaukee's players did not come out on to the court for warmups, and it does not appear the team's decision was made in coordination with the Magic, who were gearing up for the game before heading back to the locker room a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off. Bucks veteran guard George Hill told The Undefeated he and his teammates chose not to play because "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Players across the league, including LeBron James, have expressed support for the move, and the Oklahoma City and Houston Rockets are reportedly planning to follow Milwuakee's lead and boycott Game of 5 that series, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

It's unclear if the Bucks will have to forfeit the game — though for many that's besides the point — but the Magic have reportedly said they wouldn't accept the result, indicating they stand with their opponents in protests. Either way, observers say the fact that the Bucks, the Eastern conference's no. 1 seed and a title favorite, are willing to forego a potentially series-clinching game, makes the gesture all the more meaningful. Tim O'Donnell

debunked
Intelligence officials dispute Trump's claims of foreign interference in mail-in ballots

4:36 p.m.
Mailing an absentee ballot.
nortonrsx/iStock

President Trump's own administration is disputing his fabrications of mail-in voter fraud.

In one of his many attempts to sow mistrust in absentee voting as it gains popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump has suggested that it could be susceptible to foreign interference. But as one senior intelligence official tells CNN, the U.S. has no information that's happening.

"We have no information or intelligence that any nation state threat actor is engaging in activity ... to undermine any part of the mail-in vote or ballots," the official said. Still, that official and others wouldn't discuss how Russia may be trying to capitalize on Trump's public mistrust in the election system, just as it did in 2016.

As it becomes clear in-person voting won't be as much of an option this fall, Trump has tried to stoke mistrust around mail-in and absentee voting, in particular by claiming they're not even the same thing. They are, and Trump and many of his officials have used these processes for years to cast their votes. There are no reports of widespread fraud when it comes to absentee ballots, and in some states, it's pretty much the only process used to hold elections. The Week Staff

'imposed'
Trump administration officials reportedly pressured CDC to change COVID-19 testing guidelines

4:27 p.m.
Exterior of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) headquarters is seen on October 13, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reportedly released controversial new guidelines on COVID-19 testing after being pressured to do so by top Trump administration officials.

The CDC this week in an updated guidance said that those exposed to COVID-19 but who don't have symptoms do not "necessarily need a test," unless they're in a vulnerable group or their health-care provider or state or local officials recommend they get tested. This came after the CDC was "instructed by higher-ups within the Trump administration" to make the change, The New York Times reports.

The new guidelines were reportedly "not written by the CDC but were imposed," the Times also writes. CNN previously reported the same, quoting one official as saying, "it's coming from the top down."

Experts had raised concerns about the CDC's decision to reverse its earlier guidance, which said that anyone in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 should be tested. Dr. Carl Bergstrom described the new guidelines as "remarkable and troubling," and said not testing asymptomatic people would make contact tracing impossible. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also slammed the change as "indefensible," saying New York is "not going to follow" the updated guidance because "I consider it political propaganda." California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on Wednesday that his state "will not be influenced by that change," either.

President Trump has previously suggested the U.S. should conduct fewer tests in order to lower reported coronavirus case numbers. Trump administration coronavirus testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir defended the change to the Times, saying, "This was a product produced by the scientific and medical people that was discussed extensively at the task force." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Is Joe Biden's polling advantage weaker than it appears?

3:46 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

On the surface, the poll released this morning by CNBC/Change Research (a left-leaning polling firm) is filled with good news for the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 points (51-43 percent) nationally. Biden is also ahead in all of the most important battleground states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina). This means that if the polls are accurate and if the election were held today, Biden would beat Trump soundly and easily.

But dig down a little more deeply into the numbers and Biden's lead looks far more tenuous. He's ahead of Trump by a fairly comfortable 6 points in Michigan and 5 in Wisconsin. But he beats Trump by just 3 in Pennsylvania, 3 in Florida, 2 in Arizona, and 1 in North Carolina. (None of those results vary more than 1.5 percentage points from the state's polling average on RealClearPolitics.) And all the battleground states have Trump doing significantly better than his national numbers. That could portend another ominous gap between the popular vote and the all-important electoral vote tally.

Of course that will only happen if the race narrows further. Polls a week or so from now will tell us whether Trump got a crucial bounce out of this week's RNC. (It appears Biden didn't receive one from last week's DNC.) But the CNBC poll points to another possible source of good news for Trump: a decline in concern about the coronavirus pandemic and a slight uptick in approval for the president's handling of it, from 44 percent earlier this month to 47 percent today (his highest COVID-19 approval number since May).

What would be the result of an election in which Trump carried the battleground states in which he's currently within 3 percentage points (Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina) but lost Michigan and Wisconsin? He would win — with 280 electoral votes to Biden's 258. If, instead, he lost Pennsylvania but turned things around in Wisconsin, where a police shooting in the town of Kenosha has led to three nights of violence and unrest? That would yield the soul-crushing result for Democrats of Trump prevailing with an on-the-nose 270 electoral votes to Biden's 268.

It's going to be a very long, nail-biting 69 days. Damon Linker

the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 cases in children rise by 21 percent in August

3:16 p.m.
A girl, wearing a mask, walks down a street in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Cases of COVID-19 in children have reportedly risen by about 20 percent in the United States this month.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that between August 6 and August 20, more than 70,000 new child coronavirus cases were reported across the country, CNN reports. This represents a 21 percent increase, and it brings the total number of children who have been infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic to over 440,000.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of COVID-19 cases in children had been "steadily increasing" from March through July and that children "likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults" and "can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings."

Numbers from the Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association previously showed that in the last two weeks of July, more than 97,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., which was "more than a quarter of the total number of children diagnosed nationwide since March," The Washington Post reports. The new report this week noted that "severe illness" from COVID-19 seems to be "rare" among children.

"At least acutely it's less severe in children," American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases vice-chair Sean O'Leary told The Wall Street Journal, "but we also need to understand whether there are potentially consequences of long-term effects." Brendan Morrow

and that's just the low estimate
This terrifying animation shows how high Hurricane Laura's storm surge might get

2:56 p.m.

If the National Hurricane Center's word on Hurricane Laura's devastation isn't good enough, the Weather Channel has some visuals.

On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center forecast the Louisiana and eastern Texas coasts would see an "unsurvivable storm surge" of 10–20 feet as a Category 4 Laura pulled in; Al Roker said he'd never heard the term used before. The Weather Channel also seemed unprepared for a surge of that magnitude. Its graphics could only show what a storm surge would look like at nine feet, but that was terrifying enough.

ABC News took a different approach with its storm surge animation, showing how quickly the water could flow into and fill up a home.

And as these photos show, even with Laura still 200 miles offshore at mid-day Wednesday, the storm surge was already piling in. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Police arrest 17-year-old on homicide charges after shooting at Kenosha protest kills 2

1:51 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of a nearby Illinois town was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with first degree intentional homicide. Video captured someone holding a long gun and shooting at protesters in Kenosha, killing two people. The gunman was also seen on video raising his arms and walking toward police vehicles, but they drove past him, per the Journal Sentinel.

Protests have gone on for three days in Kenosha, and have devolved into some fires and violence at night, after police shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Blake was walking to his car where his children were sitting inside, and witnesses say he had just broken up a verbal fight. Blake survived, but is now paralyzed from the waist down, at least temporarily, his father said.

Armed people purporting to be a "militia" have come to downtown Kenosha over the past few days, writing online that they were trying to "defend" the city, per the Journal Sentinel. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said he wasn't sure if Rittenhouse was part of one of these groups.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced he would send federal law enforcement and more National Guard members to Kenosha, joining an already militarized police force and the National Guard members Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisc.) had deployed to the city. Kathryn Krawczyk

Update 3:30 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to specify that Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide, not murder.

