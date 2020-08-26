See More Speed Reads
police brutality protests
Edit

WNBA players join Jacob Blake strikes, wear shirts with bullet holes in back

8:14 p.m.

The WNBA on Wednesday postponed games in solidarity with with protests across the country and strikes in other sports leagues, including the NBA, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

At first, reports indicated the WNBA was planning a unique form of protest, in which games would go on, but play would stop every seven minutes. Ultimately, the games were called off.

Players from six of the league's teams — the Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury, and Los Angeles Sparks — joined together at the league's bubble site in Bradenton, Florida, and took a knee while wearing shirts that spelled out "Jacob Blake."

The back of the shirts were also designed to appear as if they were riddled with bullet holes, a reference to the fact that Blake was shot multiple times in the back. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Edit

Republican National Convention vies with a hurricane, sports protests, #NationalDogDay for Americans' attention

9:17 p.m.

Wednesday marked the third night of the Republican National Convention, but you wouldn't have known it by glancing at social media. "As of Wednesday night, no RNC-related topics showed up in Twitter's trending tab or in Google's real-time search trends," NBC News reports.

Instead, Americans were distracted by news of Hurricane Laura, the NBA boycott, and the arrest of the shooting suspect in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Even #NationalDogDay and Married at First Sight were commanding more attention when the Republican convention began at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The RNC had a rocky start to its convention, with viewership down 26 percent its first night from the first night of the 2016 RNC; it was also 13 percent lower than viewership of the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Axios reports. Viewership bumped up by 2 million on the RNC's second night, with its marquee speech by first lady Melania Trump, ultimately totaling 19.4 million viewers across 11 networks. Jeva Lange

reports
Edit

Trump officials reportedly mulled using 'heat ray' to repel migrants at the border

8:57 p.m.
A Border Patrol agent's car.
Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images

About two weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump told then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House staffers that "extreme action" was needed to keep migrants from entering the United States at the southern border, and later that day, a shocking suggestion was made, two former officials told The New York Times.

During a meeting with top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, officials from Customs and Border Protection suggested deploying the Active Denial System, a microwave weapon known as a "heat ray" that was designed by the military to disperse crowds. When its invisible beams hit a person's skin, it feels like it is being burned. The Times notes that the heat ray is rarely used now questions about its effectiveness and whether it's moral to deploy.

The former officials told the Times people in the room were shocked by the suggestion, and after the meeting, Nielsen told an aide she would not authorize use of such a device and it must never be mentioned in her presence again. It's unclear if Trump knew about the proposal. A Homeland Security spokesman told the Times on Wednesday the suggestion was "never considered."

Most of the Trump administration's policies have been slammed by immigration advocates, including the separation of migrant children from their parents, the lowering of the annual cap for refugees, and the travel bans on predominantly Muslim countries. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

More than 100 COVID-19 cases in 8 states linked to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

8:02 p.m.
People pack a bar in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

At least 100 coronavirus cases in eight states are being linked to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which took place Aug. 7 to 16 in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Roughly 500,000 vehicles typically attend the event, and this year, the South Dakota Transportation Department recorded around 460,000 vehicles. Health experts expressed their concerns over having so many people attend the event in the middle of a pandemic, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) ignored them and said the rally was going to go on as planned.

The health departments in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Washington have all reported cases linked to Sturgis, with the South Dakota Health Department confirming with ABC News that a tattoo shop employee and patron who visited multiple bars around Sturgis have tested positive.

On Sturgis' opening day, there were 9,000 reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, and as of Wednesday, there are 11,500, ABC News reports. The state's positivity rate also increased from six percent for the two weeks before Aug. 7 to nine percent for the two weeks before Aug. 26. Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Edit

Immigrants in Trump's naturalization ceremony didn't know it was for the Republican convention

7:36 p.m.
Naturalization ceremony.
Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

At least two of the immigrants who appeared in the naturalization ceremony that aired during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night didn't know until "a few minutes before" that President Trump would be involved, nor did they have any idea the footage was going to be part of the convention, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Sudha Narayanan, an Indian immigrant, and Neimat Awadelseid, a Sudanese immigrant, told the Journal they "didn't mind" being a part of the convention, only that they hadn't been told prior to the ceremony how it was being used. But critics, including Tim Miller, the political director for Republican Voters Against Trump, slammed the Trump campaign for using the ceremony for a political purpose, without the consent of the attendees. "He's exploiting these people at a ceremony that is sacred and fundamental to what makes this country great," Miller said.

Others echoed the complaints even before The Wall Street Journal's story came out. "[H]ow sad, how wrong it was, that their first moments as citizens were spent in a White House full of people almost certainly engaged in breaking the law while their new chief executive treated them as nothing more than props in a political spectacle," wrote USA Today. The New York Times notes that "[e]ven though he praised the new citizens, Mr. Trump has long sought to reduce legal immigration into the United States and has recently moved to shrink or eliminate visa programs that allow companies to hire foreigners to work in the United States."

Added MSNBC's Joy Reid, "My mother was a naturalized citizen. Donald Trump using the ceremony that meant so much to her (in large part because she was excited to be able to vote) IN the White House, is really hard to watch. It's an abomination, in that this ceremony is NOT about worshiping a president." Jeva Lange

police brutality protests
Edit

NBA analyst Kenny Smith walks off TNT set in solidarity with players

7:23 p.m.

Kenny Smith, a former NBA player who now works as an analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA, took off his mic and left the show's desk live on air Wednesday in solidarity with NBA players who are boycotting their playoff games in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Smith was in the TNT studio Wednesday, along with show host Ernie Johnson and fellow former NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, to discuss the boycotts when he said he hadn't talked to any of the players, but came to the realization that "for me, as a Black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight." He then stood up and walked off set. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Edit

Trump's D.C. hotel hosting at least 15 events for donors amid RNC, including bourbon tasting with Rand Paul

6:57 p.m.
Trump International Hotel.
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

Before he delivers his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump is expected to meet with top donors at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where supporters will also have the opportunity to attend a bourbon tasting with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and listen to Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani present a panel titled "Law and Order President."

Officials involved in the planning of Trump's visit told The Washington Post he will head to the hotel a few hours before he gives his address from the South Lawn of the White House.

The Trump International Hotel has been buzzing with activity this week, with at least 15 events scheduled for prominent donors and supporters. The Post obtained a copy of an agenda for the week, and the offerings include a panel on "Defeating the Deep State," presented by Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, and ex-Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka; an "Art of the Deal" reception with trade adviser Peter Navarro; and remarks from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and White House aide Andrew Giuliani. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Edit

The NBA strike is the most effective RNC counterprogramming possible

6:57 p.m.
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of an NBA playoff game — to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin — is a historic moment in American culture, instantly taking its place alongside such acts of conscience as Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists in a "Black Power" salute at the 1968 Olympics, or Muhammad Ali's refusal to be inducted into the armed forces during the Vietnam War.

But the boycott also takes place on the third night of the Republican National Convention — which is expected to feature "law and order" themes in support of America's police officers in the midst of Black Lives Matter protests.

Michael McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organizations, is one of the featured speakers. His group endorsed President Trump last month, citing Trump's support "during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many." Another speaker: Vice President Mike Pence, who once attended an NFL game for the express purpose of leaving when players kneeled during the national anthem to protest police violence.

Those speeches might look very different in light of the Bucks boycott, which was quickly joined by the other five NBA teams scheduled to play Wednesday and looks likely to spread even further. (The Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin's MLB team, also decided not to play, a decision that was supported by their opponents, the Cincinnati Reds.)

Kneeling, wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts on the benches, and other visual tributes have all been standard practice in the NBA since "bubble" games started this summer after the death of George Floyd ignited a new round of BLM protests. Those gestures are no longer shocking. So there was a sense among players, after the shooting of Blake, that it was time for more dramatic action.

"At the end of the day, if we're gonna sit here and talk about making change, then at some point we're gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility," Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said Tuesday. "We've gotta take responsibility as well. Like, what are we willing to give up?"

By acting now, the NBA's players offer a counterpoint to the GOP's police-oriented themes tonight. They could also momentarily steal the spotlight away from Donald Trump. For this president, that might be the bigger offense. Joel Mathis

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.