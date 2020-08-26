See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Trump basks in attention of unmasked RNC crowd as America's coronavirus deaths near 180,000

August 26, 2020

President Trump was apparently craving a crowd.

Trump crashed Vice President Mike Pence's big moment on Wednesday night, emerging after his second-in-command's keynote speech to bask in the attention of the unmasked attendees at Fort McHenry. While the crowd had been spaced out for proper social distancing during Pence's address, they swarmed together to take photos and speak to the president and vice president at the end of the night. "They are jammed in there just like any other time," observed CNN's Dana Bash.

The optics of the moment were particularly grim as the country neared 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, over a month sooner than a June model had predicted America would reach that number.

The approximately 100 or so people in the crowd had reportedly not been tested for COVID-19 before attending the event. Pence — who painted an optimistic portrait of Trump's handling of the pandemic in his speech, and heads the White House coronavirus task force — nevertheless fist-bumped some of the attendees, including older veterans.

"To have so many elderly veterans, or otherwise elderly people, in this audience, not sitting socially distanced, the vast majority of them not wearing any masks, for this to go on for a very long time including a lot of chanting and shouting — I just, I feel concerned for what is happening here," Rachel Maddow said on MSNBC. She added: "It's just unnerving at a health level. I feel like we're watching Chronicle of a Death Foretold here." Jeva Lange

Opinion
Mike Pence's rabid case for Trump

12:29 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Concede nothing — that strategy informed the speech of Vice President Mike Pence at the RNC Wednesday night from beginning to end. In this respect at least, the speech showed that Pence has learned something important, and something potentially quite politically potent, from the man with whom he serves. Trump appealed to hardcore members of the Republican base in 2016 because those voters liked that he was a vicious fighter. Pence's delivery of his remarks was smooth and polished, his tone one of sorrow instead of anger. But the speech itself was rabid — a relentless (and often thoroughly mendacious) assault on Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the entire worldview of liberals and progressives.

Just days following what appears to be another unjustified shooting of a Black man by a police officer, this time in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Pence said nothing to acknowledge the injustice felt by so many Black Americans at the hands of armed agents of the state. Instead he praised the police in general and singled out only the riots that have followed the event and vowed that "the violence must stop," with his voice rising in crescendo to declare, "We will have law and order on the streets of this country."

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Biden issued a strong statement both acknowledging the suffering of Black Americans and denouncing acts of violence that solve nothing and only harm communities and businesses. But Pence had no time for such nuance. He proclaimed that "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." He asserted, against abundant evidence from his long political career, that Biden won't defend the police, "not now, not ever."

And so it was as Pence talked about foreign policy, accusing Biden of being a "cheerleader for Communist China." And as he turned to economics and the culture war, claiming that Biden would be a "Trojan horse" for the "radical left" that would bring "socialism and decline."

Republicans, by contrast, have an agenda "based on freedom," Pence declared, and it's rooted in an American past for which not a single word of ambivalence is permitted and not a single act of progress is required. The country was born great. Donald Trump made it great again. And now in his second term, he can make it great yet again, post-COVID-19. Because nothing bad in America comes from within. The country can fall victim for a time to outside malignancies (a virus, an ideological pathogen), but they can always be banished. As long as a man with "energy and resolve" is at the helm.

That man is supposedly Donald Trump. And on Wednesday night, Mike Pence made a case for his re-election based almost entirely on force of will — and a determination to yield not one millimeter of ground to the opposition. Damon Linker

police brutality protests
NBA season reportedly up in the air after 'ugly' NBA players' meeting on boycott

12:19 a.m.

Led by the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday in a boycott prompted by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It appears likely that Thursday's games are off, too, as the NBA Board of Governors is hold an emergency meeting. The NBA players, quarantined together in a tournament bubble in Florida, met privately Wednesday night, according to multiple reports, to discuss what to do next. It was evidently a tense, emotional gathering.

Both Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, voted to boycott the remainder of the season, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, then walked out, led by Lakers star LeBron James. All the other teams voted to play on, he added. But it isn't clear what that means in practice. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's reported that the move by the Clippers and Lakers "was considered more of a polling, than a final vote," though "the resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air."

Other sports leagues — MLB, WNBA, Major League Soccer, and tennis — suspended their games in solidarity with the NBA. "We keep loving this country and this country doesn't love us back," LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers lamented Tuesday night. LeBron James tweeted in all-caps Wednesday: "F--k this man!!!! We demand change. Sick of it." Peter Weber

Opinion
Trump is about to bungle another natural disaster

12:10 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

While the third night of the Republican National Convention progressed, Hurricane Laura was bearing down on Louisiana and Texas. At time of writing, it had reportedly strengthened nearly to Category 5 status, and may end up being one of the 10 strongest hurricanes ever recorded making landfall on the continental U.S.

Yet the looming hurricane was barely mentioned during the night's convention proceedings, including a brief note during the opening prayer and a short aside from Vice President Mike Pence. "Our administration is working closely with authorities in the states that will be impacted," he said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency "has mobilized resources and supplies for those in harm's way."

In reality, there is little doubt that the Trump administration is going to botch the response to this onrushing disaster. Trump did not manage the response to Hurricane Harvey well, and did almost nothing in response to Hurricane Maria. In Puerto Rico after the latter storm, nearly 3,000 people died in large part because the island went so long without power, cleanup, or rebuilding. We are also months into a viral pandemic that he has catastrophically bungled.

What's more, today state budgets have been hamstrung by the coronavirus economic collapse, and Republicans refuse to rescue them. Trump also recently diverted a bunch of FEMA money to pay for a brief boost to unemployment benefits because his party didn't want to authorize additional funding through Congress. When a gormless reality TV host is president, this is the kind of thing that tends to happen. Ryan Cooper

Opinion
Night 3 of the RNC featured a conspicuous lack of Donald Trump

August 26, 2020
Author: Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis

Where was President Trump on Wednesday night?

The president loves the spotlight, and he doesn't much like to share it. It's why he was addicted to rallies before the pandemic, and why he did daily coronavirus briefings until his aides convinced him those performances were hurting him politically. Naturally, Trump's campaign announced he would speak all four nights of the Republican National Convention. The RNC is a TV show, and Donald Trump loves being on TV.

That's how it worked the first two nights of the convention. The president played the role of a talk show host — popping up between speeches to grant live on-camera pardons and host a naturalization ceremony for immigrants becoming citizens.

And then, on Wednesday, almost nothing. Trump was completely absent until a brief appearance at Fort McHenry at the end of the night after Vice President Mike Pence's speech. He never said a word. It was a decidedly un-Trumpian performance. So what gives?

One possibility: Trump's use of the White House and his official powers during the convention came under widespread criticism on Wednesday, as pundits debated whether the Hatch Act — which prohibits executive branch employees from political activity — had become a dead letter.

But it seems doubtful that the president, who never likes to admit a mistake or that his critics are right, would back down in the face of disapproval. Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, openly scoffed at the naysayers earlier Wednesday. "Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares" about the Hatch Act, he said.

More likely: With Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Gulf Coast, with protesters shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and with the NBA and other professional sports activities suddenly shutting down in protest of police violence, the president and his advisers may have decided it would look frivolous for him to be playing TV host. Wednesday was a bad day in America. Playing entertainer-in-chief would have been a bad look.

The president will get back in front of cameras on Thursday, giving his official speech accepting the GOP's nomination for re-election. It never takes long for Donald Trump to find the spotlight. Joel Mathis

RNC 2020
Mike Pence says Joe Biden will be 'nothing more than a Trojan horse for a radical left' in VP acceptance speech

August 26, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence is officially part of the 2020 ticket.

Pence on Wednesday closed out the third night of the Republican National Convention with his acceptance speech, which he delivered from Fort McHenry National Monument in Baltimore, Maryland, the site that inspired the "Star Spangled Banner." During the speech, Pence said the Trump administration spent "our first three years" building "the greatest economy in the world" and touted other accomplishments on the domestic and foreign policy fronts.

Later, the vice president discussed the coronavirus pandemic, which some observers noted was largely absent in the night's previous speeches. He championed the White House's response to the virus, which elicited some criticism, especially since the U.S. was nearing 180,000 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday night. He also pushed the idea that a vaccine is right around the corner and said the U.S. is 'on track' to have one by the end of the year.

Additionally, Pence targeted the Democratic Presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, whom he called a "a cheerleader for communist China" and "nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left." The vice president argued that, should his predecessor get elected, he "would set America on a path of socialism and decline" and claimed "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

The criticism was intense, and will certainly face pushback, but some felt it could at least sway Republican voters who have been tempted to abandon the party this election. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Why Trump needs Mike Pence

August 26, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Why is Mike Pence on the Republican ticket?

This is not meant to be a rhetorical question or an insult to the vice president. I am seriously wondering: It is no longer the case, if indeed it ever was after, say, April 2016, that Trump needs to win over the conservative base.

As his almost totally affectless speech surrounded by roughly 8,000 American flags at the end of the third night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday reminded us, Pence doesn’t really strike the right notes in 2020. Two themes have emerged at the end of this campaign: the raw unpolished toughness of the president himself and a historically interesting if largely straitened attempt to appeal to women and minority voters. The current vice president adds nothing to either of these; nor can he speak credibly to the handful of areas in which Trump has attempted to deviate from the GOP line. It is just about possible to imagine a universe in which Trump shocks the world by removing Pence from the ticket in favor of nominating someone like Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

What would Pence have done if he had been given the boot a month ago, though? Written a book? Joined the editorial staff of The Bulwark? Convinced the state of Indiana to stay at home? It seems more likely that he would have taken his lumps and quietly plotted a revenge that consisted of something like asking his wife, Karen, to make a carrot cake for him to smash at the next Pence family birthday party.

But perhaps this is the point. Trump could not be the president he is with a more interesting or capable vice president. He needs the most boring straight man imaginable, someone capable of repeating all of his own talking points on crime, immigration, the economy, and hokey stuff like "the American dream" with roughly one one-millionth of the energy or crude wit.

By the time Pence arrived at the end of his lengthy remarks on Wednesday — a peroration on the American flag with all the gravity of an old Norm Macdonald anti-humor punchline — it was painfully clear: he is happy to oblige. Matthew Walther

RNC 2020
That 'famous' Lincoln quote in Lara Trump's RNC speech? He never said it.

August 26, 2020
Lara Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As Albert Einstein once notably stated, "The problem with quotes you find on the internet is they are often untrue."

Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law, learned that the hard way on Wednesday night. During her speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump declared that Abraham Lincoln "once famously said, 'America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.'"

Last year, a Facebook meme crediting Lincoln with that statement went viral in right-wing circles, but both PolitiFact and Snopes have debunked it. Lincoln historian Christian McWhirter said this is a "corruption" of something Lincoln said about "the perpetuation of our political institutions" during a speech delivered in Springfield, Illinois, on Jan. 27, 1838.

Lincoln asked the crowd, "At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide."

It turns out, Lincoln's words actually are eerily relevant today. Michael Burlingame of the University of Illinois Springfield explained to PolitiFact that Lincoln was "denouncing mob violence which would lead to chaos, provoking the public to demand law and order, which would be provided by an ambitious leader who would rule tyrannically." Catherine Garcia

