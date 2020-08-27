Stephen Colbert says the RNC is too dark to watch, but Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah still make light

Stephen Colbert tried something a little different for his live Republican National Convention recap on Wednesday's Late Show — a boycott. "Now I know that by not watching the RNC, I didn't do my job tonight, and I just wanna say: I feel great about it," he said. They don't acknowledge America's 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, Hurricane Laura, or that "heavily armed Rambo wannabes are murdering people in our streets," and "why should we watch their reality show if it doesn't reflect our reality?"
Colbert said he thinks Americans should — and do — care about Trump and his party's serial violations of the Hatch Act and other laws, and offered "a prescription" for anyone "getting too numb to all of this." (It's called "Notnormalzal," and it involves lots of face-slapping.) This RNC is "a multi-headed spineless creature that lives on your fear" for political gain, he said, "but stoking fear is a dangerous game," as the killings in Kenosha illustrate.
This year's RNC has been "scraping the bottom of the barrel for any trolls and racists that have a webcam and a working CompuServe account," Samantha Bee said at Full Frontal. "We hate to give these people attention, but we also can't write them off because, funny story, the Republicans have shown a willingness to let fringe lunatics take over their party."
And "the Republican Party isn't just legitimizing their fringe supporters at the RNC, they're also trying to get them elected to office," Bee said, pointing at the "more than 50 supporters of QAnon" running for national office. "And naturally instead of dismissing them as a domestic terror threat, the president seems pretty happy about their support," she said. "If Trump found out Jeffrey Dahmer liked him, his response would be: 'That's so nice. From what I understand, he had very good taste in people.'"
To be fair to the RNC, "one speaker was pulled at the last minute for tweeting out an antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theory," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, though "I'm worried that this does sett a dangerous precedent, because now there's a 95 percent chance that Trump also gets the boot come Thursday." And aside from all the Trumps, "the Republican convention so far has been a standard affair" — well, except for all the taxpayer-funded abuse of power, Noah said. "If Trump can't be bothered to maintain even the cosmetic appearance of democracy, it's not his second term that people should be worried about, it's his third and his fourth." Watch below. Peter Weber
Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, packing sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane. The storm, which hit at high tide, has already caused flooding in southwestern Louisiana, and the National Hurricane Center warned residents about a potentially "unsurvivable storm surge" of up to 20 feet.
Laura is the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in southwest Louisiana, rivaling 2005's Hurricane Katrina in its ferocity, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. Its minimum pressure of 938 millibars is the fourth lowest on record in Louisiana, after Katrina, 2005's Hurricane Rita, and 1856's Last Island hurricane — the lower the pressure, the worse the storm — and its wind speed tops Katrina (125 mph) and Rita (115 mph). Hurricane Harvey hit Texas with 130 mph winds in 2017.
After saying her crew had a 104mph gust and she moved closer to her crew and a solid structure from what looked like a boardwalk/walkway, Stephanie Abrams BARELY avoids a pile of debris/tree limbs. She repeatedly says everyone is fine, but that was scary. #HurricaneLaura#LAwxpic.twitter.com/p1WDfFAih6
Edwards activated the state's National Guard to help with the hurricane response, and National Guard Brigadier General Keith Waddell suggested "those folks that are staying at home or staying in some other location" bring tools if the floodwaters force them into the attic, since "you may have to cut your way out of there before we can get to you the next day." Edwards also ordered parts of I-10 closed to traffic. You can tack the storm at NBC. Peter Weber
Mayer, who was the head of digital streaming at Walt Disney Co. until he joined TikTok on June 1, alluded to the turmoil he stepped into in a letter to employees. "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for," he said. Tech analyst Neil Cybart translates:
Kevin Mayer (who recently became TikTok CEO after losing to Bob Chapek in the Disney CEO race) just resigned from TikTok.
TikTok will be led on an interim basis by U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas, Reuters reports. The company thanked Mayer in a statement: "We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision." Oddly enough, his resignation came on a mysteriously special date for TikTok users, New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz notes:
Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was holding on to Jacob Blake's shirt, trying to prevent him from getting into his SUV, when he shot Blake seven times in the back, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Wednesday.
Officers arrived at Blake's address responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend wasn't supposed to be there, the state DOJ said. Officers tried to arrest Blake on a domestic warrant uncovered en route to the scene, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. One officer tased Blake, and when he continued trying to leave the scene, three officers followed him at close range. Sheskey grabbed and shot Blake after he "leaned forward" into the driver's side door, the Wisconsin DOJ said. State officers found a knife on the floorboard, but no other weapons in the car, and it is unclear if the Kenosha police officers knew about the knife. Blake was shot less than three minutes after police arrived.
Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha police, has been placed on administrative leave, along with the other officers involved. Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for patience Wednesday, saying, "We will only decide whether any Kenosha police officer is going to be charged with a crime and that can only occur if we believe that that crime can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."
Because of World War II, Miriam Schreiber couldn't go to school, but that doesn't mean she wasn't able to educate herself.
Schreiber taught herself how to speak six languages and "read books day and night," she told The Washington Post. "I still do." The 88-year-old West Hartford, Connecticut, resident was born in Poland and survived the Holocaust. The war broke out right before she was to begin the first grade, and her "entire life was interrupted within minutes," she said. Schreiber survived six years in a Siberian slave labor camp, and soon after the war, she met her husband, Saul Schreiber. In 1960, they emigrated to the United States.
They wanted their children to have the educational opportunities they missed out on, and worked hard to earn the money to send them to school. Son Bernie Schreiber, who became a teacher, told the Post "we became successful because of my parents. My brother Bob was able to buy and build his own business successfully. I credit my parents, but especially my mother, for her dogged determination."
When the seniors at New England Jewish Academy heard Miriam's story, and learned that she regretted never receiving a formal education, they all agreed that she should receive an honorary diploma at their graduation. Because of the pandemic, the event was canceled, but a small, socially distanced ceremony was held on Aug. 16, just for Schreiber. "When I finally got the diploma, I kissed it," she told the Post. "I just couldn't believe it was mine." Catherine Garcia
Mia Villa is spreading happiness across her community, one chocolate chip cookie at a time.
She's only 3 years old, but has a lot of baking experience under her belt — she's been making cookies with her mom, Devin Villa, since she was 18 months old. They specialize in chocolate chip cookies, and at the beginning of the pandemic, Devin came up with an idea to show their appreciation for first responders through homemade treats. "The world was feeling down and we needed some kindness," she told Good Morning America.
Since then, they have safely delivered more than 1,000 cookies across Stillwater, New York, and the surrounding area, dropping them off at hospitals, grocery stores, veterinarian offices, and police and fire departments. Mia's not just a baker, though — she is also an artist, and each cookie delivery also comes with an original drawing. Catherine Garcia
Since Monday, speakers at the Republican National Convention have painted a dire picture of how they imagine life would be like under a President Joe Biden, saying it won't be safe to go outside due to mob violence, but it won't matter anyway because no one will have any jobs and all the businesses will be closed.
Biden didn't make any comments about the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, focusing instead on the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. He said the fact that Blake was shot in front of his children made him "sick," and decried the looting that took place in the aftermath of peaceful protests. "Needless violence won't heal us," Biden said. "We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."
While Biden stayed mum on the RNC, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and spokesman Andrew Bates did not. Bates told NBC News the RNC has been filled with "toxic divisiveness, Twilight Zone conspiracy theories, and dangerous misinformation about the pandemic that Trump has failed to make headway with for months."
Concede nothing — that strategy informed the speech of Vice President Mike Pence at the RNC Wednesday night from beginning to end. In this respect at least, the speech showed that Pence has learned something important, and something potentially quite politically potent, from the man with whom he serves. Trump appealed to hardcore members of the Republican base in 2016 because those voters liked that he was a vicious fighter. Pence's delivery of his remarks was smooth and polished, his tone one of sorrow instead of anger. But the speech itself was rabid — a relentless (and often thoroughly mendacious) assault on Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the entire worldview of liberals and progressives.
Just days following what appears to be another unjustified shooting of a Black man by a police officer, this time in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Pence said nothing to acknowledge the injustice felt by so many Black Americans at the hands of armed agents of the state. Instead he praised the police in general and singled out only the riots that have followed the event and vowed that "the violence must stop," with his voice rising in crescendo to declare, "We will have law and order on the streets of this country."
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Biden issued a strong statement both acknowledging the suffering of Black Americans and denouncing acts of violence that solve nothing and only harm communities and businesses. But Pence had no time for such nuance. He proclaimed that "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America." He asserted, against abundant evidence from his long political career, that Biden won't defend the police, "not now, not ever."
And so it was as Pence talked about foreign policy, accusing Biden of being a "cheerleader for Communist China." And as he turned to economics and the culture war, claiming that Biden would be a "Trojan horse" for the "radical left" that would bring "socialism and decline."
Republicans, by contrast, have an agenda "based on freedom," Pence declared, and it's rooted in an American past for which not a single word of ambivalence is permitted and not a single act of progress is required. The country was born great. Donald Trump made it great again. And now in his second term, he can make it great yet again, post-COVID-19. Because nothing bad in America comes from within. The country can fall victim for a time to outside malignancies (a virus, an ideological pathogen), but they can always be banished. As long as a man with "energy and resolve" is at the helm.
That man is supposedly Donald Trump. And on Wednesday night, Mike Pence made a case for his re-election based almost entirely on force of will — and a determination to yield not one millimeter of ground to the opposition. Damon Linker