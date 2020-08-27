NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the season

-
NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the season1:24 p.m.
Worst-case storm surge from Hurricane Laura was avoided thanks to low tide1:15 p.m.
Jared Kushner: NBA players are 'fortunate' that they can take 'a night off from work'12:04 p.m.
Violence in Kenosha 'echoes' Trump's anti-protest rhetoric. The White House claims Wisconsin isn't Trump's responsibility.11:22 a.m.
TikTok sale reportedly could be imminent after CEO's surprise resignation11:07 a.m.
New jobless claims decline but stay above 1 million9:51 a.m.
FDA gives emergency-use approval for Abbott's $5, 15-minute COVID-19 test, though not for home use8:24 a.m.
Stephen Colbert says the RNC is too dark to watch, but Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah still make light6:46 a.m.
