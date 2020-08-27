NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the season

Following Wednesday's strike, the NBA playoffs are reportedly set to resume.

NBA players have agreed to resume the postseason after the Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott on Wednesday over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Washington Post and ESPN report.

According to the Post, players from the 13 teams in the Orlando bubble met to discuss whether to cancel the rest of the playoffs in the wake of this week's strike, and ultimately, they "decided to continue playing." However, the games scheduled for Thursday are expected to be postponed, both outlets reported.

The Bucks on Wednesday boycotted Game 5 in their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Blake, with Bucks guard George Hill telling The Undefeated, "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Three games that were set to take place on Wednesday were ultimately postponed as other teams joined the Bucks, and it was unclear whether the remainder of the season might be called off.

After these recent meetings, though, ESPN writes that a "resumption of the season could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to the play by the weekend." Two players from each NBA team, ESPN also reports, are set to attend another meeting on Thursday to finalize details, as well as to "formulate action plans to address racial injustice issues." Brendan Morrow