See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
Edit

The Trump family got cushy thrones to watch their father's convention speech — while Cabinet members got hard chairs

10:39 p.m.

The Trumps have been likened to a "royal family," but seating the family members on cushy thrones at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night was maybe a little too on the nose. Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany (as well as their respective partners, and the second family) were given plush blue chairs to watch their father deliver his convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House:

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The other attendees? Their backsides weren't quite so lucky. The thousand or so in the audience were seated instead on stiff-looking white chairs:

One would think that at least important Cabinet members would get nice seats like the Trump family — but you would be mistaken:

Just goes to show: it's good (for your tush) to be king. Jeva Lange

Opinion
Edit

The RNC's crime panic is an indictment of the Trump presidency

11:10 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the fourth night of the Republican National Convention, crime got a great deal of attention. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused the current Democratic leadership of that city of turning it into a bloody dystopian hellscape. "Don't let Democrats do to America what they've done to New York," he said, warning against the "progressive Democrat approach to crime, which is to do nothing substantive to reduce it." Patrick Lynch, head of the New York Police Benevolent Association, endorsed Trump because of a looming "public safety disaster."

This is hysterical fearmongering. First, as Jon Hilsenrath writes at the Wall Street Journal, in 2020 murders are up quite a lot in some cities like Austin and Chicago, but only moderately in Los Angeles and Charlotte, and were actually down in San Jose. Overall crimes are down compared to last year, and even murder victims are still far below where they were 20-30 years ago. Indeed, this year the rate of homicides in New York is considerably less than it was in the last year of Giuliani's mayoralty.

Second, as Michael Hobbes writes at the HuffPost, data suggests that murders are up in part because people are now reluctant to call the police, thanks to how wider coverage of police brutality has harmed the reputation of law enforcement. People are less likely to help solve murders if they are rightly terrified that any contact with police might lead to a beating or getting shot.

Moreover, the main factor that has changed over the last few years is the election of Donald Trump. It is true that Democrats are in charge of local government in many big cities, but they were also in charge from 2009-2016, when crime declined steadily across the country. Once more Trump's campaign argument amounts to "elect me to stop the reign of terror I am currently presiding over." Ryan Cooper

Opinion
Edit

This was Ivanka Trump's convention

10:53 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Ivanka Trump's speech on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention was not especially memorable. It did not need to be. Thursday and the three nights before it were her convention long before she took to the podium.

This was true for a number of reasons. The first is simply that it was for the most part a polished, professional affair. Speeches were not overlong; the last-minute Zoom ethos of the Democrats' convention was curiously absent. The RNC was a sunny, bright, well-organized affair.

The woman who is arguably the most influential child of a sitting president in American history has always found her father's base distasteful. This, I think, is the reason why this year's RNC felt utterly unlike its 2016 predecessor, with its atmosphere of doom and carnivalesque violence. The overriding theme of this convention was optimism about America over the last four years. We heard almost nothing about immigration, which polling has shown is still a top priority of white evangelical voters, or about impeachment. "American carnage" gave way to "Morning in America."

Instead of endless talk about the wall or the perfidy of Lyin' Jim Comey, we had segments devoted to criminal justice reform and a deliberate attempt to showcase the Trump administration's commitment to improving the lot of African-American voters. In the place of "Lock her up," we heard about the president's commitment to releasing millions of Americans from prison.

Was this the convention Donald Trump's fans wanted? I think probably not. But they are not about to abandon him because Louie Gohmert was not given a 35-minute slot to rehearse the number of injuries inflicted upon his asparagus. It was an attempt to reach for the center. Matthew Walther

RNC 2020
Edit

Ivanka Trump dubs her father 'the people's president'

10:44 p.m.
Ivanka Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's eldest daughter and one of his senior advisers, introduced her father at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, and said he came to Washington not to "win the praise from the Beltway elites," but rather to "make America great again."

The president is a prolific tweeter, who uses the platform to praise and belittle, and Trump said she recognizes that his "communication style is not to everyone's taste, and I know that his tweets can feel a bit unfiltered, but the results speak for themselves." He has "strong convictions," she continued, and "knows what he believes and he says what he thinks. Whether you agree with him or not, you always know where he stands."

He is "the people's president," she said, and is working to build a future where "kids can believe in American greatness" and there is a "culture where differences of opinion and debate are encouraged, not canceled." Trump stated that she has been with her father when machinists and steel workers "come to him with a tear in their eye and thank him for being the only person willing to go to the mat for them, for their jobs, and for their families," and declared that while people "attack" him for being "unconventional," she loves him "for being real" and respects him for "being effective." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Edit

The RNC's 2 incompatible claims about crime

10:41 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The Republican National Convention's main message on crime is crystal clear: If you vote for Democrats, there will be more of it, and it will hurt you — yes, you, living the "Suburban Lifestyle Dream." "You won't be safe in [Democratic nominee] Joe Biden's America," said New York City police union leader Patrick Lynch at the convention Thursday.

But look too long and the picture gets fuzzy. Why, exactly, will Democratic victories mean more crime? The GOP has two incompatible answers.

One is that Democrats like crime and don't want it punished. "The violence and chaos we're seeing now isn't a side effect. It isn't an unintended consequence," Lynch claimed. "It's actually the goal" of the "radical left" animating the Democratic Party. "What they want is no policing," he insisted, and for criminals who "victimize the most vulnerable" to face no consequences. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani sounded this note, too. Biden is a "Trojan horse with ... his party's entire left wing just waiting to execute their pro-criminal policies," he said.

The other answer is that Democrats are merely weak. "Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets," Lynch said. They're "running in fear of the mob," he charged, and they "froze in the face of rioting and looting." Crime can't be fixed "from your basement, Joe," Giuliani snarked at Biden before immediately pivoting to speak of Trump's "strength" on this issue.

Why the contradiction? The likeliest explanation is strategic. Most of the enthusiasm from Lynch and Giuliani seemed to be for the first answer. The idea that Democrats prefer criminals to "real Americans" and govern accordingly fits nicely with the "Trojan horse" attack and imaginings of the average Democratic voter as a godless communist who will burn down your subdivision.

But the trouble is many people watching the GOP convention likely know or have themselves been an average Democratic voter, so pushing the caricature too far is risky. Going all-out on "Democrats love crime" might make it too difficult for these viewers (and potential Republican voters) to suspend disbelief. A dash of the old reliable "weakness" allegation keeps it just messy and plausible enough. Bonnie Kristian

Opinion
Edit

Tom Cotton's strength fetish

10:33 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Ask Trump-supporting Republicans why they stand behind Donald Trump and many reply that they want to end endless wars — in Afghanistan especially, but also throughout the Greater Middle East. That Trump has failed to end any of our wars in his nearly four years in the White House isn't a problem. Just wait for the second term, they say. That's when he'll make good.

Tell it to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who delivered a cartoonishly hawkish speech at the RNC Thursday night, just a few minutes before President Trump delivered his acceptance speech, positioning him as a White House favorite in the contest to succeed the current president in 2024. Far from advocating ending wars, Cotton delivered a sermon in praise of bellicosity, denouncing every foreign policy achievement of the Obama administration as a dangerous expression of weakness and attributing all of it to Joe Biden, who supposedly slashed defense spending, coddled dictators, and encouraged ISIS to rampage through the Middle East. Most of all, Cotton accused Biden of aiding and abetting China's rise for 50 years, a policy that has culminated in it "unleash[ing] this plague on the world."

The speech concluded with a peroration about the dangers of weakness and the necessity of achieving and maintaining peace through raw military power.

A party that fetishizes displays of military strength will not be ending any wars anytime soon, no matter how endless they may be, and no matter how many times that party's mendacious leader says otherwise. Damon Linker

RNC 2020
Edit

Protesters gather beyond multiple barricades surrounding White House ahead of Trump's RNC speech

9:56 p.m.

President Trump will wrap up the Republican National Convention on Thursday, speaking from the South Lawn of the White House to packed rows of maskless supporters. But as Republicans in Washington, D.C. made their case for electing Trump, protesters gathered just yards away to oppose him.

Just as they had before federal agents used chemical agents to clear a path for Trump's Bible photo op, protesters line up for blocks at Lafayette Square and around the White House on Thursday. They carried signs generally opposing Trump, as Black Lives Matter signs, reflecting ongoing protests after another police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

But even if President Trump hears the protesters, he probably won't see them, given the multiple layers of barricades that have been constructed at the edge of the South Lawn. Kathryn Krawczyk

Embed from Getty Images

RNC 2020
Edit

The Lincoln Project's newest ad takes aim at Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter

9:33 p.m.

Released right before the start of the final night of the Republican National Convention, the Lincoln Project's latest ad, "Decency," calls out President Trump for his mocking of a disabled reporter.

The ad begins with footage of the first time Democratic nominee Joe Biden met Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who went on to speak at last week's Democratic National Convention. Harrington's dad told Biden his son wanted to meet him because he has a stutter, and knew that Biden had one as a child. "Don't let it define you," Biden told Harrington, before offering to call him later and tell him what he used to do to deal with his stutter.

Biden told Harrington to ignore the "bullies, the kids who make fun," and the ad immediately shifted to showing video of Trump in 2016, mocking a disabled reporter during a rally. Footage from a different rally is then shown, when Trump told the audience to be on the lookout for people wanting to throw tomatoes at him on stage. "Knock the crap out of them, would you?" he said. "Seriously. Just knock the hell, I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise."

"It's time for decency," the ad's narrator then intones. "It's time for Joe Biden." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.