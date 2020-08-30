Jacob Blake's attorney says family has received no word from Trump

Ben Crump, an attorney for Jacob Blake, said during an appearance on Sunday's Face the Nation that Blake's family has not yet heard from President Trump, a week after Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump, who did speak with George Floyd's family after he was killed by police earlier this year, is scheduled to visit Kenosha next week as protests grip the city. While there, he plans to meet with law enforcement. It appears as if the president is making it clear which side he stands on regarding the protests sparked by the shooting, but it's at least possible the White House will reach out to Blake's family then. Crump suggested Blake's family would be open to a conversation since they respect "all elected officials." He added that the Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have already spent time talking with the family.

Ultimately, though, Crump said their focus isn't on which politicians and officials they've heard from. Rather, they're "trying to march for their son because he'll never be able to stand up for himself, unless some miracle happens," Crump said, referring to the spinal injuries and paralysis from the waist down Blake suffered as a result of the shooting. Tim O'Donnell