Uber to require masked selfies from some riders

Uber is set to start requiring some passengers to provide proof they're complying with the company's mask policy by way of a selfie.

The rideshare company, which mandates that both drivers and riders wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, previously instituted a policy requiring drivers to take a selfie showing themselves wearing a mask, and on Tuesday, Uber announced that this feature will be expanded to some riders, as well, per CNN.

Specifically, Uber said that if a driver reports that a rider wasn't wearing a mask, that user will have to take a selfie showing themselves wearing one prior to their next ride.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street," Uber said. "...With the addition of this new feature, one driver's feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver." The company added that it hopes this "increased accountability provides more peace of mind."

Uber said this new mask verification feature for riders will roll out in the United States and in Canada by the end of September. Brendan Morrow