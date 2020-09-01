See More Speed Reads
Fauci shoots down false claim only 6 percent of coronavirus deaths are legitimate: 'They are real deaths from COVID-19'

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared data showing that about 140,000 people who died of COVID-19 had a second cause of death listed, while just six percent of those causes of deaths were listed as coronavirus alone. But it didn't change the fact that all 180,000-plus coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are "real deaths from COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The CDC's new data broke down a death count of 153,504 from a few weeks ago, saying just 9,210 people had only COVID-19 listed as their only cause of death. The revelation sparked conspiracies falsely claiming the CDC had revised its coronavirus death count and that the very deadly disease wasn't as fatal as it seemed. President Trump even spread the misinformation before Twitter took it down.

Fauci made it clear Tuesday morning that the information Trump was touting wasn't exactly accurate. "The point that the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage" of people who died "had nothing else but just COVID," the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said. "That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn't die of COVID-19. They did," he continued. "So the numbers you've been hearing, the 180,000-plus deaths, are real deaths from COVID-19," Fauci decisively said. "Let there not be any confusion about that." Kathryn Krawczyk

Uber to require masked selfies from some riders

Uber is set to start requiring some passengers to provide proof they're complying with the company's mask policy by way of a selfie.

The rideshare company, which mandates that both drivers and riders wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, previously instituted a policy requiring drivers to take a selfie showing themselves wearing a mask, and on Tuesday, Uber announced that this feature will be expanded to some riders, as well, per CNN.

Specifically, Uber said that if a driver reports that a rider wasn't wearing a mask, that user will have to take a selfie showing themselves wearing one prior to their next ride.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street," Uber said. "...With the addition of this new feature, one driver's feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver." The company added that it hopes this "increased accountability provides more peace of mind."

Uber said this new mask verification feature for riders will roll out in the United States and in Canada by the end of September. Brendan Morrow

HHS offers PR firms $250 million to 'defeat despair and inspire hope' on COVID-19 before January

The Department of Health and Human Services has offered a contract worth more than $250 million to a communications firm that can mount a public relations campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic, with the vast majority of the money to be spent before January, Politico reports. Among the listed goals of the contract are to "defeat despair and inspire hope, sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy," according to a "performance work statement" went to more than a dozen firms.

The campaign includes creating public service announcements to persuade Americans to "engage in behavior that actively promote health behaviors or good citizenship," as well as informing the public about vaccine information, treatments, and the phases of reopening the economy, Politico reports. Using traditional and social media, sports and entertainment figures, and other "creative partners" to "deliver important public health and economic information, the administration can defeat despair, inspire hope, and achieve national recovery," the document says.

Using outside communications firms to publicize public health information isn't unheard of at HHS, though the amount of the bid and its timing, right before the presidential election, raised some eyebrows and dovetailed with other concerns about the Trump administration politicizing America's public health apparatus. The winning contractor will work with Michael Caputo, an alumnus of President Trump's 2016 campaign and currently the HHS assistant secretary for public affairs. Peter Weber

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome their 1st child, Lyra

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of a perfect baby girl.

The "Shape of You" singer on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, last week welcomed their first child, and it's a girl. Her name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, he said in an Instagram post showing a pair of her socks.

"We are completely in love with her," Sheeran wrote. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

Sheeran last year confirmed that he and Seaborn had gotten married, and she later appeared in the music video for "Put It All On Me." They met when Sheeran was 11, CNN notes. In August, reports emerged that they were expecting their first child together.

"Ed will make a great dad," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family."

This was Sheeran's first Instagram post of 2020 since announcing plans to "take a breather" at the end of last year, and on Tuesday, he asked fans to "respect our privacy at this time" while assuring them, "I'll see you when it's time to come back." Brendan Morrow

Amazon gets FAA approval for its drones to deliver packages

Amazon has received federal approval to use its fleet of Prime Air drones to deliver packages to customers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. The approval gives the online retail giant broad privileges to "safely and efficiently" using small drones to carry packages "beyond the visual line of sight" of operators, CNBC reports. Now that it has the FAA certification, Amazon will start testing customer deliveries. Amazon said it isn't ready to widely deploy the drones, but the certification "is an important step forward for Prime Air" allowing the company to continue refining the technology, which it started testing in 2013 with a goal of shortening delivery times for many items to 30 minutes or less. Harold Maass

Walmart is launching a new membership program

Walmart on Tuesday unveiled its new Walmart Plus membership program, Reuters reports. The retail giant's chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside, touted the program as "the ultimate life hack" for customers. Starting Sept. 15, subscribers who pay $98 a year or $12.95 per month will get unlimited free delivery and a fuel discount of up to 5 cents per gallon at 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. Members of the loyalty program also will be able to use an app to scan and pay for their own purchases, avoiding checkout lines. The program is considered a rival to Amazon's Prime subscription program, which offers free expedited shipping, streaming video, and other perks at $119 a year or $12.99 per month. Harold Maass

AstraZeneca is beginning Phase 3 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

AstraZeneca began a Phase 3 U.S. human trial of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, hoping to enroll up to 30,000 people to test its shot, developed with Britain's Oxford University. This will be the third final-stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., joining efforts by Moderna and Pfizer. The U.K. is already in the midst of its AstraZeneca-Oxford Phase 3 trial, and preliminary results could be released as early as October.

The U.S. trial's launch had been postponed for a couple of days for reasons researchers could not explain, Bloomberg reports. But William Hartman, a University of Wisconsin investigator helping to lead the trial, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot both emphasized that the research will be conducted carefully, rigorously, and free of political pressure. An article Thursday in the Palm Beach Post had speculated that U.S. regulators were pressured into delaying the trial so as to pave the way for emergency use authorization before the U.S. presidential election.

A poll from Stat News-Harris released Monday found that 78 percent of Americans worry that the COVID-19 approval process is being guided more by politics than science. At the same time, 68 percent said they don't think the FDA will approve a vaccine unless they are convinced it is safe. Peter Weber

Twitter, Harry Belafonte aren't thrilled with a 'manipulated' anti-Biden video posted by Trump's social media chief

Twitter flagged a video Monday posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino, labeling it "manipulated media" and removing it because of a copyright complaint. Hours later, Twitter slapped the manipulation label on another video from President Trump's campaign "war room" account. The Trump War Room video simply takes a quote from Democratic nominee Joe Biden out of context to make it sound like he is saying people won't be safe "in Joe Biden's America." The one Scavino posted on his personal account involved doctoring a 2011 Harry Belafonte interview with KBAK in Bakersfield, California.

Before Twitter flagged and removed Scavino's tweet, KBAK anchor John Dabkovich pointed out that Belafonte had been replaced by Biden and a snore track.

Belafonte slammed the Trump campaign, saying "they keep stooping lower and lower" and begging "every sane American: please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right."

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) faced blowback Sunday for posting a video that edited a Biden interview with ALS activist Ady Barkan to make it sound like Biden agreed to "defund" the police. Why post such obvious fakes? Well, Scavino's post was viewed 2.4 million times before it was removed.

No videos or tweets from the Biden campaign have been flagged by Twitter, Forbes reports, but if you want some pointers on how to spot fake or deceptively edited videos during what's sure to be an ugly election season, The Washington Post has some advice for not getting suckered. Peter Weber

