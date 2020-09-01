Joe Biden is campaigning on Animal Crossing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's next campaign stop: ... Animal Crossing?

The Biden campaign on Tuesday made its way into the wildly popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, launching official yard signs that players can decorate their islands with, The Verge reports.

New Horizons, which became a phenomenon after debuting on the Switch in March as gamers headed into coronavirus quarantine, takes place on an island that can be customized by the player, and downloading an app allows users to upload images into the game. By scanning QR codes provided by the Biden campaign on Tuesday, Democrats can prominently display their support for the Biden-Harris ticket via yard signs both outside their real homes and their virtual ones.

The Biden campaign is on Animal Crossing https://t.co/zGpvwRe0UN pic.twitter.com/GwKNGw9Sas — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 1, 2020

Christian Tom, the Biden campaign's director of digital partnerships, told The Verge in a statement that Animal Crossing provides "an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters," adding that it's a way to "meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together" and teasing "more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts" to come in the game.

In fact, the Biden campaign isn't just releasing the signs, but also "seeding the designs with a handful of gaming influencers who will be sharing their gameplay with the merch throughout the day," The Verge writes.

Given that Animal Crossing allows players to meet up on one island within the game, could a Biden campaign rally that takes place entirely within New Horizons be next? And should Biden be elected, could we be looking at Treasury Secretary Tom Nook? Brendan Morrow