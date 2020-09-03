3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden

-
3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden8:49 a.m.
Over 880,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week9:55 a.m.
Facebook won't accept new political ads in the week before the November election8:18 a.m.
3 times as many officers have died from COVID-19 as guns this year, police groups say7:43 a.m.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he and his family had COVID-19, calls it 'a real kick in the gut'6:23 a.m.
A new Biden ad promising a dull presidency is 'speaking my love language,' CNN's S.E. Cupp raves5:28 a.m.
Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump in 3 key swing states after RNC, DNC4:06 a.m.
Trump directs federal agencies to defund 4 Democratic cities, other 'anarchist jurisdictions'2:22 a.m.
