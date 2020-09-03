See More Speed Reads
Get Well Soon
The Batman halts filming after Robert Pattinson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

2:30 p.m.
The Batman
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman just recently restarted production, but it's already halting filming — reportedly after its star tested positive for COVID-19.

Warner Bros. on Thursday confirmed that filming on the superhero movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and is scheduled for release in 2021, has been "temporarily paused" after a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus, per Variety. While the studio didn't disclose further information, Vanity Fair subsequently reported that it was Pattinson who tested positive.

Pattinson's reported coronavirus diagnosis was not confirmed by Warner Bros. or his representative. This, Vanity Fair notes, comes only a few days after The Batman resumed production in the United Kingdom. Work on the film was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batman is one of a number of high-profile films to have resumed filming outside of the United States during the pandemic. Another is Universal's Jurassic World: Dominion, which previously restarted production in the United Kingdom with extensive coronavirus precautions. Last month, The New York Times reported that four crew members on Jurassic World tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain since early July, and "of the crew members who were sent to Malta" ahead of production moving there, "four tested positive."

The Batman had about "three months of material left to shoot" when filming was halted in March, Variety previously reported. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in Oct. 2021 after its release date was delayed four months earlier this year. Brendan Morrow

Update: This story and headline have been updated to reflect subsequent reporting that Pattinson was the member of The Batman's crew who tested positive for COVID-19.

to be clear it is
White House press secretary refuses to say it's illegal to vote twice in an election

2:22 p.m.

President Trump repeatedly told his supporters in North Carolina on Wednesday that they should vote twice in the presidential election, first by mail and then in person. But as is often the White House's attempt at clearing up Trump's missteps, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany essentially insisted that everyone who watched Trump heard him wrong.

A reporter on Thursday asked McEnany point blank if it's illegal to vote twice in the same election, but she refused to answer. McEnany instead insisted "the president does not condone unlawful voting," and said the reporter was "missing a very crucial line from the president's remarks." Trump had suggested testing if a local election bureau had recorded a person's vote by mail, suggesting they wouldn't be allowed to vote in person if it had and that their vote would later be canceled if it hadn't.

But as the reporter noted, not every state counts absentee votes before Election Day, meaning a prior vote may not have been in the books by the time someone came around a second time. It also doesn't seem healthy for democracy if Trump is explicitly asking his supporters to test an electoral system's limits, especially since it's widely known that America's election systems don't always function as well as they should.

McEnany made a similar statement Thursday morning on Fox News, saying "the president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful." To be clear, it's against the law to intentionally vote twice anywhere in the U.S. And in North Carolina, where Trump encouraged the crime, it's a felony. Kathryn Krawczyk

'an important weekend'
Fauci urges Americans to help prevent another COVID-19 surge after Labor Day weekend

1:17 p.m.

The nation's top infectious disease expert is urging Americans to practice caution over Labor Day weekend in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to CNN on Thursday and implored Americans to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds over the coming holiday weekend.

"We don't want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following other holiday weekends," Fauci said.

Fauci went on to add that this doesn't mean Americans can't enjoy the weekend or must "lock yourself in a room," but he stressed the need to follow health guidelines and emphasized that any gatherings should be kept outside, as this is "much, much, much more preferable" than having them indoors.

Noting there has recently been an uptick in COVID-19 test positivity especially among young people in certain states like Montana and Michigan, Fauci expressed concern about a potential surge if health guidelines are not followed, something that's especially important to avoid ahead of the fall.

"We don't want to see a surge under any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction," Fauci said. "We don't want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again. So it really is an important weekend." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
7 trials suggest common steroids can reduce coronavirus death risk

12:19 p.m.
Dexamethasone tablets
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A collection of studies have discovered another viable — and easily accessible — coronavirus treatment.

Common steroids have proven effective in reducing the risk of death for severely ill COVID-19 patients, a World Health Organization analysis of seven clinical trials published Wednesday in the the Journal of the American Medical Association has found. Thanks to these positive results, the WHO is recommending these steroids be a part of "standard care" for "severe and critical" COVID-19 cases, Stat News reports.

The seven randomized clinical trials used three common steroids to treat 1,700 severely ill COVID-19 patients, seemingly resulting in a one-third reduction in the death rate among them. Dexamethasone led to a 36 percent drop in the death rate among 1,282 patients in three trials, while hydrocortisone reduced the death rate by 31 percent in 274 patients. An additional editorial in JAMA from two American medical professors added to the WHO's findings, saying the corticosteroids should be "first-line treatment for critically ill patients with COVID-19."

In its updated health guidance, the WHO said corticosteroids should be used on severely ill patients for 7–10 days. Anyone with a mild case of coronavirus should not get the steroid treatment, as it would "rapidly deplete global resources and deprive patients who may benefit from it most as potentially life-saving therapy." Kathryn Krawczyk

racing from home
The next Mario Kart game takes place inside your house

10:58 a.m.

Even the Mario Kart franchise is working from home now.

Nintendo on Thursday announced Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the series' new installment that will see players actually racing in their own homes, per Polygon. To play, users set up gates to create courses in the real world, and as they play on the Nintendo Switch, a physical RC car will race around like it is inside the game. Yes, the racing series that has taken gamers through jungles, icy mountains, and haunted castles is now headed into ... your living room.

Home Circuit, which hits the Switch in October, was revealed during a stream Nintendo held based around the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros, and a trailer demonstrated how the game works in action. Nintendo says the RC car "responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race."

Granted, for those who live in small apartments, the experience might not end up being quite as smooth as that advertisement makes it appear, and the game isn't cheap: it will set players back $100. No word yet on whether it comes with actual banana peels. Brendan Morrow

police investigations
Protests begin in Rochester, New York, after Black man's suffocation death in police custody

10:30 a.m.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the streets of Rochester, New York, on Wednesday night after body camera footage of the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in police custody became public.

Prude, 41, died of asphyxiation March 30 after his family removed him from life support, seven days after police arrested him on the street. They put a "spit hood" over his head and pressed his face into the road for two minutes before an officer noticed he was not moving and asked, "You good, man?" the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

Prude was visiting family in Rochester on March 23, and his brother Joe Prude called the police after Daniel Prude "ran out of his home in an erratic state" in near-freezing temperatures, The New York Times reports. He had been taken to the hospital the day before for apparent mental health distress. The footage showed police telling Prude to "stop spitting," while Daniel Prude at one point demanded the officer's gun.

Joe Prude told the Democrat & Chronicle that the police "treated my brother like a piece of garbage." The New York Civil Liberties Union said Prude's death was an example of how police are unequipped to handle people in mental distress, tweeting that he "needed mental health assistance" but was instead "handcuffed in near-freezing temperatures and killed by Rochester police."

The city said it was investigating Prude's death until New York Attorney General Letitia James began her own investigation in April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he hadn't seen the video, but it was described to him as "very disturbing." He affirmed the incident was "under investigation and has been for months." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Over 880,000 more Americans filed new jobless claims last week

9:55 a.m.
The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has come in below one million this week, the lowest level during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Labor Department on Thursday said a total of 881,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week. This was lower than the 950,000 claims that economists had been expecting, and continuing claims also fell by 1.24 million, CNBC reports.

It's also the lowest level the weekly jobless claims have reached since the COVID-19 crisis began in the United States, NBC News reports. Last month, the number of weekly jobless claims had dipped below one million for the first time during the pandemic, but experts expressed fears that they were headed in the wrong direction after they rose above one million after that.

Still, Bloomberg notes that Thursday's figure wasn't "directly comparable" to that of week prior due to a methodology change the Labor Department made, and according to NPR, without the new seasonal adjustment change, "state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500." Additionally, CNN notes that almost 760,000 Americans filed for unemployment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, which was up from the week before.

And while the number of new jobless claims has declined, it's still historically high, The New York Times notes, as the record for most claims filed in one week prior to the pandemic was 695,000. Economic analyst Mark Hamrick noted to NBC News, "The fact remains that these are extremely elevated numbers and that we have to brace for further job loss in the coming weeks and months." Brendan Morrow

#NeverTrump
3 former GOP governors, including Michigan's Rick Snyder, endorse Biden

8:49 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Another group of Republicans is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday, this one made up of nearly 100 former governors and lawmakers. The "Republicans and Independents for Biden" group is headed by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman — who already endorsed Biden at the Democratic National Convention — and its members include former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and, more surprisingly, former two-term Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R), who left office in 2019. About a fifth of the group is Michigan Republicans, including former congressmen Joe Schwarz and Dave Trott.

"Having worked with Joe Biden and Donald Trump when I was governor, I believe Biden is the clear choice to put our country back on a positive path," Snyder told Reuters. He elaborated in a USA Today op-ed, explaining that Trump "lacks a moral compass" and governs like "a bully," and "being a bully and being strong are not the same thing."

The economy — once the president's ace card — has been strong under Trump, but "it reminds me of the old expression that it is better to be lucky than smart," Snyder said. "Some regulatory reforms have been helpful. But his tax reform was a failure." And despite "some good agreements" in foreign policy, he added, "overall, our nation is no longer respected as a leader on world affairs." Snyder assured his party that "while I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state, and federal level."

"Republicans and Independents for Biden" is affiliated with the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP operatives working to defeat Trump. Other anti-Trump GOP groups include 43 Alumni for Biden, made up of hundreds of officials who worked for George W. Bush, and Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told Reuters that Trump has unprecedented support among "real Republican voters." Peter Weber

