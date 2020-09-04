See More Speed Reads
2020 ad war
Trump ad in Minnesota touts 'jobs, not mobs' over image of steel plant that laid off most its workers

4:44 a.m.
Gerdau steel mill
David McNew/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is running an ad in Minnesota that seeks to portray Democrat Joe Biden as in thrall to "lawless" protesters while arguing President Trump will "protect" the state and bring "jobs, not mobs." The "jobs" line is illustrated by a photo of Vice President Mike Pence visiting a steel mill in St. Paul in March 2019. A year later, the Brazilian company that owns the mill, Gerdau Ameristeel, told workers it would shift to finishing steel, not melting or rolling it, leading to 222 layoffs in the 300-strong workforce, David Weigel reports at The Washington Post.

Pence had visited the St. Paul steel mill to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, which was signed in January 2020. "Gerdau is an example of how American steel is back," Pence said during his 2019 visit. "We are going to level the playing field, and Americans are going to win like never before." Dave Hallas, 41, immediately recognized the photo in the new ad, because he had been one of the mill workers at the event. "The tag line is jobs," Hallas wrote on Facebook. "My mill that has been operating for over 55 years is now closed and it was not COVID-related. Failed promises." Peter Weber

Good Punting
Pelosi, Mnuchin reach agreement to avert a government shutdown, still at an impasse on COVID-19 deal

6:01 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin and Mark Meadows
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have reached an informal deal to prevent the federal government from shutting down on Oct. 1, USA Today and Politico report. The agreement would extend existing funding levels until after the Nov. 3 election, probably through mid-December. Mnuchin and Pelosi came to their understanding on Tuesday while talking on the phone about a COVID-19 economic relief bill, USA Today reports. The two sides are still billions of dollars apart on a COVID-19 package.

Pelosi and Mnuchin did not "explicitly discuss" folding COVID-19 relief into the continuing resolution and also "did not rule it out," USA Today says. Congress has only a few weeks to pass any legislation before the election, and the compressed time frame might "force lawmakers' hands" on a COVID-19 bill, says George Washington University political scientist Sarah Binder. Either way, "nobody really wants to be blamed" for the "catastrophic blow" of another government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic.

"When senators return next week, they are expected to vote on the GOP's 'skinny' (i.e. stripped-down) COVID relief bill — they're going to call it 'targeted,' because some think skinny sounds bad," Politico reported Wednesday. ("It would be more appropriate to call it 'emaciated,'" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday.) "Remember: This bill is not meant to become law, but rather to serve as a marker for where Senate Republicans stand when negotiations begin in earnest," Politico adds. "Senate Republicans have yet to garner 51 votes for anything, so this is a step in the right direction for them."

And things can still go awry with the Pelosi-Mnuchin plan to avert a government shutdown. "There are, at most, 11 days in session for the two sides to pass government funding, and solve the stimulus riddle that's had Pelosi, Mnuchin, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tied up for months," Politico notes. "That's not much time." Peter Weber

police brutality
Rochester suspends 7 police officers over asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude

3:57 a.m.

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven police officers Thursday for their involvement in the March death of Daniel Prude, a Black man with mental health problems. The case received little attention until Wednesday, when Prude's family showed footage from police body cameras obtained through public records requests. The video shows police putting a spit bag over Prude's head after he's handcuffed, then holding his face to the ground for two minutes, until he became responsive. Police, resending to a call from Prude's brother, found him running naked in the street.

Prude died after his family took him off life support, seven days after police held him to the ground with the bag over his head. The Monroe County Office of the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication as contributing factors. Prude's brother compared it to a "lynching."

Warren said she was unaware that police had been involved in Prude's death until Aug. 4, saying Police Chief La'Ron Singletary had portrayed it as a drug overdose. Prude "was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me," Warren said, also blaming "institutional and structural racism." She said she had suspended the officers with pay because of contract rules and suggested the police union might file suit anyway. "I understand that the union may sue the city for this. They shall feel free to do so."

Protesters gathered for a second night outside the police headquarters in Rochester, and the Rochester police again responded with tear gas and less-lethal pellets. New York Attorney General Leticia James said her office has been investigating Prude's death, and Singletary said his department is undertaking a related criminal and internal investigation of Prude's death. Peter Weber

portland protests
Federal agents reportedly killed Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl

2:11 a.m.

Federal agents shot and killed Michael Reinoehl, the main suspect in the fatal shooting of a member of a far-right group on Saturday night, while trying to arrest him Thursday, The New York Times and other news organizations report. Portland police had issued a warrant for Reinoehl's arrest earlier in the day. When officers on a federal fugitive task force tracked him down to an apartment in Lacey, Washington, Reinoehl pulled a gun, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. Witnesses told the Times that Reinoehl was getting into a vehicle to escape.

Reinoehl, 48, more or less confessed Thursday to shooting Aaron "Jay" Danielson in a confrontation after supporters of President Trump drove trucks through downtown Portland, but he insisted he was acting in self-defense. "You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on," Reinoehl told a freelance videographer for Vice News Tonight. "I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that."

Reinoehl, a frequent participant in the months-long Portland protests against police violence and racial injustice, told Vice News he was a supporter of anti-fascist groups but not an antifa "member." Video of the shooting appears to show Danielson, who belonged to the Patriot Prayer group, drawing a can of bear mace and spraying Reinoehl and another person before Reinoehl fired. Chandler Pappas, who was with Danielson when he was shot, told Fox News on Thursday he thinks they were targeted for waring Patriot Prayer hats.

The clashes in Portland between anti-racism protesters and right-wing counter-protesters have escalated over the summer, and Reinoehl, who helped provide security for the protesters, was shot in the arm breaking up a fight in July. On Aug. 15, a right-wing demonstrators hired two shots from inside his vehicle, and a week later another counter-protesters pulled out a gun during a clash. Oregon's governor and a broad array of civil groups urged a stop to the violence on Thursday. You can watch Reinoehl's interview and Vice News' attempt to put it in context below. Peter Weber

Quotables
Trump denies damning reports he repeatedly called U.S. troops captured or killed in battle 'losers' and 'suckers'

12:46 a.m.

President Trump has privately said on several occasions that U.S. military personnel captured or killed in battle are "losers" and "suckers," The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg reported late Thursday, citing several people with first-hand knowledge of Trump's comments.

For example, when Trump declined to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018, he blamed the weather and the Secret Service, but four first-hand witnesses told Golberg the president had complained to senior staff that the rain would mess up his hair and asked: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He also reportedly called the 1,800 U.S. Marines buried there "suckers" for getting killed.

A senior Pentagon officials confirmed Trump's comments to The Associated Press and also verified Goldberg's anecdote about Trump's visit to Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017, accompanied by retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, then homeland security secretary. They were visiting the grave of Kelly's son, Robert, killed in action in 2010 at age 29, Goldberg reports, when Trump turned and said: "I don't get it. What was in it for them?"

In another story, also confirmed by AP, Trump berated his staff for lowering the White House flag to half-mast to honor the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), telling them: "What the f--k are we doing that for? Guy was a f---ing loser." The Washington Post, citing a former senior administration official, added that Trump "frequently made disparaging comments about veterans and soldiers missing in action, referring to them at times as 'losers,'" and "told senior advisers that he didn’t understand why the U.S. government placed such value on finding soldiers missing in action because they had performed poorly and gotten caught and deserved what they got." He has gone to meet the bodies of slain service members at Dover Air Force Base only four times as president.

Trump called the reports "totally false," slammed The Atlantic's sources as "lowlifes," and asked reporters: "What animal would say such a thing?" White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said "it's sad the depths that people will go to during a lead-up to a presidential campaign to try to smear somebody."

Trump publicly criticized McCain during the 2016 GOP primary for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam, and has continued criticizing him after his death. "He's not a war hero," Trump said in 2015. "I like people who weren't captured." The anti-Trump Lincoln Project spun that line into an ad released Wednesday.

Goldberg laid out a couple of theories about why Trump evidently genuinely can't understand military service, heroism, and sacrifice, ranging from personal fear of disfigurement to an immutable view of life as self-interested transactions. Read more at The Atlantic. Peter Weber

stock plunge
Dow Jones drops 800 points in worst day for the stock market since June

September 3, 2020
New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market's late-August recovery didn't last long.

Just a day after President Trump bragged about the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing over 29,000 points, it turned around and plunged as much as 1,000 points on Thursday before closing 810 down. A major tech selloff sparked the slump, which also hit the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 hard.

The Dow's drop was a 2.87 percent drop from the day before, settling it at 28,292 points. The S&P 500 fell 3.5 percent, or 126 points, to 3,455. And the Nasdaq slid 5 percent, or 598 points, ending up at 11,458. In all, it was the market's worst day since June. Big tech stocks were largely to blame, with Apple seeing a 7 percent drop, while Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft all falling around 5 percent. Thursday was the worst day for Apple and the tech sector as a whole since March.

The major dip came just after the market had its best August since the 1980s, per NBC News. And that extended into this week, with the Dow topping 29,000 for the first time since February and the Nasdaq crossing 12,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

Coming Soon
Google antitrust charges are reportedly imminent after Barr sets deadline

September 3, 2020
The Google logo is seen on a computer in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019.
ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department is reportedly getting ready to file antitrust charges against Google this month, though not everyone's on board with that timeline.

The DOJ is preparing to bring an antitrust case against Google "as soon as this month" after Attorney General William Barr "overruled career lawyers who said they needed more time to build a strong case," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

An inquiry into Alphabet, Google's parent company, was opened by the Justice Department in June 2019, and the probe has reportedly examined the company's business practices related to both search and advertising. The Times cites three sources as saying that during the investigation, the DOJ has "amassed powerful evidence of anticompetitive practices."

However, the Times also reports that after officials from the DOJ told lawyers working on the inquiry to wrap up by the end of September, "most" of them opposed this deadline, feeling it was "arbitrary," and "some said they would not sign the complaint." In a memo over the summer, some of the lawyers reportedly argued they could "bring a strong case," but they said doing so would require more time, and they worry the deadline may actually "weaken their case and ultimately strengthen Google's hand," the Times writes.

Barr has reportedly argued the probe has not moved quickly enough and defended the September deadline. At the same time, the Times reports that some antitrust division staff members complain that Barr is "forcing them to come up with 'half-baked' cases so he could unveil a complaint by Sept. 30." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

biden in kenosha
Edit

Biden promises police reform commission, education funding in Kenosha after talking to Jacob Blake

September 3, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, and the first thing he did was meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Police shot Blake last month, sparking protests for racial justice in the city and the country, as well as some destruction in downtown Kenosha. President Trump made destroyed businesses the focus of his visit to the city on Tuesday, but Biden opted for a call with Blake and a town hall with members of the community.

Blake is "out of the ICU" but still in the hospital, Biden told the town hall after the call, and said Blake "talked about how nothing was going to defeat him. How, whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up."

Biden also heard from a firefighter, a mother, a former prosecutor, and other Kenosha residents discussing what they'd like to see happen in their community. He then addressed their points with plans to boost funding for Title I schools, a promise to hold a national commission on policing out of the White House, and calls for sentencing and other criminal justice reforms.

It was a lot of policy talk, but Biden would've probably been better off rambling on instead of cutting himself off with an unfortunate joke. Kathryn Krawczyk

