Trump ad in Minnesota touts 'jobs, not mobs' over image of steel plant that laid off most its workers

Trump ad in Minnesota touts 'jobs, not mobs' over image of steel plant that laid off most its workers4:44 a.m.
Pelosi, Mnuchin reach agreement to avert a government shutdown, still at an impasse on COVID-19 deal6:01 a.m.
Rochester suspends 7 police officers over asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude3:57 a.m.
Federal agents reportedly killed Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl2:11 a.m.
Trump denies damning reports he repeatedly called U.S. troops captured or killed in battle 'losers' and 'suckers'12:46 a.m.
Dow Jones drops 800 points in worst day for the stock market since JuneSeptember 3, 2020
Google antitrust charges are reportedly imminent after Barr sets deadlineSeptember 3, 2020
Biden promises police reform commission, education funding in Kenosha after talking to Jacob BlakeSeptember 3, 2020
