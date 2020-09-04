Barr's big example of vote-by-mail fraud didn't happen, DOJ and local prosecutors say

-
Barr's big example of vote-by-mail fraud didn't happen, DOJ and local prosecutors say7:42 a.m.
Pelosi, Mnuchin reach agreement to avert a government shutdown, still at an impasse on COVID-19 deal6:01 a.m.
Trump ad in Minnesota touts 'jobs, not mobs' over image of steel plant that laid off most its workers4:44 a.m.
Rochester suspends 7 police officers over asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude3:57 a.m.
Federal agents reportedly killed Portland shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl2:11 a.m.
Trump denies damning reports he repeatedly called U.S. troops captured or killed in battle 'losers' and 'suckers'12:46 a.m.
Dow Jones drops 800 points in worst day for the stock market since JuneSeptember 3, 2020
Google antitrust charges are reportedly imminent after Barr sets deadlineSeptember 3, 2020
