coronavirus and the economy
Senate Republicans are apparently struggling to find 51 GOP votes for a COVID-19 relief bill

7:49 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

The Senate is getting back to work Tuesday after its August recess, and along with averting a government shutdown at the end of September, their agenda includes trying to pass a COVID-19 economic relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed on a tentative plan to avoid a shutdown, but coronavirus relief talks are at an impasse. The House passed a $3.4 trillion package in May and the White House doesn't want the price tag to top $1 trillion, maybe $1.5 trillion.

"Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other top Senate Republicans have been scrambling to round up votes for a narrow economic stimulus package they could put on the floor and hammer Democrats for opposing," Politico reports, but their "gambit may fall short," since "McConnell doesn't even have 51 votes for the Republican proposal, according to GOP senators and aides, let alone the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster."

Some Senate Republicans want the narrow $500 billion bill to include language related to "school choice," while others say they are alarmed at the sharply rising federal deficit and believe the U.S. economy will recover without any extra aid.

McConnell said last week he doesn't "know if there will be another package in the next few weeks or not," adding, "It's harder to do now because we've moved closer and closer to an election." But "the inability to get 51 GOP votes would be a big defeat for the White House and Senate GOP leadership," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer argue at Politico's Playbook newsletter. The are also "skeptical of all the 'we-decided-not-to-shut-it-down' talk" from Pelosi and Mnuchin, pointing out that nobody actively plans to shut down the government, and "we don't think we've seen the last frame of this movie yet — nor do many in the Capitol and White House." Peter Weber

Beyond COVID
End birthday candles, and other COVID-19 lifestyle changes we should probably make permanent

6:36 a.m.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused hardship and sorrow around the world, but it has also forced innovations that might stick around after the pandemic is under control," Axios notes. And it's not all addition. There are lots of "everyday experiences the coronavirus pandemic has endangered," for better or worse, The Washington Post adds. Here are four popular changes Axios suggests we embrace and four old habits the Post hints we led fade away:

Axios:

  • Movie studios and theaters have been forced to make more films, especially new releases, available for streaming at home.
  • "Remote job postings allow workers anywhere to find employment where the jobs are — and remote work cuts out the commute, giving time, money, and life satisfaction back to workers while reducing fuel demand."
  • "Outdoor dining and pedestrian-friendly streets" have flourished for safety reasons and to societal benefit.
  • More cities and states have allowed alcohol home deliveries, and existing grocery delivery services have taken off.

The Washington Post:

  • Birthday candles: "Someday, when we are freed from pandemic purgatory, when our birthday parties no longer involve a grid of pixelated faces on a computer screen, will we still dim the lights and sing as a glowing cake slowly glides into the room," destined to be bathed in saliva droplets? No.
  • Buffets: "If anything, the coronavirus outbreak has simply reminded us of the risks already inherent in buffets."
  • Ball pits: "The majority of ball pits in the United States are closed right now, and nobody's in a huge hurry to reopen them."
  • Cash: "Does the pandemic signify the oft-declared death of ­sage-colored currency? Cash now seems fraught with risk, not only because of the bills and coins but the proximity of other people involved in each transaction."

The pandemic has affected everyone in the U.S., some much more tragically than others. But "for all of the nightmarish experiences we'd all like to forget," Axios says, "it's worth remembering that there have been changes we could choose to keep — and that might actually make our post-pandemic lives better." Read more suggested lifestyle changes at Axios and The Washington Post. Peter Weber

portland protests
Trump supporters caravan south of Portland, head to Salem, attack counter-protesters

4:53 a.m.

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump and right-wing activists gathered in Oregon City, Oregon, on Monday for a "Cruise Rally" south toward Salem, the state capital. The caravan, featuring Trump flags, QAnon banners, and Blue Lives Matter paraphernalia, broke up after several miles on Interstate 5, but a group of Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer members continued on to Salem to join about 100 Trump supporters on the steps of the state Capitol.

"At one point Monday afternoon, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them," The Associated Press reports. "Some in the right-wing group carried guns, baseball bats, sticks, and pipes," The Oregonian adds. "The Salem Police Department, supported by Oregon State Police, made multiple arrests after rally goers attacked some of the counter-protestors." Oregon Pubic Broadcasting's Sergio Olmos captured two of those attacks (the top one includes NSFW language and violence).

The two men arrested for the second assault, Ty Parker of Durango, Colorado, and Trenton Wolfskill of Eugene, Oregon, were later released, Oregon State Police said. New York Times reporter Mike Baker also captured some of the skirmishes in Salem, then went back to cover the nightly protests in Portland.

There actually was a large protest in Portland, Baker noted later, just not in the downtown area. An anti-racism demonstration outside Portland's North Precinct Community Policing Center on Sunday night led to several arrests after several people set a mattress on fire.

The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer activists have clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland on and off for years, though tensions increased after an anti-fascist supporter fatally shot a Patriot Prayer member after a pro-Trump truck rally through downtown. (The suspect gunman, Michael Reinoehl, was killed by police as they tried to take him into custody last week.) Monday's Oregon for Trump 2020 rally purposefully avoided Portland, but the Proud Boys have announced a downtown rally for Sept. 26. Peter Weber

Trump versus the USPS
Trump says he's fine with an investigation of USPS chief Louis DeJoy for alleged illegal donations

3:37 a.m.
Trump meets the press
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump said Monday he's fine with an investigation of his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, after five former employees told The Washington Post that DeJoy encouraged or pressured them into donating to Republican candidates then reimbursed them through bonuses. That would break at least two serious campaign finance laws, though because DeJoy sold the company, New Breed Logistics, in 2014, statues of limitation would probably prevent his criminal prosecution in federal court.

"Sure, sure, let the investigations go," Trump told reporters when asked about the DeJoy allegations. He called the postmaster general a "very honest guy" but agreed he should lose his job "if something can be proven that he did something wrong." DeJoy was already under fire for changes that slowed mail delivery.

DeJoy spokesman Monty Hagler told the Post the postmaster general wasn't aware any of his former employees had felt pressured to make donations, though he did not specifically address the donation reimbursement allegations, saying only that DeJoy "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations." According to a Post review of campaign finance documents, New Breed employees donated at least $1 million to GOP candidates when DeJoy headed the company from 2000 to 2014.

The five-year statute of limitations means DeJoy won't face time in federal prison, and the lack of a Federal Election Commission quorum effectively shields him from federal civil charges. But what he is alleged to have done is also illegal in North Carolina, where New Breed is based, and there is no statute of limitations on the state charges.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday her committee will investigate the DeJoy allegations and whether he lied under oath. She also urged the USPS Board of Governors to immediately suspend him. The chairman of the USPS board, Robert Duncan, is listed as a director on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) Senate Leadership Fund super PAC. Peter Weber

Edit

Man transforms his driveway into a racetrack for 4-year-old neighbor

1:35 a.m.

Using chalk and his imagination, Dave Palazzolo has turned his Salt Lake City driveway into a racetrack for his 4-year-old neighbor, Quinn.

In June, Palazzolo began receiving nightly notifications from his security camera that someone was in his driveway. Every time he looked, Palazzo saw Quinn riding his bike up and around the cement. He finally decided that if Quinn was going to use his driveway as a racetrack, it might as well look like one.

Palazzolo waited for it to get dark, then used chalk to create a simple track. When Quinn came back the next day, Palazzolo told CBS News, he could see the excitement on his face when the boy realized the racetrack was for him.

Since then, Palazzolo has drawn several tracks, replacing those that are washed away by the elements. He's crafted a device so he can draw straight chalk lines, and has also been doing his homework, looking up different famous racetracks and modifying them for his modest driveway.

Palazzolo and Quinn's family didn't know each other before this, and bonding over the racetrack has been "amazing," Quinn's dad, Josh, told CBS News. "Just that we can be a part of something like that — that we can see the good side of humanity. It feels good." Catherine Garcia

2020 campaign cash
The Trump campaign has blown through its huge cash advantage over Biden, logged some iffy spending

1:15 a.m.
Brad Parscale and the Trump family
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

"Money was supposed to have been one of the great advantages of incumbency for President Trump," and when Joe Biden emerged as the "relatively broke" presumptive Democratic nominee in the spring, "Trump and the Republican National Committee had a nearly $200 million cash advantage," The New York Times reports. Five months later, "Trump's financial supremacy has evaporated," and "some people inside the campaign are forecasting what was once unthinkable: a cash crunch with less than 60 days until the election."

The Trump campaign and RNC have spent more than $800 million of the $1.1 billion they raised since 2009, and some of the expenditures seem a little questionable, the Times suggests, drawing from federal campaign filings:

  • $325,000 to the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island near Jacksonville for scrapped RNC convention
  • $156,000 for airplanes to pull Trump banners in recent months
  • "$110,000 to Yondr, a company that makes magnetic pouches used to store cellphones during fund-raisers so that donors could not secretly record Mr. Trump and leak his remarks"
  • $6 million on "donor mementos"
  • Up to $11 million for two Super Bowl ads
  • $1 million on TV ads in the solidly blue Washington, D.C., area, presumably aimed at the "famously voracious television consumer" president
  • "$4 million into the Trump family businesses since 2019"
  • $21 million in extra legal costs since 2019, including on Trump's legal defense and $666,666.67 to Reuters News & Media for unspecified "legal proceedings — IP resolution"
  • $800,000 boosting former campaign manager Brad Parscale's Facebook and Instagram pages to highlight pro-Trump ads.

Parscale, recently demoted to senior adviser, took a lot of flak for the profligate spending.

"The campaign was spending all this money on silly things," and "Brad's businesses kept making money," a senior White House official told New York Magazine last month. "He's just milking the family, basically." Veteran GOP strategist Ed Rollins accused Parscale of spending "like a drunken sailor," telling the Times, "If you spend $800 million and you're 10 points behind, I think you've got to answer the question 'What was the game plan?'"

Parscale told the Times all his spending decisions were "under the very close eye of the family" or "in partnership with Ronna McDaniel," the RNC chairwoman. He called his online donation program a huge success.

Nicholas Everhart, a GOP strategist, said much of the money burn was simply the "peril of starting a re-election campaign just weeks after winning," noting that "a presidential campaign costs a lot of money to run." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Edit

Workers say Disney is underreporting COVID-19 cases, clearing workers to go back too soon

12:43 a.m.
A couple poses for a picture at Downtown Disney.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Since reopening its Downtown Disney shopping complex in Anaheim, California, Disney has been underreporting the number of positive COVID-19 cases and letting employees who have been infected return to work sooner than health officials say is safe, several workers and spouses told The Daily Beast.

Disneyland and California Adventure remain closed, but Downtown Disney was allowed to reopen in early July. There are several hundred employees working there, and no on-site coronavirus testing; The Daily Beast reports that in a letter sent to the dozen unions representing employees, Disney Labor Relations Director Bill Pace said on-site coronavirus testing was "not viable" because of too many "false negatives."

Four people familiar with the matter said Disney is not being forthcoming when it comes to reporting the number of coronavirus cases among workers; unions are notified when a member tests positive, but the news typically doesn't come until several days later, leading to further exposure. During the first week Downtown Disney was back open, a gardener went home sick, and after being tested on his own, learned he had coronavirus, two people told The Daily Beast. Co-workers didn't know they were exposed until a week later, when Disney confirmed the positive results.

Alicia, a woman whose spouse works for Disney, told The Daily Beast that everything employees know about COVID-19 "has come from word of mouth," with co-workers calling or texting the latest updates. "Disney management is not really officially acknowledging that any of this is happening," she said.

The Daily Beast also learned from a member of Downtown Disney's Horticulture Irrigation team who tested positive for COVID-19 in late July that on Aug. 2, five days after receiving his test results, Disney cleared him to return to work. He had not spent two weeks in isolation or had a negative test result. The man told The Daily Beast he went back to work on Aug. 3.

The Daily Beast contacted 11 different unions, and none were able to confirm the total number of coronavirus cases among the workforce. A spokesman for UFCW Local 324 said only two cases had been reported to the union, but Disney did not share any details on how many people they might have exposed to the virus. Disney did not respond to requests for comment. Catherine Garcia

on the campaign trail
Kamala Harris holds first in-person campaign events in Milwaukee

September 7, 2020
Kamala Harris.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) went to Milwaukee on Monday for her first in-person campaign stop as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Harris visited an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility and hosted a roundtable for Black business owners. Harris said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recognizes the importance of investing in entrepreneurs, and they both know small business owners are also "civic leaders. They hire locally. We see you. We understand you. We understand the significance of what you are in terms of the health and well-being of communities. We see the benefit for the entire country to invest in our small businesses and small business leaders."

She also met privately with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who last month was shot in the back at least seven times by a white police officer; he is now paralyzed. The shooting occurred in Kenosha, and sparked anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests. The Blakes are "an incredible family, and what they've endured, they do it with such dignity and grace," Harris said. "And you know, they're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders."

Wisconsin is a battleground state, and in 2016, President Trump won there by fewer than 30,000 votes. Vice President Mike Pence spent time in the state on Monday, going to an energy facility in La Crosse. Last week, Trump and Biden both visited Kenosha. Catherine Garcia

