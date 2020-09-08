Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish offer chance to win memorabilia in voter registration campaign

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more stars are pushing fans to check their voter registration status leading up to the 2020 presidential election — and they're offering rewards for some who do.

The non-profit organizations Global Citizen and HeadCount have launched the Just Vote campaign to "mobilize young Americans to register to vote" for the 2020 election. The campaign is offering "exclusive experiences, performances, and memorabilia" from a number of celebrities, which fans can potentially win by checking their voter registration status online.

The rewards include a guitar signed by Swift; a vinyl, hoodie, and T-shirt signed by Eilish; a virtual meet and greet with DJ Khaled, and more. The organization hopes to reach young voters and "guide them through the registration process," and its goal is to ultimately register 50,000 young people, per People.

"The challenges of COVID-19 demand that we innovate the ways in which we engage potential voters," HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein said.

As Variety notes, while the campaign asks fans to check their registration status, it doesn't require them to register to vote to enter. "You're not actually allowed to incentivize people to register," Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans explained. "You can only incentivize people to check their registration status. So that's an important part of it."

Swift and Eilish have both slammed President Trump ahead of the 2020 election and urged their fans to vote. "Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," said Eilish in a speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it — because they do." Brendan Morrow