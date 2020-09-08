Ellen DeGeneres says she's coming back for a new season, and 'yes, we're gonna talk about it'

Ellen DeGeneres is returning for a new season, and she's set to discuss the elephant in the room.

On Tuesday, DeGeneres announced that her talk show will return for its eighteenth season on Sept. 21, The Wrap reports. This comes as the host has been under fire while facing complaints about the workplace culture at her show.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," DeGeneres said on Tuesday. "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

In July, BuzzFeed News interviewed one current and 10 former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who alleged they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation" while working there, and BuzzFeed also later reported that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" at the show, according to dozens of former staffers. An investigation into the show's workplace culture was launched in July, and in August, three top producers were ousted.

DeGeneres apologized to her staff in July, saying, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case."

A number of celebrities have come to DeGeneres' defense during the scandal, and according to the Tuesday announcement, the host will be joined during her first week back by Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. Brendan Morrow