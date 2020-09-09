Trump told Bob Woodward the U.S. has an 'incredible' new secret nuclear weapons system

President Trump's admission that he downplayed the coronavirus threat earlier this year despite understanding the pathogen's dangers is one of the more staggering revelations in Bob Woodward's forthcoming book about the president. But not to be lost among the fallout from that is the fact that Trump reportedly disclosed a secret new nuclear weapons to Woodward, The Washington Post reports.

"I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before," Trump told Woodward, while reportedly discussing how close the U.S. and North Korea had come to war in 2017. "We have stuff that you haven't seen or heard about. We have stuff that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] have never heard about before. There's nobody — what we have is incredible."

Trump is known for the occasional, exaggerated boast, but this is apparently the real deal. Woodward reports that anonymous sources confirmed the U.S. military does have a new secret weapons system, but they did not provide any details about it. They were also reportedly taken aback by Trump's willingness to disclose the information. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell