he would know
Carl Bernstein says Bob Woodward's revelations about Trump are 'graver than in Watergate'

5:25 p.m.

Carl Bernstein has some strong words for what his former colleague's revelations mean for the Trump presidency and democracy itself.

The Washington Post published a preview of Bob Woodward's forthcoming book Rage on Wednesday, in which Trump told Woodward in March that he knew COVID-19 was serious but "wanted to always play it down." Six months later, 190,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus, and Woodward has just revealed Trump's "homicidal negligence" is to blame, Bernstein told CNN.

Bernstein and Woodward famously reported out the Watergate scandal that led to former President Richard Nixon's resignation. But "the facts here are even graver than in Watergate," Bernstein continued, because this "dereliction of duty" has been recorded like never before. "Thousands and thousands and thousands of people died" because Trump is "putting his own re-election before the safety, health, and well-being of the people of the United States. We've never had a president who's done anything like this before," Bernstein said.

It's all going to go down as "one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony, and we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony" Bernstein continued. Watch all of Bernstein's scathing appearance below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Supreme Court
Why Trump may have overplayed his hand by including 'super famous conservatives' on Supreme Court nominee list

5:45 p.m.

It's not clear if President Trump would seriously consider one member of a trio of well-known conservative senators — Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — to fill the next Supreme Court opening should he still be in the White House. They may not even be interested. Hawley, for his part, has already said he wouldn't be, and there's been some chatter all three could have their eyes on the Oval Office instead. But, still, the lawmakers did make it onto Trump's latest 20-person shortlist of candidates for a future seat on the bench.

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, argues that Supreme Court shortlists usually don't include household names, so having the senators on there sends a pretty clear message, even if they're unlikely to get the nod.

Perhaps the list will motivate conservative voters who are on the fence about re-electing Trump this November. After all, judiciary appointments often play a major role in presidential election. But some of Trump critics are wondering if he went in too hot on this one, and may simultaneously motivate liberal voters, who could react strongly to seeing names like Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley on the list. Tim O'Donnell

who needs science?
Top HHS adviser reportedly tried to stop Fauci from encouraging widespread testing and masks in schools

4:42 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

A top adviser in the Department of Health and Human Service tried to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to parrot a political message on coronavirus instead of a scientific one, emails obtained by Politico reveal.

Paul Alexander, a senior adviser to HHS' assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, reportedly tried to shape Fauci's public medical advice via the National Institutes of Health's press office. Alexander's emails touched on everything from mask wearing to COVID-19 testing, and often "contradict mainstream science while promoting" the Trump administration's positions, Politico writes.

In an Aug. 27 reply to Fauci's planned comments ahead of an interview with Bloomberg, Alexander said he disagreed "vehemently" with "kids getting tested and repeatedly and even university students in a widespread manner." Experts say widespread testing is a big key to stopping COVID-19 surges and virus spread altogether. And before an MSNBC interview on Tuesday, Alexander told the NIH press office to "ensure Dr. Fauci indicates masks are for the teachers in schools. Not for children." He falsely said "there is no data ... that shows children" can spread COVID-19 "to other children, or to adults."

Fauci denied to Politico that anyone told him to withhold certain medical advice, and said he hadn't seen Alexander's emails. "No one tells me what I can say and cannot say. I speak on scientific evidence," he said. Alexander and the NIH did not respond to a request for comment.

The report comes just after The Washington Post published an excerpt of Bob Woodward's forthcoming book, in which President Trump said he tried to "play down" the coronavirus' risks early in the pandemic. Fauci criticized Trump for spreading falsehoods during a press briefing, Woodward reported, while the president's top aides bristled at his harsh words. Kathryn Krawczyk

in response
Biden calls Trump's coronavirus response 'a life and death betrayal of the American people' following Woodward revelations

4:40 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, responded Wednesday to revelations about President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic found in Bob Woodward's forthcoming book, Rage.

Trump reportedly told Woodward back in February that he knew the coronavirus was airborne and deadlier than the flu, but chose to play down the threat so that he didn't cause a panic in the United States. While on the campaign trail in Michigan, Biden said that shows the president "knowingly and willingly lied" to the country, and he argued that as the virus "ripped through our nation" Trump "failed to do his job on purpose," amounting to a "life and death betrayal of the American people."

Trump also answered some questions about the Woodward book, though he mostly reiterated that he didn't want to drive people into a frenzy and touted the job his administration has done to combat the virus. Tim O'Donnell

'serious allegations of misconduct'
DHS whistleblower says he was told to stop providing Russia intelligence analysis, downplay threat of white supremacy

4:03 p.m.
Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21,
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has laid out what his attorney describes as "serious allegations of misconduct" by DHS leadership, The Washington Post reports.

Brian Murphy, a senior official who formerly was in charge of intelligence and analysis at DHS, alleges in a new whistleblower complaint obtained by the Post that in May 2020, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told him to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States," and that in July, Wolf told him that an "intelligence notification" on Russian disinformation efforts "should be 'held' because it 'made the president look bad.'"

Murphy "objected" to this instruction, saying that it's "improper to hold a vetted intelligence product for reasons for political embarrassment," according to the complaint. The complaint also says that when he was told to stop providing intelligence assessments on Russian interference, Murphy said he wouldn't comply because doing so would "put the country in substantial and specific danger."

Additionally, Murphy alleges that Wolf and Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Ken Cuccinelli instructed officials to change intelligence assessments to align with Trump's rhetoric, CNN reports. The complaint alleges that Cuccinelli told him to edit an assessment's "section on white supremacy" to make "the threat appear less severe" and to "include information on the prominence of violent 'left-wing' groups." Murphy says he didn't make the modifications.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in a statement to the Post described the allegations from Murphy as "grave and disturbing," and the House Intelligence Committee has reportedly asked him to testify. Brendan Morrow

'I wanted to always play it down'
Never Trump conservatives turn president's attempt to 'play down' coronavirus into calls to impeach him again

3:44 p.m.

In a preview of Bob Woodward's forthcoming book Rage published Wednesday in The Washington Post, President Trump went on the record with some pretty disturbing revelations: He knew in February that COVID-19 was "deadly stuff," but told Woodward in mid-March that "I wanted to always play it down" anyway.

Democrats quickly condemned the comments, and even conservatives, including the Post's Jennifer Rubin, suggested it warranted a second round of impeachment proceedings.

The conservative, anti-Trump Lincoln Project tweeted a reminder that a president can be impeached twice, and then twisted Trump's words into a scathing ad.

Meanwhile Republican senators uniformly insisted they hadn't read the report in question, even when reporters read it to them.

And Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of Trump's few Senate GOP foes, only gave a tepid condemnation of Trump's deliberate underreaction to the coronavirus, saying "that's not ideal to me."

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro, who was quoted by Woodward, declared that the reporter "put words in my mouth I never said." And inside the White House, aides and advisers were reportedly arguing over just who let the president talk to Woodward in the first place. Kathryn Krawczyk

california fires
San Francisco's skies glow apocalyptically orange as wildfires rage in Bay Area

3:31 p.m.

California's wildfires left Bay Area skies shrouded in an apocalyptic orange glow Wednesday morning.

Several San Francisco residents posted images and video to social media of the city's skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge against the backdrop of the haze from the blazes that continue to rage throughout the state.

Some folks on the ground suggested their footage actually didn't do justice to how striking the scene was, while others captured shots from ascending planes, noting that the scent of the flames were present inside the cabin. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus criticism
Fauci reportedly slammed Trump's leadership as 'rudderless' behind his back — and criticized him to his face too

2:29 p.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci has largely avoided harsh critiques of President Trump in public, seemingly to avoid getting on Trump's bad side as the COVID-19 pandemic rages. But behind closed doors, the nation's top coronavirus expert hasn't been afraid to call out the president's false statements — and has been even more critical of Trump behind his back, The Washington Post's Bob Woodward reports.

In a preview of Woodward's forthcoming book Rage published Wednesday, Woodward recounts Fauci's intense criticism of Trump to other coronavirus committee leaders. He described Trump as "on a separate channel" during meetings, saying "his attention span is like a minus number," Woodward reports. Fauci also reportedly called Trump's leadership "rudderless," and said "his sole purpose is to get re-elected."

But it's not as if Fauci is afraid to tell Trump what he's doing wrong to his face. In an Oval Office meeting after Trump spread falsehoods during a news briefing, Fauci said to everyone in the room that "we can't let the president be out there being vulnerable, saying something that's going to come back and bite him," Woodward reports. Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and senior adviser Stephen Miller all "tensed up at once," as they were "surprised Fauci would talk to Trump that way," the Post writes.

Fauci has reportedly taken particular issue with Kushner throughout the pandemic, as he has reportedly tried to move Trump away from governing during the crisis and toward campaigning. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

