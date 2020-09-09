Why Trump may have overplayed his hand by including 'super famous conservatives' on Supreme Court nominee list

It's not clear if President Trump would seriously consider one member of a trio of well-known conservative senators — Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — to fill the next Supreme Court opening should he still be in the White House. They may not even be interested. Hawley, for his part, has already said he wouldn't be, and there's been some chatter all three could have their eyes on the Oval Office instead. But, still, the lawmakers did make it onto Trump's latest 20-person shortlist of candidates for a future seat on the bench.

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, argues that Supreme Court shortlists usually don't include household names, so having the senators on there sends a pretty clear message, even if they're unlikely to get the nod.

Usually with these shortlists, the names are obscure and while you can intuit their views on guns, abortion and the ACA, it's subtext rather than text. By including likes of Cruz and Hawley on the list, Trump is putting it in neon lights what another Trump justice will mean. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 9, 2020

Perhaps the list will motivate conservative voters who are on the fence about re-electing Trump this November. After all, judiciary appointments often play a major role in presidential election. But some of Trump critics are wondering if he went in too hot on this one, and may simultaneously motivate liberal voters, who could react strongly to seeing names like Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley on the list. Tim O'Donnell