Kevin Spacey sued by 2 accusers, including Anthony Rapp, for alleged sexual assault

Two men including Anthony Rapp have filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey, accusing the actor of sexual assaulting them when they were under 18.

Rapp, the Rent actor who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey in October 2017, was one of two plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit filed in New York state court on Wednesday, with the other being identified only as C.D., Reuters and Variety report.

In the complaint, Rapp accuses Spacey of engaging "in an unwanted sexual advance" with him in 1986 when Rapp was 14, while the other plaintiff alleges that Spacey engaged in sexual acts with him when he was about 14 and that during their final encounter, Spacey "continued to attempt to anally sodomize" him in spite of his "verbal and physical resistance."

This new lawsuit against Spacey comes after in 2019, a case against the actor was dropped in Massachusetts because of the "unavailability of the complaining witness," who had accused him of groping, per The Wrap. Spacey in a statement in 2017 apologized to Rapp after he came forward with his allegation, with Spacey saying he didn't recall what "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

"Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” Peter Saghir, attorney for the plaintiffs, told Deadline on Wednesday. "...This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law." Brendan Morrow