Austrian banks report that confused customers are receiving U.S. stimulus checks

10:31 p.m.
Blank U.S. Treasury checks.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

When Manfred Barnreiter, a 73-year-old man in Austria, received a $1,200 check from the U.S. government, he was certain it was a scam.

Barnreiter and his wife, who was also sent a check, went to their bank and asked some questions. A few days later, Barnreiter told the Austrian broadcaster ORF, the checks cleared. The Barnreiters are not eligible for the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payments — they are not U.S. residents and do not have U.S. citizenship. Barnreiter said he did briefly work in the U.S. in the 1960s and receives a small pension from that job, but that's his only connection to the country.

The Washington Post reports that Barnreiter and his wife are among the hundreds of Austrians who are known to have received stimulus checks from the United States. One bank, Sparkasse, told the Post that several customers who recently worked as au pairs in the United States have come in and cashed stimulus checks. A spokeswoman for another financial institute, Oberbank, told the Post, "People initially thought it's a treacherous form of fraud — but the checks were real."

Government officials told NPR last month that some foreigners are receiving stimulus checks despite not being eligible, and blamed the erroneous payments on the people improperly filing tax returns. Barnreiter told ORF when he cashed his check, he felt "bad," and thought, "Those poor Americans, maybe they need the money more urgently than we do here in Europe." But, he decided that the amount is "peanuts," and plans on spending his $1,200 in the United States when he's able to visit again. Catherine Garcia

All national forests in California temporarily closed due to fire danger

11:36 p.m.
Flames shoot up near firefighters in Northern California.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major fires in California, and to protect the public and fire crews, the Forest Service announced that as of Wednesday evening, all 18 national forests in the state are temporarily closed.

Regional Forester Randy Moore said in a statement the closures will remain in place "until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely. I ask all Californians and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously for their own safety and to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing these fires."

Some of the fires now burning are among the largest ever recorded in California. One blaze has scorched more than 250,000 acres around Oroville, and overnight, the North Complex fires in Plumas, Butte, and Yuba counties spread at a rate of 2,000 acres an hour, the Los Angeles Times reports. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced on Wednesday evening that three bodies were found in areas that were burned by the Bear fire.

In August, dozens of fires were triggered in Northern California by lightning strikes, and Jacob Welsh, public information officer for Pacific Northwest Team 2, told the Times that for "wildland firefighters, we've been in an all-hands-on-deck situation for weeks now. I've never seen anything like this in 20 years." There have been 7,657 fires reported statewide this year, burning more than 2.5 million acres — an increase of more than 2,000 percent over the number of acres burned at this time in 2019, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia

Fires in Oregon and Washington destroy hundreds of homes, leave at least 3 dead

9:39 p.m.
The Holiday Farm fire in Oregon.
Tyee Burwell/AFP via Getty Images

With several catastrophic fires burning across Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) warned on Wednesday that all residents "must be on high alert," as the blazes could lead to the "greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state's history."

The fires spread during a windstorm on Monday, and Brown said hundreds of homes have been destroyed. Some areas are still so dangerous that Oregon Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said it isn't safe for officials to survey the damages. It is believed that the fires near Medford and Salem are especially destructive, The Associated Press reports, and police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed by a fire in the city of Lyons.

In Washington, the small farming town of Malden was almost completely destroyed by a fast-moving fire, and a 1-year-old boy was killed in Okanogan County when his family was overrun by flames as they tried to escape their home, Sheriff Tony Hawley said Wednesday. The boy's parents have been hospitalized with third-degree burns. Catherine Garcia

Jared Kushner says to understand Trump, study Alice in Wonderland's Cheshire Cat

8:20 p.m.
Jared Kushner and Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner told author Bob Woodward that there are four texts a person should "absorb" in order to understand Trump, and one involves falling down a rabbit hole.

In his new book, Rage, Woodward writes that Kushner told him the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland can help a person grasp Trump's unconventional management style. "If you don't know where you're going, any path will get you there," Kushner paraphrased.

Woodward called Kushner an "ever-loyal cheerleader and true believer" of Trump, adding that "where others saw fickleness or even lies, Kushner saw Trump's constant, shifting inconsistency as a challenge to be met with an ever-adapting form of managing up."

In addition to Alice in Wonderland, Kushner encourages people who want to understand Trump read Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter; The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency; and a 2018 Wall Street Journal op-ed by Peggy Noonan, in which she calls Trump "a living insult" and "a circus act." Woodward writes that Kushner wasn't trying to insult Trump with his reading suggestions, but "when combined," the four texts paint Trump as "crazy, aimless, stubborn, and manipulative." Catherine Garcia

Mall operators Simon and Brookfield to acquire J.C. Penney stores

6:52 p.m.
A J.C. Penney store in Manhattan.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners have agreed to buy J.C. Penney, lawyers for the department store chain said in a bankruptcy court hearing on Wednesday.

The two mall owners will pay roughly $300 million in cash and assume $500 million in debt, The New York Times reports. With the sale, J.C. Penney, which the deal values at $1.75 billion, will avoid a liquidation.

At the hearing, lawyer Joshua Sussberg said J.C. Penney is now "in a position to do exactly what we set out to do at the very beginning of these cases and that is to preserve 70,000 jobs, a tenant for landlords, a vendor partner, and a company that has been around for more than a century." J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, the biggest retailer to do so amid the pandemic. Catherine Garcia

Kevin Spacey sued by 2 accusers, including Anthony Rapp, for alleged sexual assault

6:11 p.m.
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Nantucket District Court after being arraigned on sexual assault charges on January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Two men including Anthony Rapp have filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey, accusing the actor of sexual assaulting them when they were under 18.

Rapp, the Rent actor who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey in October 2017, was one of two plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit filed in New York state court on Wednesday, with the other being identified only as C.D., Reuters and Variety report.

In the complaint, Rapp accuses Spacey of engaging "in an unwanted sexual advance" with him in 1986 when Rapp was 14, while the other plaintiff alleges that Spacey engaged in sexual acts with him when he was about 14 and that during their final encounter, Spacey "continued to attempt to anally sodomize" him in spite of his "verbal and physical resistance."

This new lawsuit against Spacey comes after in 2019, a case against the actor was dropped in Massachusetts because of the "unavailability of the complaining witness," who had accused him of groping, per The Wrap. Spacey in a statement in 2017 apologized to Rapp after he came forward with his allegation, with Spacey saying he didn't recall what "would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

"Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” Peter Saghir, attorney for the plaintiffs, told Deadline on Wednesday. "...This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law." Brendan Morrow

Why Trump may have overplayed his hand by including 'super famous conservatives' on Supreme Court nominee list

5:45 p.m.

It's not clear if President Trump would seriously consider one member of a trio of well-known conservative senators — Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — to fill the next Supreme Court opening should he still be in the White House. They may not even be interested. Hawley, for his part, has already said he wouldn't be, and there's been some chatter all three could have their eyes on the Oval Office instead. But, still, the lawmakers did make it onto Trump's latest 20-person shortlist of candidates for a future seat on the bench.

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, argues that Supreme Court shortlists usually don't include household names, so having the senators on there sends a pretty clear message, even if they're unlikely to get the nod.

Perhaps the list will motivate conservative voters who are on the fence about re-electing Trump this November. After all, judiciary appointments often play a major role in presidential election. But some of Trump critics are wondering if he went in too hot on this one, and may simultaneously motivate liberal voters, who could react strongly to seeing names like Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley on the list. Tim O'Donnell

Carl Bernstein says Bob Woodward's revelations about Trump are 'graver than in Watergate'

5:25 p.m.

Carl Bernstein has some strong words for what his former colleague's revelations mean for the Trump presidency and democracy itself.

On Wednesday The Washington Post published a preview of Bob Woodward's forthcoming book, Rage, in which Trump told Woodward in March that he knew COVID-19 was serious but "wanted to always play it down." Six months later, 190,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus, and Woodward has just revealed that Trump's "homicidal negligence" is to blame, Bernstein told CNN.

Bernstein and Woodward famously reported out the Watergate scandal that led to former President Richard Nixon's resignation. But "the facts here are even graver than in Watergate," Bernstein continued, because this "dereliction of duty" has been recorded like never before. "Thousands and thousands and thousands of people died" because Trump is "putting his own re-election before the safety, health, and well-being of the people of the United States. We've never had a president who's done anything like this before," Bernstein said.

It's all going to go down as "one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony, and we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony," Bernstein continued. Watch all of Bernstein's scathing appearance below. Kathryn Krawczyk

