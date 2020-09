Siblings send hundreds of thank you cards to health-care workers on the front lines

Through Cards 4 Covid Heroes, siblings Prabhleen Lamba, 15, and Mantej Lamba, 17, are letting health-care professionals know how much they appreciate their hard work taking care of coronavirus patients.

The Fremont, California, residents told The Associated Press they started Cards 4 Covid Heroes this spring in the spirit of the Sikh principle "seva," or selfless service. They asked friends, family, and community members to write notes for the project, and as word spread, cards started arriving at their home from supporters around the country.

After two months, Prabhleen and Mantej collected more than 250 handwritten thank you cards, which were sent to four hospitals in California and Arizona. In addition to thoughtful messages, the recipients also found an extra surprise in their cards: a $10 Visa gift card. "We just wanted to try to shine some light on the fact that we do have true heroes working on the front lines who are trying their hardest to save people's lives," Mantej told AP. Catherine Garcia