tick tock
TikTok reportedly 'likely' to miss deadline for sale but could get more time

2:31 p.m.
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok's owners reportedly aren't likely to sell the app's U.S. operations prior to the deadline set by President Trump — but they may end up getting more time to do so.

ByteDance is "likely to miss" the Trump administration's upcoming deadline to sell TikTok's U.S. operations, but the administration is "considering whether to give more time" to the company, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Trump reportedly hasn't yet been presented with the decision.

Trump previously said he would ban the Chinese-owned TikTok in the United States due to national security concerns unless its U.S. operations were sold to an American company; in August, he threatened to shut TikTok down in the U.S. unless a deal is reached by Sept. 15. But Bloomberg notes there's some confusion about what the actual deadline is, considering a ban Trump signed sets a deadline of Sept. 20, and another order he issued suggests a deadline of beyond Nov. 3.

TikTok has been in negotiations with Microsoft and Oracle, but according to Bloomberg, "new Chinese regulations complicated negotiations," with Chinese officials telling ByteDance they must submit information for approval that will take time to review. Bloomberg also reports it's still possible that ByteDance "pulls out of a sale altogether," and earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that ByteDance was discussing with U.S. officials ways to "avoid a full sale." Brendan Morrow

khashoggi cover-up
Trump bragged to Woodward about protecting Saudi crown prince after Khashoggi killing: 'I saved his ass'

2:52 p.m.
Jamal Khashoggi.
YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump was seemingly happy the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi eventually faded from the spotlight. In fact, as Trump tells Bob Woodward, it was his doing.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in late 2018, seemingly on the order of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His disappearance sparked unified outrage, including from both sides of the aisle in Congress; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), usually a staunch ally of Trump, led the charge to hold the crown prince responsible for Khashoggi's killing. But nearly two years later, not much has happened.

As Trump tells Woodward in the veteran journalist's forthcoming book Rage, that's exactly what he wanted to happen, Business Insider reports via a copy of the book. "I saved his ass," Trump reportedly said of bin Salman in 2018. "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop."

And in a conversation with Woodward in January of this year, Trump still declined to hold bin Salman accountable for the killing. "He will always say that he didn't do it," Trump told Woodward. So Woodward asked Trump if he believed bin Salman ordered the murder. "No, he says that he didn't do it," Trump continued. "He says very strongly that he didn't do it," before pivoting to discuss how Saudi Arabia spends billions of dollars on U.S. goods every year.

Khashoggi was a Saudi journalist based in the U.S. He wrote for The Washington Post, and often criticized the Saudi government. He went to the consulate in 2018 to get documents for his upcoming marriage, and was likely killed not long after he went inside. Kathryn Krawczyk

live from new york
SNL is returning to its studio for the 1st live episode since March

1:56 p.m.

For the first time in months, SNL will soon be live from New York.

NBC announced on Thursday that Saturday Night Live will return on Oct. 3 with its first live episode since March, The New York Times reports. The season premiere will bring SNL back to its New York studio, although NBC didn't say who the host or musical guest will be.

SNL last aired a live episode from its studio in Rockefeller Center on March 7, but after the coronavirus crisis largely shut down the entertainment industry shortly after, the show finished its season with several pre-recorded episodes that were filmed from cast members' respective houses.

The official SNL Twitter page celebrated the news on Thursday with a brief video welcoming viewers back to its iconic set.

This comes after other shows that broadcast out of New York, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also returned to their studios for the first time in months, though doing so with no audience. When the SNL season gets underway, expect an opening sketch based around the first 2020 presidential debate, which will be held the week of the premiere. Brendan Morrow

it's happening again
Treasury sanctions Ukrainian who worked with Giuliani for allegedly helping Russia undermine 2020 election

1:20 p.m.

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued sanctions against a Ukrainian lawmaker who tried to spread damaging misinformation about Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the Treasury sanctioned Andriy Derkach and three Russians, declaring that he "has been an active Russian agent for over a decade" and aided a Russian "attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election." It adds to evidence that Russia is trying to interfere in this year's election much like it did in 2016, and once again, that it's trying to help President Trump.

The intelligence community has long known Derkach is closely tied to Russia, Politico notes. The Treasury solidified that Thursday by saying Derkach has held "close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services," and that together with other agents, has "employ[ed] manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world."

Last year, Derkach got close with the Trump administration by meeting with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Kyiv as Giuliani tried to dig up dirt on Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Treasury alluded to Derkach's anti-Biden efforts on Thursday, saying in a statement that he "cultivat[ed] false and unsubstantiated narratives" about U.S. officials in the 2020 election and spread them through "audio tapes and other unsupported information." Kathryn Krawczyk

the kelly refile
Megyn Kelly launches her own company, Devil May Care Media

12:07 p.m.
Megyn Kelly attends the NBCUniversal 2017 Upfront on May 15, 2017 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Almost two years after her ouster from NBC, Megyn Kelly is back with a company of her own.

The former Fox News and NBC anchor announced on Thursday that she's launching an independent media company called Devil May Care Media, as well as a podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, Variety reports.

"With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience," Kelly said. "Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don't can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can't or — more often — won't."

Kelly's announcement said this company, which will produce podcasts and "other shows," will give her a way to connect with her audience "without the constraints or political agendas of other media outlets," and she told The Hill, "So many in the media are terrified to talk about difficult issues in a way that does not conform with what the perpetually outraged scolds want to hear or what their corporate brass demand, but don't expect that from me. There will be no safe spaces here."

After serving as an anchor on Fox News, Kelly moved to NBC in 2017 to host Megyn Kelly Today, which was canceled the following year after she stirred outrage for questioning why it's not okay to wear blackface as part of a Halloween costume. She apologized for the comments, saying, "I was wrong and I am sorry." In recent months, Kelly has conducted some interviews on a YouTube channel, including with Tara Reade, who has accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault.

Kelly says her new podcast will debut during the week of Sept. 28. Brendan Morrow

could've covered a lot of health care
Top Medicaid official racked up $3.5 million in consulting charges — and billed it all to taxpayers

11:48 a.m.
Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The person in charge of providing health care for low-income Americans spent several million dollars of taxpayer money on furthering her own career, a congressional investigation has found.

Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a member of the coronavirus task force, racked up $3.5 million in consulting charges, event costs, and other things that developed her connections within the Republican party, Politico reports via the investigation set to be published Thursday. That included nearly $3,000 on a "Girl's Night" party, about $1,000 to place an op-ed with Fox News, and dozens more line items before Verma was cut off last year.

Politico first reported Verma's excessive spending in March 2019, and her contracts with the consulting firm Nahigian Strategies were soon cut off. But Politico also sparked a congressional probe into those contracts, and investigators sifted through thousands of pages of Verma's emails and billing records. They found that Verma spent more than $3 million over two years in the Trump administration on "handpicked communications consultants used to promote Administrator Verma's public profile and personal brand," congressional Democrats said in a Thursday statement.

Among the charges, investigators found Verma spent $115,000 with one consultant who "tried to broker conversations between Verma and well-known Washington reporters," booked conservative media appearances, and even tried to connect her with then-White House communications director Bill Shine, Politico writes. Verma also diverted $13,856 to shoot an "eMedicare" video, including $450 for a makeup artist, and spent at least $3,400 in consulting charges to arrange an appearance on Politico's Women Rule podcast, among many other charges. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies at 82

10:51 a.m.
English actress Diana Rigg poses for a photo session during the 2nd edition of the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) on April 5, 2019 in Cannes, southern France.
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Diana Rigg, the actress known for her roles in movies and TV shows like The Avengers, Game of Thrones, and On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has died at 82.

Rigg's death was confirmed to BBC News by her agent on Thursday, who said she "died peacefully early this morning" while "at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Rigg rose to fame after starring as Emma Peel in the classic British series The Avengers beginning in 1965. "Sexy, resourceful and self-assured — with a deadly knowledge of self-defense — Rigg's character became an icon for the growing feminist movement," BBC writes. In 1969, she starred in the James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service as "Bond girl" Tracy di Vicenzo, and in the 2010s, she played Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, on which she was given one of the most memorable final scenes in the series' run.

Outside of film and television, Rigg was known for her stage work as well, and she won the Tony for Best Actress in a Play in 1994 for her role in Medea. She was also nominated for numerous Emmys, including for The Avengers and Game of Thrones, and she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special for Rebecca in 1997, Variety notes.

"It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg," actor and writer Mark Gatiss tweeted. "...Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another."

Director Edgar Wright, who cast Rigg in his upcoming movie Last Night in Soho, also wrote, "It was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery and funny. Miss you already Dame D." Brendan Morrow

changing times
Most Americans support athletes kneeling during the national anthem — a reversal from 2 years ago

9:44 a.m.
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel before a game in 2016.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Americans' attitudes toward athlete protests have taken a big turn as the 2020 NFL season begins.

More than half of Americans — 56 percent — say it's appropriate for athletes to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event, a Washington Post poll published Thursday reveals. Furthermore, 62 percent say professional athletes should use their platforms to express their views on national issues — a big shift from how Americans felt a few years ago.

It's been four years since Colin Kaepernick first took a knee before an NFL game to protest police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S. But even two years after that, in 2018, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 54 percent of registered voters thought it was inappropriate to kneel during the anthem, while 43 percent found it appropriate. That more than reversed in the Post poll out Thursday, which comes just ahead of the NFL's return, and amid nationwide protests against systemic racism.

The Post surveyed 1,001 American adults via cell phone and landline from Sept. 1-6, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. A total of 695 of those surveyed were white, while 145 were Hispanic and 95 were Black. Kathryn Krawczyk

