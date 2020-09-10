SNL is returning to its studio for the 1st live episode since March

For the first time in months, SNL will soon be live from New York.

NBC announced on Thursday that Saturday Night Live will return on Oct. 3 with its first live episode since March, The New York Times reports. The season premiere will bring SNL back to its New York studio, although NBC didn't say who the host or musical guest will be.

SNL last aired a live episode from its studio in Rockefeller Center on March 7, but after the coronavirus crisis largely shut down the entertainment industry shortly after, the show finished its season with several pre-recorded episodes that were filmed from cast members' respective houses.

The official SNL Twitter page celebrated the news on Thursday with a brief video welcoming viewers back to its iconic set.

This comes after other shows that broadcast out of New York, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, also returned to their studios for the first time in months, though doing so with no audience. When the SNL season gets underway, expect an opening sketch based around the first 2020 presidential debate, which will be held the week of the premiere. Brendan Morrow