vindman speaks out
Vindman: Trump is Putin's 'free chicken'

10:34 a.m.
Alexander Vindman.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In his first interview since testifying against President Trump during the impeachment trial earlier this year and subsequently leaving the U.S. Army after what he described as "a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation," retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman used some colorful, poultry-based imagery to describe how he views Trump's relationship to Russia.

The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg asked Vindman if he considers Trump to be a Russian intelligence asset. Vindman hedged a bit, instead labeling Trump as a "useful idiot" — which Goldberg notes is not a blunt insult, but a term commonly used to describe "dupes of authoritarian regimes" — and a "fellow traveler" of Putin, meaning he shares his Russian counterpart's "loathing for Democratic norms." That, Vindman said, "makes him an unwitting agent of Putin."

He also said that if Russia does have "dirt" on Trump, as some of his critics have theorized, the Kremlin probably isn't actively blackmailing him. "They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him," Vindman said, adding that Trump looks up to Putin and wants to emulate him. Therefore, Moscow doesn't actually have to exert much energy to get what they want out of the American president. "In the Army," Vindman notes, "we call this 'free chicken,' something you don't have to work for — it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken." And not many people are going to pass up free chicken. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

'one of those shocks'
Bob Woodward: Historians will write about Trump's 'lost month of February' for decades

10:27 a.m.

Historians will spend years looking back on President Trump's "lost month" at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, journalist Bob Woodward says.

Woodward reports in his new book Rage that President Trump told him he deliberately downplayed the threat of COVID-19 even though he was aware it was deadly, and speaking to Today on Monday, Woodward expressed his shock that Trump learned details about how "this is a coming pandemic to the United States" in January but did not tell Americans "the truth" during the State of the Union days later.

"Forty million people watched it," Woodward said of Trump's State of the Union address. "He had an opportunity ... He said, 'Well, we're doing everything possible.' At that moment, if, like Franklin Roosevelt after Pearl Harbor, [Trump] had told the American people the truth, a lot more could have been done."

Woodward added, "Historians are going to be writing about the lost month of February for tens of years."

In Rage, Woodward quotes Trump as describing COVID-19 as "deadly stuff" in February, but the president admits he wanted to "play it down." The quotes from Trump have generated a firestorm, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying they demonstrate Trump's "life and death betrayal of the American people." Trump has argued that he simply did not want to create a panic and that he wanted to "show strength as a leader."

But Woodward told Today that after covering nine American presidents, the fact that Trump "possessed the specific knowledge that could have saved lives" is "one of those shocks for me." Brendan Morrow

well none of that is true
Fox News' Lara Logan has some wild theories about U.S. riots and China

9:59 a.m.

Lara Logan, a host on Fox News' streaming spinoff Fox Nation, spouted some outrageous and baseless theories on Monday about recent U.S. protests that turned violent.

After two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were critically injured in a shooting Saturday, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned why something like this would happen even though it "seems to help President Trump" and his insistence that law enforcement is under attack. This question, Logan said, is "something the intelligence community is wrestling with" right now.

With a baseless claim that violent extremists are "targeting white people every day," Logan surmised someone who didn't care about white people's votes was encouraging that violence and "benefits" from it. She first suggested that, because Democratic mayors aren't stopping violence in some cities, "it benefits them in some way." And it also benefits "the Communist party of China and Marxists," Logan continued, giving absolutely no evidence of how it helps them nor any evidence China is encouraging protests.

Protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S. have gone on for months, and have often turned violent when armed vigilantes show up and claim to be defending cities. Kathryn Krawczyk

confirmed
3 labs have independently confirmed Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

8:29 a.m.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019.
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Two additional labs have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany has announced.

Germany earlier this month said that the prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fell ill on a flight to Moscow in August, was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent, citing test results from a German military lab. On Monday, Germany said specialist labs in both France and Sweden have confirmed this finding, The Associated Press reports.

"Three laboratories have now confirmed independently of one another the proof of a nerve agent of the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny's poisoning," Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for the German government, said. Seibert called for Russia to "explain itself" and said "we are in close consultation with our European partners on further steps." An examination by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is ongoing, Germany also said.

Navalny was taken to Germany for treatment after previously being hospitalized in Russia, and last week, the Berlin hospital said he was out of a medically induced coma.

G7 countries have condemned Navalny's poisoning "in the strongest possible terms," while Russia has claimed a "massive disinformation campaign" is underway and that "unfounded attacks on Russia are continuing." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said there is a "substantial chance" that senior Russian officials were responsible for Navalny's poisoning.

"People all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is," Pompeo said. Brendan Morrow

Word Wars
Trump's 'socialism' label appears to be hurting non-socialist Joe Biden in key swing states

6:59 a.m.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic primary voters chose Joe Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders, but that hasn't stopped President Trump from warning about Biden's socialist takeover of America. The line, comical to left, appears to be working in the Rust Belt and among some key Latino voters. "I get WhatsApp videos from every single person I know calling Democrats socialists," South Florida Democratic political consultant Evelyn Perez-Verdia told Politico, attributing the texts to "massive disinformation campaign in Spanish in Florida."

Trump's "framing of the campaign as an existential fight against creeping socialism in America is rallying voters" in "small Rust Belt towns in Southwestern and Northeastern Pennsylvania," Julia Terruso reports in The Philadelphia Inquirer. She focuses her report on a town of 1,000 called Norvelt — named after Eleanor Roosevelt — that was built by the government as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal. "The community was so collaborative that a local newspaper once described it as 'communism on the prairie,'" Terruso writes. Now it is a Trump stronghold.

"Strictly speaking, socialism is a theory of societal organization in which a community shares ownership of goods and regulations," Terruso notes. "Colloquially, the word socialism is thrown around as a stand-in for many things. ... Asked about Biden, voters here were quick to bring up Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)."

Today's Norvalt residents think of their parents and grandparents as "hardworking" bootstrappers who "needed assistance" but "didn't need a handout," Tim Kelly, chairman of the history department at St. Vincent College in nearby Latrobe, told the Inquirer. "And I think that's a stand-in for racism today. ... In my experience hardworking is a stand-in for white in Westmoreland County and Western Pennsylvania."

"I really don't think most people are racist," countered the Rev. David Greer, pastor of Norvelt Union Church. "There's this fear that we're going to work hard and pay all the taxes for illegal immigrants to come in and not work as hard and get the same benefits, same schooling," he said, adding, "We don't want our houses burned down."

"We're not vicious people," said Jim Novotny, a third-generation Norvelt resident. "We just want to keep what's ours. We just want to keep the country the way it is." Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Peter Weber

flynn investigation
Court-tapped judge-advocate tears into Barr's 'corrupt and politically motivated' move to drop Flynn case

5:16 a.m.
William Barr
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The long legal drama surrounding Michael Flynn, briefly President Trump's first national security adviser, is lurching toward another courtroom showdown this month. A full panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., ruled Aug. 31 that U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan can continue his examination of the Justice Department's decision to drop Flynn's prosecution, and Sullivan has selected Sept. 29 as the date the Justice Department and Flynn's defense team will appear in court to press him to dismiss the case.

After Attorney General William Barr controversially decided to drop the case in May, arguing that Flynn did not commit a crime because the FBI should not have interviewed him, Sullivan appointed a retired federal judge, John Gleeson, to argue against the Justice Department's motion. In a 30-page filing Friday, Gleeson tore into Barr, calling his move a "corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system."

"In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty — twice, before two different judges — and whose guilt is obvious," Gleeson wrote. Flynn admitted to lying "to the FBI about coordinating activities with the Government of Russia" during an active investigation of such coordination, and "that is about as straightforward a case of materiality as a prosecutor, court, or jury will ever see."

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, who convinced him to try and withdraw his guilty plea, called Gleeson's filing "predictable and meaningless." The Justice Department has argued that the courts don't have the authority to "look behind" its decisions or motives. A three-judge panel of the appellate court agreed, 2-1, but the full panel reversed course, giving Sullivan a green light to proceed in an 8-2 vote. Sullivan was supposed to sentence Flynn in December 2018, and Flynn was expected to get no jail time. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Japan's likely next prime minister selected in ruling party vote

4:08 a.m.
Shinzo Abe and his successor, Yoshihide Suga
Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party selected Yoshihide Suga as party leader on Monday, virtually assuring that he will be elected prime minister Wednesday in a parliamentary vote. Suga is chief Cabinet secretary and right-hand man to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his resignation last month for health reasons. Suga received 377 votes in the party election versus a combined 157 for his two competitors, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Suga is expected to continue Abe's polices, which he helped promote with an iron fist. He has said his top priorities will be containing the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the economy. Peter Weber

Edit

Surprise resignation of federal prosecutor ups concerns Barr is leaning on Durham investigation

3:25 a.m.
Nora Dannehy
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Justice Department confirmed the Friday departure of Nora Dannehy, a top prosecutor working on U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the origins of the FBI's Trump campaign–Russia investigation. Attorney General William Barr assigned Durham to lead his investigation of the investigation in 2019, and Durham persuaded Dannehy, a well-regarded career prosecutor who had worked with him for decades, to return to the Justice Department to act as his lead investigator.

Dannehy has not given any public reason for her early, unexpected departure from the ongoing investigation, but the Hartford Courant, which broke the news, reported that colleagues said she "has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr ... to produce results before the election." President Trump and his allies have been raising expectations that Durham's investigations would lead to arrests of high-level FBI or DOJ officials, vindicating his "deep state" allegations before voters cast their ballots.

Barr "and some of those around him have pressed for at least partial results, while Durham's pending workload seemed to stretch for months more," The Washington Post reports, citing a person familiar with the case. "Several officials said expectations had been growing in the White House and Congress that Mr. Barr would make public, ahead of the election, some kind of interim report or list of findings from Mr. Durham before he completed the investigation," The New York Times adds, noting that Barr's "early public description of the then-still-secret Mueller report" was slammed by a federal judge as so "misleading" and "distorted" in Trump's favor that it rendered the DOJ untrustworthy on the topic.

Barr has said he's open to releasing any findings from the Durham investigation before the election, arguing that the Justice Department's 60-day ban on taking actions that might affect an election doesn't count here since Democratic nominee Joe Biden is not a target of the investigation. Peter Weber

