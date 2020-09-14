See More Speed Reads
Wow
Edit

Former Facebook data scientist details how company 'ignored' manipulation that likely affected elections worldwide

5:30 p.m.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook knew about dozens of election manipulation efforts around the world and either pushed them off or "ignored" them entirely, a former employee says.

In a 6,600-word memo obtained by BuzzFeed News, former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang details how she "found multiple blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry." But with limited resources, Zhang was often left to deal with those myriad attempts on her own, choosing either to prioritize them or push them off.

In her time at Facebook, Zhang said she had "personally made decisions that affected national presidents without oversight, and taken action to enforce against so many prominent politicians globally that I've lost count." That included finding inauthentic assets — fake accounts — aimed at boosting Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez; 10.5 million fake reactions and fans backing politicians in Brazil and the U.S.; and inauthentic activity supporting several Ukrainian politicians.

But Facebook tended to "focus on global activity that posed public relations risks, as opposed to electoral or civic harm," Buzzfeed News reports from the memo. And so Zhang, blaming a lack of resources devoted to the issue, was among a team providing "whack-a-mole" solutions to issues of global importance, Buzzfeed News continues. "Facebook projects an image of strength and competence to the outside world," Zhang wrote. "But the reality is that many of our actions are slapdash and haphazard accidents." And while she and other employees did the best jobs they could, Zhang said she's certain mistakes were made, and "I know that I have blood on my hands by now."

Zhang declined to speak with BuzzFeed News. A Facebook spokesperson said the company has "built specialized teams, working with leading experts, to stop bad actors from abusing our systems, resulting in the removal of more than 100 networks for coordinated inauthentic behavior," and that it investigated the instances Zhang outlined. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Edit

Cheer's Jerry Harris is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors

5:42 p.m.
Jerry Harris attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cheerleader Jerry Harris, who was featured in the hit Netflix documentary series Cheer, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI is examining allegations that 21-year-old Harris "solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors," USA Today reported on Monday, citing multiple sources. Agents executed a search warrant at a home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday amid this investigation, says the report.

This probe reportedly came after allegations were brought to police by the private company Varsity, which conducts business in the cheerleading industry. Varsity's chief legal officer reportedly wrote to authorities regarding claims of "inappropriate sexual conduct" and included screenshots of Snapchat and text message exchanges.

An FBI special agent confirmed to USA Today that it is "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area" but did not offer further information.

Harris was one of the breakout stars of Cheer, the cheerleading documentary series that debuted on Netflix in January to critical acclaim and which was nominated for six Emmys. He has not been charged and has not responded to the allegations in USA Today's report. Brendan Morrow

2020 election
Edit

Jane Sanders says relationship between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders is built on 'work' not friendship

5:39 p.m.
Bernie Sanders, Jane Sanders, and Joe Biden.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has gone on the record calling former Vice President Joe Biden — the man he is trying to help get elected to the White House after he was defeated by him in the race to become the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this year — a "good friend," but his wife, Jane Sanders doesn't love the characterization, which she describes as a false one, BuzzFeed News reports.

As Jane Sanders sees it, she and her husband "don't go out" or "get dinner" with Biden and his wife, Jill Biden. But, ultimately, it might just boil down to semantics. Jane Sanders told BuzzFeed the relationship she and her husband have with the Bidens is "built on work," and even if she has a more specific definition of friendship than the senator, she seems to view that work relationship positively. "There's a mutual respect," she said. "There's a trust and a collegiality."

Whatever the best way to describe the Sanders' connection with the Bidens is, it sounds stronger than the one they had with the Hillary and Bill Clinton in 2016, when the former beat Bernie Sanders out for the Democratic nomination. Jane Sanders did not explicitly criticize the Clintons, but she told BuzzFeed that she feels "better about this election than I do about 2016," and even though "it's not personal," she doesn't want to "revisit" four years ago. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

west coast fires
Edit

Smoke from the West Coast fires has reached all the way to Washington, D.C.

4:45 p.m.

You've seen the harrowing images of West Coast skies this past week, as wildfires continue to rage across California, Oregon, and Washington. Now, the smoke that created that apocalyptic orange glow has moved across the country, though the air quality and appearance is nowhere near as drastic as in the Pacific states.

The National Weather Service office in Sterling, Virginia, confirmed that the "hazy appearance to the sky" in the Washington, D.C. area on Monday is a result of smoke from the western fires getting caught in the jet stream and floating swiftly toward the Atlantic.

Indeed, both NASA and AirNow — which monitors U.S. air quality — predict the smoke plume area will stretch far and wide this week. Tim O'Donnell

it's real
Edit

California official implores Trump to take climate change seriously. Trump insists 'it'll start getting cooler.'

3:58 p.m.

Climate change is real, and it's almost certainly making the West Coast's wildfires worse. But even when faced with that reality in California on Monday, President Trump turned to his old favorite advice of forest management and then seemed to flat-out doubt climate change altogether.

Hundreds of thousands of acres of land are still on fire throughout California, Oregon, and Washington. In California alone, 3.2 million acres have burned so far this year, and 24 people have died in the biggest wildfires the state has ever seen. But just like he did during California's then-record wildfire season two years ago, Trump got off Air Force One in California on Monday and immediately suggested forest management — raking forest floors and performing controlled burns, for example — could solve all of California's problems.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) quickly took Trump to task on that statement during a meeting later Monday. While Newsom acknowledged forest management is an important part of reducing wildfire risk, he reminded Trump that most of California's wildfires are happening on federal land.

California's Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot again pleaded for Trump's understanding on the need to fight climate change, listing how a "warming trend" has sent temperatures soaring to record-breaking levels in both the summer and winter. "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump responded. "I wish science agreed with you," Crowfoot fired back. "Well, I don't think science knows actually," Trump continued.

Human-caused climate change is one thing science is very, very clear about. Kathryn Krawczyk

revamped
Edit

How Macy's is planning to hold a 'reimagined' Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the pandemic

3:19 p.m.
The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is prepared to float down the parade route during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Paade on November 28, 2019 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic — sort of.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday announced the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be live this year and won't "be the same parade we're used to." Macy's detailed the plan for its "reimagined" event.

The "traditional 2.5-mile parade route will not be utilized" this year, Macy's said. Instead, Macy's is planning a "television-broadcast-only production" focused around New York's Herald Square and will be reducing the number of participants by 75 percent and splitting them up over two days. Participants will be "socially distanced during performances," wearing face coverings and "additional personal protective equipment depending on their role."

Character balloons will be flown "without the traditional 80-100 handlers" as Macy's makes use of an "innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles," the company said. There will be no participants in the parade who are younger than 18, and the high school and college marching band performances that were previously selected are being put off until 2021.

"While it will certainly look different in execution, this year's Macy's Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose — to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation," said the parade's executive producer, Susan Tercero.

Macy's previously put on a modified version of its traditional Fourth of July fireworks, making use of displays in the days prior to July 4, NBC News notes. De Blasio said that as with the Fourth of July fireworks show, "it's really important to keep these traditions continuing." He added, "Next year, I look forward to things coming back in all their greatness so we can enjoy them together in person again." Brendan Morrow

surprising
Edit

Tom Brady's shaky Bucs debut left his coach perplexed

3:06 p.m.

If you, somehow, need proof that Tom Brady's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be markedly different from his two-decade stint with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichik, his new coach's post-game approach should do the trick.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians is known for being candid, unlike the taciturn Belichik, and he stayed true to that Monday when discussing Brady's Bucs debut. The future Hall of Fame quarterback had a bit of a shaky performance Sunday, and Tampa Bay lost to their division rival, the New Orleans Saints, 34-23. Brady certainly wasn't awful, tossing for 239 yards and two touchdowns and adding a patented sneak for another score. But he did throw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and was uncharacteristically sloppy.

Some people will chalk it up to the fact that Brady is still getting used to a new team and a new division, but Arians said he looked great in practice and the Saints "didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," gently suggesting that Brady's miscues were his own doing.

Perhaps the 43-year-old Brady really is slowing down, and his post-Patriot career won't live up to the excitement it generated this offseason. But sports often breed overreactions. As ESPN's Mina Kimes saw it, Brady's performance was in line with the previous season, when the consensus was that he had regressed slightly, but was still capable of leading a team into the postseason. Tim O'Donnell

post-trump
Edit

Why the post-Nixon era shouldn't inform the post-Trump era

2:23 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New York's Jonathan Chait argues that President Trump should be tried for his alleged crimes whenever his presidency ends, even if it sparks a political crisis.

His reasoning stems, in part, from the fact that former President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor, former President Richard Nixon, after he resigned in 1974 over the Watergate scandal. Chait notes Ford's ultimate legacy was that of statesman who helped the country move on from Nixon's scandals.

Should the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeat Trump this November, he'll need to execute a similarly peaceful transition of power, Chait writes, and will likely "be tempted to offer a pardon" to Trump "as a gesture of magnanimity." In Chait's view that would allow Biden to create some form of social peace, while freeing his administration up "to use all his partisan chits on substantive policy."

But Chait goes on to make the case that Ford's decision to remove the burden of Nixon's crimes from the United States' proverbial shoulders eventually led to Trump's 2016 victory and left post-Nixon reforms — like establishing inspectors general offices and barring the attorney general from political prosecutions — "in ruins" under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Chait notes Roger Stone committed crimes to help Trump get elected in 2016 and was subsequently pardoned by the president. Chait suggests if Nixon "had faced prison" people like Stone wouldn't have "set out to elect a crook" and Trump would not have "gleefully mimicked so many" of Nixon's crimes. "If Trump isn't persecuted, what will his successors do?," Chait asks. Read more at New York. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.