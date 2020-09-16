See More Speed Reads
disinformation investigation
Edit

Facebook and Twitter suspend teen accounts tied to Turning Point's domestic right-wing 'troll farm'

3:50 a.m.
Charlie Kirk
2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images

Turning Point Action, the more overtly partisan affiliate of well-connected conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has been paying teenagers to post prewritten and often false and inflammatory comments from their own personal Facebook and Twitter accounts, drawing comparisons to the bots and trolls used in coordinated disinformation and political influence campaigns, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.

Twitter suspended 20 such accounts Tuesday for violating rules against "platform manipulation and spam," and Facebook removed a number of accounts as part of what it calls an ongoing investigation. But experts say the "sprawling yet secretive campaign" out of an office near Phoenix, Arizona, "evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign," the Post reports.

"In 2016, there were Macedonian teenagers interfering in the election by running a troll farm and writing salacious articles for money," Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, tells the Post. "In this election, the troll farm is in Phoenix," and "the scale and scope of domestic disinformation is far greater than anything a foreign adversary could do to us."

Turning Point, led by Charlie Kirk, 26, told the Post it's a "gross mischaracterization" to call the "sincere political activism conducted by real people" it coordinates a "troll farm." Some of the teenage contractors use their real names while others use pseudonyms, and they don't identify their connection to Turning Point, the Post reports.

Their spam-like posts, often left in the comments sections of news articles, attack Joe Biden and other Democrats, defame Black Lives Matter, spread misinformation about voting and mail-in ballots, and "play down the threat from COVID-19, which claimed the life of Turning Point's co-founder Bill Montgomery in July," the Post notes. Read more about the operation at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Big in Japan
Edit

Japan's parliament elects Yoshihide Suga prime minister

2:24 a.m.
Yoshihide Suga elected Japan's prime minister
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga, the longtime right-hand man to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the country's new prime minister Wednesday. Suga, 71, was Abe's Cabinet secretary during his record-setting tenure in office. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party selected him party leader Monday, all but ensuring his elevation to prime minister. The lower house of parliament ratified the choice with 314 votes out of 462 cast. Abe, 65, resigned for health reasons and said he will support Suga's government as a lawmaker.

Suga has listed battling the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around a coronavirus-battered economy as his first priorities, and he will also seek to finish Abe's unfinished reforms. He is expected to retain about half of Abe's Cabinet ministers. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Florida 911 dispatcher helps save 2 lives over the course of an hour

2:04 a.m.
An ambulance.
iStock

There's no such thing as a routine day at work for McKenzie Davis, a 911 dispatcher for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida, and that was made clear during a recent 12-hour shift, when she helped save the lives of a 6-month-old boy and a 71-year-old man over the span of an hour.

"She did a phenomenal job," Sheriff Rick Staly told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Our dispatchers are our lifeline to the community. They are on the front line for all first responders in Flagler County."

At 3:30 p.m., a woman called in and said her 6-month-old wasn't breathing. Davis, 21, told her to calm down, and then described how to administer CPR, counting the compressions so the woman could keep track. The baby soon began breathing again, and was then transported to a hospital for observation.

About an hour later, a woman called and said her 71-year-old husband was in their swimming pool, not breathing. Davis told the woman and some of her family members to get the man out of the water, and since no one there was trained to do CPR, she gave them instructions over speaker phone. The family took turns performing compressions, as Davis kept count. When two deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man had a strong pulse, and an ambulance took him to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Davis told the News-Journal both callers did an "excellent" job of following her instructions, and because she had been trained to always move on to the next case, it helped her remain calm as she dealt with two close calls. Davis also thanked her co-workers, saying that each one has "advanced my training, given me advice. We all help each other to make ourselves the best we can." Catherine Garcia

trump town hall
Edit

Trump predicts 'super V' economic recovery, not K-shaped, says 'stocks are owned by everybody'

1:54 a.m.

Polling consistently shows the economy to be President Trump's strongest issue, and he defended his record in an ABC News town hall in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Many economists look at the economy since COVID-19 hit and see a K-shaped recovery — where "the people at the top who have a lot of stocks are doing pretty well" while everyone else is sliding downward, as moderator George Stephanopoulos put it. Trump is more bullish. "It looks like it's going to be a super V," he told an uncommitted voter who had asked him about acting more "presidential." "We're going to have a great economy next year."

The stock markets have recovered and even reached new highs, driven by tech companies, but half the 22.2 million workers who lost their jobs in the pandemic are still out of work. When Stephanopoulos pointed that out, Trump said: "George, stocks are owned by everybody. You know, they talk about the stock market is so good, that's 401(k)s. ... You have people that aren't wealthy but have done well because of the stock market."

About 55 percent of U.S. adults own stocks, either in individual companies or mutual or index funds, Gallup reported in June. And the richest 1 percent of Americans own more than half the stock owned by U.S. households, the Financial Times found. New York's Jonathan Chait gave Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Trump also suggested incorrectly that America's 50-year growth in income inequality peaked under his predecessor.

Inequality was still growing in the U.S., Pew noted in pre-pandemic February.

In fact, the super-wealthy have done very well during the pandemic — U.S. billionaires increased their collective wealth by $685 billion as of early August, according to one analysis. Watch Mother Jones try to put that in perspective. Peter Weber

vote
Edit

Patagonia is using its clothing labels to encourage people to 'vote the a--holes out'

1:13 a.m.
I Voted stickers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Patagonia is using its labels to do more than just tell customers how to wash their garments.

Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed customer looked at the back of a Patagonia tag, and saw that it read, "Vote the a--holes out." Patagonia spokeswoman Tessa Byers told NBC News this tag can be found in certain men's and women's organic shorts, and it's a message that isn't directed at one person, but rather any elected official who doesn't believe in climate change.

Byers said the company has long been "standing up to climate deniers," and this message is near and dear to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who has been saying the phrase for years. "It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they aren't aware of it, but because their pockets are lined with money from oil and gas interests," Byers said. Catherine Garcia

trump town hall
Edit

Fox News calls Trump's town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters an 'ambush'

September 15, 2020

President Trump fielded questions from uncommitted Pennsylvania voters Tuesday night during a 90-minute town hall hosted by ABC News. He didn't nail all the facts, and some of the voters asked challenging questions about Trump's coronavirus response, race, and the economy, but Trump was able to respond to the proffered concerns on prime-time network TV in one of the key 2020 battleground states.

How did Trump do? It didn't appear to be viewed as a big success at Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham suggested "the DNC may as well have put the whole thing on" over a chyron reading: "ABC Spring Ambush on Pres. Trump at Town Hall"

Ingraham played parts of some of Trump's interactions with the uncommitted voters, but here's how he responded in full to a question about face masks.

You can decide if the question was fair or the response balanced. Peter Weber

face palm
Edit

Trump says U.S. will beat COVID-19 through 'herd mentality'

September 15, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday said that the coronavirus will go away "with time," as Americans develop a "herd mentality."

"You'll develop, you'll develop herd, like a herd mentality," he said during ABC News'  "The President and the People" town hall. "It's going to be, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly." Trump seems to have confused "herd mentality" for "herd immunity," which is when so many people get sick from a disease that it can no longer spread quickly.

One example of unintentional herd immunity in the United States can be found at California's San Quentin Prison, where about 70 percent of staff and prisoners have been infected during coronavirus outbreaks. The death rate there has been 15 times higher than the national average, KING 5 reports, and "extrapolate that to the U.S. population at large, and 'going for herd immunity' equates to at least 2.5 million deaths — more than twice the number of all the Americans killed in all the wars since our country was founded." This does not take into consideration outcomes like permanent brain, lung, or kidney damage. As of Tuesday night, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is 195,501. Catherine Garcia

trump town hall
Edit

Trump declares that he's actually 'up-played' the coronavirus pandemic

September 15, 2020

President Trump told author Bob Woodward earlier this year that the coronavirus was "more deadly than even your strenuous flu," but he wanted to "always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." On Tuesday, he told undecided voters during an ABC News town hall that he "didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action. My action was very strong."

The town hall, called "The President and the People," was held in Philadelphia and moderated by George Stephanopoulos. Trump fielded questions from audience members, including one who asked why he would "downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low-income families and minority communities."

Trump denied downplaying the virus and said one way he "up-played it" was by putting in place partial travel bans against China and parts of Europe in February and March. Stephanopoulos asked Trump to elaborate on his comments to Woodward, but Trump remained focused on the bans. "Whether you call it 'talent' or 'luck,' it was very important," he said. "So we saved a lot of lives when we did that."

Another voter asked Trump about his Make America Great Again campaign slogan, saying this "pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such 'greatness.' You've said everything else about choking and everything else, but you have yet to address and acknowledge that it has been a race problem in America."

Trump responded, "Well, I hope there's not a race problem. I can tell you there's none with me because I have great respect for all races, for everybody. This country is great because of it." He added that he has been "bringing people together," and before the pandemic he ushered in "the best unemployment numbers they've ever had in the Black community, by far." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.