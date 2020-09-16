Late night hosts really enjoy watching Trump being 'Fox & Friend-zoned' by Steve Doocy

President Trump's campaign raised $1.1 billion, blew through $800 million, and now he's being outspent by Joe Biden on TV, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But Trump gets plenty of free airtime. This morning he phoned it in to his friendly friends at the Fox & Friends," and "after 47 long minutes, the friendly Fox interview finally wrapped up with Trump making it clear he wants to do it again soon, and repeatedly." He got a hard maybe from his Fox friends, Colbert noted. "I just think Steve Doocy's not that into you."
"President Trump called in to Fox & Friends this morning and announced he will now appear on the show once a week," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, "though he didn't say exactly why he's cutting back,"
"It will only be one call a week, and 168 hours per call," Jimmy Fallon suggested at The Tonight Show. "I'm not surprised Fox had to schedule a weekly call with Trump; he's like your relative who always calls at the worst times." Trump told his Fox friends he read Bob Woodward's entire "boring" 480-page book Monday night, and Fallon was skeptical: "Please, I have more faith in there being a real vaccine before the election. ... The only way Trump finished a book in one night is if he ate it."
Doocy seemed pretty done by the time Trump signed off, Fallon added. "You know it's been a great chat when the person you're talking to says exactly how many minutes it's been."
"Wow, Steve Doocy just told the president of the United States, 'Don't call us, we'll call you," Trevor Noah marveled at The Daily Show. "He's the most powerful man in the world, and they're treating him like he's a Jehovah's Witness who's also selling time-shares. And the fact that Doocy even knew that it was 47 minutes just shows you how annoyed he was. Not 45 minutes, not an hour, 47 minutes exactly. That's someone who spent most of a conversation staring their watch."
"I think Trump just got Fox & Friend-zoned," James Corden zinged on The Late Late Show, and "it was awkward." For perspective, he said, "this show isn't even 47 minutes long — and think about how long this feels some nights. After 47 minutes of talking on Fox News, Trump finally had to get off the phone and go back to his other major responsibility, watching Fox News." Watch below. Peter Weber
Turning Point Action, the more overtly partisan affiliate of well-connected conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, has been paying teenagers to post prewritten and often false and inflammatory comments from their own personal Facebook and Twitter accounts, drawing comparisons to the bots and trolls used in coordinated disinformation and political influence campaigns, The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening.
Twitter suspended 20 such accounts Tuesday for violating rules against "platform manipulation and spam," and Facebook removed a number of accounts as part of what it calls an ongoing investigation. But experts say the "sprawling yet secretive campaign" out of an office near Phoenix, Arizona, "evades the guardrails put in place by social media companies to limit online disinformation of the sort used by Russia during the 2016 campaign," the Post reports.
"In 2016, there were Macedonian teenagers interfering in the election by running a troll farm and writing salacious articles for money," Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, tells the Post. "In this election, the troll farm is in Phoenix," and "the scale and scope of domestic disinformation is far greater than anything a foreign adversary could do to us."
Turning Point, led by Charlie Kirk, 26, told the Post it's a "gross mischaracterization" to call the "sincere political activism conducted by real people" it coordinates a "troll farm." Some of the teenage contractors use their real names while others use pseudonyms, and they don't identify their connection to Turning Point, the Post reports.
Their spam-like posts, often left in the comments sections of news articles, attack Joe Biden and other Democrats, defame Black Lives Matter, spread misinformation about voting and mail-in ballots, and "play down the threat from COVID-19, which claimed the life of Turning Point's co-founder Bill Montgomery in July," the Post notes. Read more about the operation at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga, the longtime right-hand man to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the country's new prime minister Wednesday. Suga, 71, was Abe's Cabinet secretary during his record-setting tenure in office. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party selected him party leader Monday, all but ensuring his elevation to prime minister. The lower house of parliament ratified the choice with 314 votes out of 462 cast. Abe, 65, resigned for health reasons and said he will support Suga's government as a lawmaker.
Suga has listed battling the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around a coronavirus-battered economy as his first priorities, and he will also seek to finish Abe's unfinished reforms. He is expected to retain about half of Abe's Cabinet ministers. Peter Weber
There's no such thing as a routine day at work for McKenzie Davis, a 911 dispatcher for the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida, and that was made clear during a recent 12-hour shift, when she helped save the lives of a 6-month-old boy and a 71-year-old man over the span of an hour.
"She did a phenomenal job," Sheriff Rick Staly told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Our dispatchers are our lifeline to the community. They are on the front line for all first responders in Flagler County."
At 3:30 p.m., a woman called in and said her 6-month-old wasn't breathing. Davis, 21, told her to calm down, and then described how to administer CPR, counting the compressions so the woman could keep track. The baby soon began breathing again, and was then transported to a hospital for observation.
About an hour later, a woman called and said her 71-year-old husband was in their swimming pool, not breathing. Davis told the woman and some of her family members to get the man out of the water, and since no one there was trained to do CPR, she gave them instructions over speaker phone. The family took turns performing compressions, as Davis kept count. When two deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man had a strong pulse, and an ambulance took him to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Davis told the News-Journal both callers did an "excellent" job of following her instructions, and because she had been trained to always move on to the next case, it helped her remain calm as she dealt with two close calls. Davis also thanked her co-workers, saying that each one has "advanced my training, given me advice. We all help each other to make ourselves the best we can." Catherine Garcia
Polling consistently shows the economy to be President Trump's strongest issue, and he defended his record in an ABC News town hall in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.
Many economists look at the economy since COVID-19 hit and see a K-shaped recovery — where "the people at the top who have a lot of stocks are doing pretty well" while everyone else is sliding downward, as moderator George Stephanopoulos put it. Trump is more bullish. "It looks like it's going to be a super V," he told an uncommitted voter who had asked him about acting more "presidential." "We're going to have a great economy next year."
"George, stocks are owned by everybody" -- pressed on the fact that only half the jobs lost during the pandemic have come back, Trump quickly pivots to hyping the Dow pic.twitter.com/MagPCMBHqp
The stock markets have recovered and even reached new highs, driven by tech companies, but half the 22.2 million workers who lost their jobs in the pandemic are still out of work. When Stephanopoulos pointed that out, Trump said: "George, stocks are owned by everybody. You know, they talk about the stock market is so good, that's 401(k)s. ... You have people that aren't wealthy but have done well because of the stock market."
About 55 percent of U.S. adults own stocks, either in individual companies or mutual or index funds, Gallup reported in June. And the richest 1 percent of Americans own more than half the stock owned by U.S. households, the Financial Times found. New York's Jonathan Chait gave Trump the benefit of the doubt.
Trump answers k-shaped recovery question by saying everybody owns stocks. I wonder if he believes that -- my guess is, as a Fox News/Fox Business channel viewer who talks exclusively to rich guys, he does.
Patagonia is using its labels to do more than just tell customers how to wash their garments.
Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed customer looked at the back of a Patagonia tag, and saw that it read, "Vote the a--holes out." Patagonia spokeswoman Tessa Byers told NBC News this tag can be found in certain men's and women's organic shorts, and it's a message that isn't directed at one person, but rather any elected official who doesn't believe in climate change.
Byers said the company has long been "standing up to climate deniers," and this message is near and dear to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, who has been saying the phrase for years. "It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science, not because they aren't aware of it, but because their pockets are lined with money from oil and gas interests," Byers said. Catherine Garcia
How did Trump do? It didn't appear to be viewed as a big success at Fox News, where host Laura Ingraham suggested "the DNC may as well have put the whole thing on" over a chyron reading: "ABC Spring Ambush on Pres. Trump at Town Hall"
President Trump on Tuesday said that the coronavirus will go away "with time," as Americans develop a "herd mentality."
"You'll develop, you'll develop herd, like a herd mentality," he said during ABC News' "The President and the People" town hall. "It's going to be, it's going to be herd-developed, and that's going to happen. That will all happen. But with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly." Trump seems to have confused "herd mentality" for "herd immunity," which is when so many people get sick from a disease that it can no longer spread quickly.
One example of unintentional herd immunity in the United States can be found at California's San Quentin Prison, where about 70 percent of staff and prisoners have been infected during coronavirus outbreaks. The death rate there has been 15 times higher than the national average, KING 5 reports, and "extrapolate that to the U.S. population at large, and 'going for herd immunity' equates to at least 2.5 million deaths — more than twice the number of all the Americans killed in all the wars since our country was founded." This does not take into consideration outcomes like permanent brain, lung, or kidney damage. As of Tuesday night, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is 195,501. Catherine Garcia