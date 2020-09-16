Late night hosts really enjoy watching Trump being 'Fox & Friend-zoned' by Steve Doocy

President Trump's campaign raised $1.1 billion, blew through $800 million, and now he's being outspent by Joe Biden on TV, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But Trump gets plenty of free airtime. This morning he phoned it in to his friendly friends at the Fox & Friends," and "after 47 long minutes, the friendly Fox interview finally wrapped up with Trump making it clear he wants to do it again soon, and repeatedly." He got a hard maybe from his Fox friends, Colbert noted. "I just think Steve Doocy's not that into you."

"President Trump called in to Fox & Friends this morning and announced he will now appear on the show once a week," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, "though he didn't say exactly why he's cutting back,"

"It will only be one call a week, and 168 hours per call," Jimmy Fallon suggested at The Tonight Show. "I'm not surprised Fox had to schedule a weekly call with Trump; he's like your relative who always calls at the worst times." Trump told his Fox friends he read Bob Woodward's entire "boring" 480-page book Monday night, and Fallon was skeptical: "Please, I have more faith in there being a real vaccine before the election. ... The only way Trump finished a book in one night is if he ate it."

Doocy seemed pretty done by the time Trump signed off, Fallon added. "You know it's been a great chat when the person you're talking to says exactly how many minutes it's been."

"Wow, Steve Doocy just told the president of the United States, 'Don't call us, we'll call you," Trevor Noah marveled at The Daily Show. "He's the most powerful man in the world, and they're treating him like he's a Jehovah's Witness who's also selling time-shares. And the fact that Doocy even knew that it was 47 minutes just shows you how annoyed he was. Not 45 minutes, not an hour, 47 minutes exactly. That's someone who spent most of a conversation staring their watch."