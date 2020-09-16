See More Speed Reads
coronavirus relief
Edit

Senate Republicans haven't supported additional stimulus payments. Trump says it's Democrats' fault.

12:49 p.m.

President Trump doesn't seem to be connecting with his own party on this one.

As a form of economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Wednesday called for another round of direct stimulus payments for individual Americans, blaming "heartless" Democrats for the fact that there haven't been any since the CARES Act was passed in March. The criticism isn't unusual — Trump, his allies, and the GOP at large have suggested Democrats are holding up coronavirus relief negotiations to push a larger party agenda through. But the president's comments also make it seem like Republicans are championing direct payments — "Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans," he tweeted — when, recently, that hasn't been the direction GOP lawmakers have been moving.

In fact, the last coronavirus relief bill introduced by Senate Republicans excluded direct payments, while House Democrats in May passed a stalled relief package in May that did include a second round of $1,200 direct payments. Tim O'Donnell

Jeremy Bearimy
Edit

Kanye West adviser on why he launched his 2020 campaign so late: 'He doesn't look at time the way we look at time'

12:11 p.m.
Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Most people would probably recommend that presidential candidates begin running earlier than four months before the election — but those people apparently just need a broader understanding of the very concept of time itself.

The New York Times delved into the strange case of Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign, which the rapper announced on July 4, by which point the deadline to appear on the November ballot had already passed in multiple states. Asked about why West threw his hat into the ring as late as he did, John Boyd, music manager and West adviser, recommend simply trying to think about time the way he does.

"Kanye doesn't look at time like that. For him, any time is a good time," Boyd told the Times. "He doesn't look at time the way we look at time. For him, it probably wasn't even an issue. That's my humble perspective. If it were me, I would be thinking about — it's too late, or this, or that. But that's me. I'm not Kanye."

When West was asked why he decided to run during a year when he couldn't actually get on the ballot everywhere, as well as whether he's being exploited by the Republican operatives who have been boosting his campaign, he told the Times, "Praise God for you. I'm finishing my album and I'm not answering questions this morning." Despite that, he did add, "The first question is incorrect as I am already on some ballots."

The rest of the Times' article was about as odd as you would expect, including the detail that West has asked his campaign staff to refrain from "fornicating" outside marriage, and with West at one point declaring himself the "head of everything." Unsurprisingly, the Times writes that during multiple calls and texts, the rapper "said almost nothing about what he actually wanted to do if elected." Brendan Morrow

this is scary
Edit

A disturbing 80 percent of young Americans are unaware of basic facts about the Holocaust

11:58 a.m.
Auschwitz concentration camp.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A nationwide survey out Wednesday reveals millennials and Gen Z Americans have a disturbing ignorance of the Holocaust.

For what organizers are calling the first nationwide Holocaust knowledge survey, 1,000 Americans age 18 to 39 — 200 from each state — were asked if they knew about the systemic murder of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities during World War II. Just 17 percent of them were aware of basic facts regarding the Holocaust, while not many fewer, 12 percent, didn't think they'd even heard the word Holocaust before, the survey found.

Among the most shocking findings was that 63 percent of respondents said they didn't know 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. About a third of them — 36 percent — said they believed 2 million or fewer Jews were killed. A bit less than half of those surveyed couldn't name even one of the 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos, while 56 percent didn't recognize the name of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Perhaps most disturbingly, 56 percent of respondents say they've recently seen Nazi symbols and propaganda used in their communities or on social media.

In all, just 17 percent had heard of the Holocaust, knew 6 million Jews were killed, and could name a concentration camp, constituting what the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany called a basic knowledge of the genocide. Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, and New York had the lowest Holocaust knowledge scores of all the states. Still, 80 percent of respondents say it's important to learn more about the Holocaust so it doesn't happen again. Find the whole survey here. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Coronavirus isolation may be contributing to thousands of excess dementia deaths in the U.S.

11:50 a.m.
Young person and elderly person holding hands.
iStock.

From the beginning of the pandemic, health experts warned that the coronavirus' true toll would extend beyond illness and death directly related to COVID-19. As the health care system became overwhelmed earlier this year, many people who needed care for other medical issues received delayed treatment. But people suffering from dementia were perhaps most drastically affected, The Washington Post reports.

More than 134,200 people have died from Alzheimer's in the United States and other forms of dementia since March when the pandemic first really took hold across the country. The Post's analysis of federal data found that is 13,200 more deaths than expected compared with previous years. Indeed, the Post notes, dementia has produced by far the most excess fatalities not directly attributed to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic — more than diabetes and heart disease, the next two highest categories, combined.

The deaths appear to be related not just to the virus, but isolation strategy, the Post reports. Doctors have reported increased falls, pulmonary infections, depression, and suddenly frail patients who had been stable for years. That's likely partly attributable to the fact that social and mental stimulation, especially interactions with family members, are among the few ways to slow dementia, but are now much less available for patients because they are more isolated. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

on second thought
Edit

Big Ten to resume fall football season next month in reversal

10:37 a.m.
Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Big Ten's fall football season will go forward after all.

In a reversal, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin playing football again next month after previously postponing the season in August, The Washington Post reports. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the season beginning on the weekend of Oct. 23-24, an announcement said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative work that our Return to Competition Task Force have accomplished to ensure the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and administrators," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Big Ten announced "significant medical protocols" it will be implementing, which will include daily COVID-19 antigen testing. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus will "undergo comprehensive cardiac testing" and be required to receive clearance from a cardiologist, and they'll return to competition no sooner than 21 days after testing positive. Big Ten also said it will establish a "cardiac registry" to help "examine the effects on COVID-19 positive student-athletes."

This decision comes after Big Ten announced last month it would be postponing its 2020-21 fall season, with Warren at the time saying it had become "abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall."

Since then, Big Ten had faced pressure to go forward in the fall, including from President Trump, The New York Times notes. During an ABC town hall on Tuesday night, Trump said he was "pushing hard" for Big Ten to "open back up for the football games," adding, "let them play sports." In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump wrote, "It is my great honor to have helped!!!"

But the decision, the Times writes, is "likely to provoke new outrage from those who will believe the league is prioritizing profits, entertainment and a measure of public relations peace over health and safety." Brendan Morrow

arizona showdown
Edit

Mark Kelly opens a 10-point lead over Martha McSally in Arizona's Senate race

10:34 a.m.
Mark Kelly.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona's Senate delegation is probably going to look a bit different come November first.

Poll after poll keeps putting Democrat Mark Kelly ahead of Sen. Martha McSally (R), including one released Wednesday that puts Kelly 10 points over the incumbent. That leaves Arizona poised to completely flip both its Senate seats in a span of two years, and adds to Democrats' chances of winning the Senate this fall.

An OH Predictive Insights poll of 600 likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows 52 percent of voters plan to choose Kelly this fall, while 42 percent are siding with McSally. Kelly has a significant lead among Hispanic voters, 60-36 percentage points, and has a 57-35 lead among voters who consider themselves moderate. A CBS News/YouGov poll out Monday similarly gives Kelly a 7-point lead over McSally, while a Gravis Marketing poll out Saturday puts Kelly 5 points over McSally.

Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after she was shot at an event in 2011. That, along with Kelly's astronaut background, has helped add to his popularity throughout the race. But the same fortune doesn't completely extend to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has just a 47-44 lead over President Trump in the CBS News/YouGov poll.

OH Predictive Insights polled 600 likely Arizona voters via phone from Sept. 8–10, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Small trial suggests Eli Lilly's coronavirus antibody drug could reduce patients' hospitalization odds

10:21 a.m.
Eli Lilly headquarters.
James Black/Icon Sportswire via AP Images

Eli Lilly's monoclonal coronavirus antibody drug is off to a "good start" after the pharmaceutical giant completed a small clinical trial, Stat News reports.

Only about 450 patients were enrolled in the trial, so there's a long way to go before Lilly finds anything definitive, but Stat reports the medicine — a manufactured version of the naturally-occurring antibodies the body produces to fend off the virus — appeared to reduce patients' hospitalization odds. Only 1.7 percent of the patients who received the drug went to the emergency room or were hospitalized, compared to 6 percent who took a placebo.

Again, it's unclear if that will hold up with further study, but Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer, said the early data are "extremely exciting" and "should give us confidence that neutralizing antibodies are going to be an important part of the solution" to the pandemic. Skovonrsky said the company will discuss additional clinical trials with regulators, as well as options like an emergency use authorization.

On the latter point, Eric Topol, the director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, suggested pumping the brakes. Topol is encouraged by the initial results, but doesn't think the drug currently "would qualify to even consider" an EUA. Read more findings from the trial at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

survey says
Edit

Biden narrowly leads Trump in Wisconsin, ties him on crime and safety

9:06 a.m.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event September 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a narrow lead over President Trump in Wisconsin, and a significant lead in Minnesota, in two new polls from The Washington Post and ABC News.

Biden in the Wisconsin poll released on Wednesday leads Trump 52 percent to 46 percent among likely voters in the key state, while among all registered voters, he leads the president 50 percent to 46 percent. The poll's margin of error for likely voters is 4.5 percentage points. When registered Wisconsin voters were asked who they trust more to handle crime and safety, Biden and Trump tied at 48 percentage points. Biden, however, led Trump by 10 percentage points when voters were asked who they trust more to handle the "equal treatment of racial groups."

Previous polls have showed Biden leading in Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly won in 2016 by fewer than 25,000 votes, but the Post writes that this latest survey shows how Trump's "law-and-order message has so far failed to translate into significant support or change the dynamic of the race" in the state where the police shooting of Jacob Blake last month sparked protests.

The Wisconsin survey also finds "some shifting" since 2016, the Post reports, as Trump has a 10-point lead among white voters without degrees, a group he carried nationally by over 30 percentage points four years ago.

Meanwhile, another Washington Post-ABC News poll of Minnesota showed Biden leading Trump by 16 percentage points among likely voters, 57 percent to 41 percent. The margin of error in this poll was also 4.5 percentage points. The Post writes that Trump's "large deficit" here was "rooted in lukewarm support among" white voters without college degrees, although it notes that this poll's finding "warrants caution given his narrower lead in Wisconsin."

The Wisconsin poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 802 adults over the phone from Sept. 8-13, while the Minnesota poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 777 adults during the same period. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.