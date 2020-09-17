Late night hosts recap Trump's brutal town hall, suggest he's 'rusty' with 'less-than-adoring' voters

President Trump attended a town hall with undecided voters in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert suggested on Wednesday's Late Show, "and these undecided voters decided not to go easy on Trump." The president certainly kept the fact-checkers busy, telling lies about "up-playing" the COVID-19 threat and also Winston Churchill, criticizing Joe Biden for not implementing a national mask mandate, going off on a bizarre tangent about waiters and masks, and claiming "herd mentality" will make the coronavirus disappear, Colbert recapped. He defined "herd immunity" but decided Trump wasn't entirely wrong.

"It was a rough night for Trump," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "ABC is now calling the town hall Disaster-ish." There were a lot of flubs, "but the biggest moment of the night happened when Trump tried to start answering one woman's question before she was finished talking," he said. "At that point it slowly dawned on Trump that this might not be a MAGA rally." He gamely grimaced at Joe Biden's "Despacito" moment in Florida, too: "There he is, everyone, the Democrats' only hope."

At a Hispanic outreach event in Florida, "Biden pulled out his phone and played a few seconds of the song 'Despacito,'" Trevor Noah sighed at The Daily Show. It makes sense in context, and "while Biden is looking to shore up Hispanic voters," Trump proved "he might be just a little rusty taking questions from a less-than-adoring audience." He laughed through Trump's various town hall hits, but said the real joke about the president's "herd mentality" slip "is that for America to reach herd immunity, a couple million people would have to die."

So, Noah summarized, "one candidate, through willful ignorance, is going to be the reason hundreds of thousands of Americans die, and the other candidate played a song on his phone. So I don't know, guys. I can see why this is a tough call."

"The one genuinely valuable service with a town hall like this is watching normal people interact with a nutjob like Trump," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. He shook his head at Fox News calling the town hall an "ambush" — "Man, they just never, ever stop making excuses for him" — and suggested that the woman who wouldn't let Trump interrupt her question "moderate all three debates."