See More Speed Reads
charged
Edit

Cheer's Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge

2:52 p.m.
Jerry Harris attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jerry Harris, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit cheerleading documentary series Cheer, has been arrested on a federal child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday said that 21-year-old Harris was arrested for "allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself," and he is charged with one count of producing child pornography. Harris allegedly contacted an underage boy through social media, who told him he was 13 years old, and "repeatedly enticed him" to produce and send him sexually explicit videos and photos, prosecutors said.

USA Today reported earlier this week that Harris was under investigation by the FBI, also reporting that Varsity Brands, a private company that conducts business in the cheerleading industry, had made police aware of "inappropriate sexual conduct" allegations against Harris. The investigation, USA Today writes, is "based on allegations brought by 14-year-old twin brothers," who "described a pattern of harassment, both online and at cheer competitions, that started when they were 13 and Harris was 19" and "continued for more than a year." An attorney representing the alleged victims filed a lawsuit against Harris earlier this week, CNN reports.

A spokesperson for Harris said "we categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," adding that "we are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed." But Harris reportedly "admitted to investigators that he had asked the underage boy for sexually explicit photos through Snapchat," according to BuzzFeed News.

Prosecutors said Harris' initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Brendan Morrow

that was easy
Edit

Michael Cohen says Attorney General Bill Barr has replaced him as Trump's 'new fixer'

2:32 p.m.

President Trump's former fixer says there's a simple explanation for his tax return runaround.

Trump has done everything in his power to avoid disclosing his tax returns. He has constantly appealed court rulings allowing investigators and Congress a window into his finances and even sicced the Justice Department on them, inviting countless questions about just what he's hiding.

But Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer turned enemy, suggested to CNN on Wednesday that it's a whole bunch of little things Trump is hiding. Specifically, Trump "doesn't report the income that he claims, his wealth is not as significant," and he has probably taken some "lenient" deductions over the years. "His biggest fear is that if in fact the tax return was released ... he will end up with a massive tax bill, fraud penalties, fines, and possibly even tax fraud," Cohen continued.

In a tweet, CNN's Jim Sciutto seemed surprised Cohen's explanation could be "that simple." "Everything" with the president "is simple," Cohen responded.

Of course, Cohen isn't Trump's right-hand man anymore, but Cohen says Trump has had no problem finding a replacement. Rudy Giuliani has partly taken over, but "for the most part" it's Attorney General William Barr who has "tak[en] an illustrious career and throw[n] it right down the toilet" by becoming Trump's toady, Cohen said. Kathryn Krawczyk

mask off
Edit

White House reportedly scrapped plan to send masks to every American because it wanted to avoid 'panic'

1:14 p.m.
A person wearing a mask.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

The White House apparently spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis trying to avoid creating panic.

Last week, President Trump's March interview with Bob Woodward revealed he'd deliberately tried to "play down" the COVID-19 threat despite knowing it was "deadly stuff." A concrete example of that attitude came in April, when the White House dropped a plan to send masks to every American household because it wanted to avoid "concern or panic," an administration official tells The Washington Post.

In the early days of the pandemic, the United States Postal Service drafted a news release touting a "historic delivery of 650 million face coverings" it was planning to deliver in partnership with the White House coronavirus task force. It would've been enough to provide five masks to every American household. The masks would first go to areas the Department of Health and Human Services "has identified as experiencing high transmission rates of COVID-19" and to essential workers, the news release said. The first shipments to parts of Louisiana, Michigan, New York, and Washington were expected in April.

But the news release never got sent out, and neither did the masks. That's because the White House Domestic Policy Council and the office of the vice president feared "households receiving masks might create concern or panic," an administration official told the Post. Instead, it sent those reusable masks to "critical infrastructure sectors, companies, healthcare facilities, and faith-based and community organizations across the country" via a different HHS program.

While masks are now available almost everywhere, they were hard to come by for weeks as manufacturers reworked their supply chains to produce them. Meanwhile, some Americans still refuse to wear masks, and the president is rarely seen in one. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

martha martha martha
Edit

Martha Stewart is loving quarantine: 'I have absolutely zero complaints'

1:04 p.m.
TV personality Martha Stewart attends The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Well, at least someone is doing well in quarantine.

That someone is Martha Stewart, who was described by The New York Times on Thursday as "blissed out on CBD" while apparently loving coronavirus quarantine.

"I have absolutely zero complaints about quarantine," Stewart told the Times.

Stewart has been on her 153-acre farm with a small staff that includes her gardener, who also serves as her "Zoom lighting guy," and her days consist of activities such as doing crossword puzzles, working on her blog and HGTV show, riding horses, drinking occasional "Martha-ritas," and walking about to "greet her many other farm animals."

"We have our chickens and peacocks and homing pigeons and geese and donkeys and what else do we have?" Stewart said. "That's what we know about."

Stewart, who describes having to sometimes "rush back" for Zoom meetings because she's "in the woods someplace," also told the Times all about how she's "lost a lot of weight" during quarantine and how "my skin looks really good" while recalling a random person telling her out in public that they had "no idea you looked so good."

"I'm lucky," Stewart acknowledged. "I know how lucky I am. I, daily, think about everybody who doesn't have all these amenities."

Coronavirus quarantine may be driving everyone else increasingly insane, but then again, when it comes to being trapped in one place for an extended period of time, this is hardly Stewart's first rodeo. Brendan Morrow

Here we go again
Edit

New York City delays start of in-person classes for most students again

11:26 a.m.
Teachers Nancy Rastetter and Marisa Wiezel, who is related to the photographer, prepare for the 2020/2021 school year in Wiezel's classroom at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on August 25, 2020 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City is again changing course on the reopening of schools.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Thursday announced that the start of in-person classes for most public school students in the nation's largest school district has been delayed again, The New York Times reports.

The city previously set Sept. 21 as the day when in-person classes would begin, but de Blasio said the district will now be taking an "updated," phased approach to sending students back. The first phase will be on Sept. 21, when pre-K and advanced special needs students will return to school, per the Times. But elementary schools are now set to reopen on Sept. 29, and middle and high school students are going back on Oct. 1. The city had already delayed the start of in-person classes to Sept. 21 from Sept. 10 as part of a deal to avoid a possible teacher's strike.

"We are doing this to make sure that all of the standards we've set can be achieved," de Blasio said.

The Times' Eliza Shapiro expressed shock at the last-minute, second delay that came only three days ahead of the previously-set reopening date, tweeting, "This is just astonishing." Brendan Morrow

not even close
Edit

Barr argues coronavirus lockdowns are the biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'

11:16 a.m.

Attorney General William Barr seems to think public health precautions are akin to one of the greatest mass atrocities America has ever committed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many states and cities implemented stay-at-home orders requiring people to remain inside except for work and other essential activities. Studies showed those orders prevented explosions of COVID-19 cases and likely saved thousands of lives, but to Barr, they verged on unconstitutional.

During a Wednesday talk at Hillsdale College's "Constitution Day" celebration, Barr posited that "putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, [are] like house arrest." "Other than slavery ... this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr continued.

Barr's comments drew a ton of criticism, including from short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who called it another example of how Barr has continually toyed with "radical right-wing nonsense" under President Trump. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

This at-home coronavirus test delivers results in just 15 minutes

9:46 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Coronavirus testing may soon be much easier.

Computer vision startup Gauss and biotech company Cellex announced Thursday they've created the first at-home COVID-19 test that can actually be done fully at home, Axios reports. While existing at-home tests still require sending test samples to a lab for analysis, this one coordinates with an app to deliver results at home in just 15 minutes.

To take the test, people follow a video and swipe a nasal swab through both nostrils, then put it in a tube of solution. Drops of that solution head into a rapid test cassette, which delivers lines as a visible test result. People then take a picture of those lines and upload it to Gauss's app, and it uses AI to determine results in about 15 minutes, Axios describes. This is a big change from typical tests that require sending samples out for analysis, though those PCR tests tend to be a bit more accurate than rapid tests. Gauss/Cellex's collaboration produces a correct positive test result 90 percent of the time, and a correct negative test result 100 percent of the time, Cellex CEO James Li said.

The Food and Drug Administration still has to approve the test, though it could grant it an emergency use authorization, which would get it out into the world earlier by avoiding much of the typical approval process. Then comes distribution and pricing; Li told Axios "our goal is to make this assay as widely available as possible." Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 860,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

9:39 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has declined after failing to budge last week, though it still remains historically high.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 860,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, down 33,000 from the week prior. Last week, Labor Department data showed no decline in new jobless claims, raising concern after experts thought there would be a dip. Ahead of Thursday's data, economists had predicted there would be about 875,000 claims, writes CNBC.

Continuing claims dropped by almost one million to 12.6 million, Bloomberg reports.

This was another week that the number of claims stayed below one million, although experts have noted that the past few weeks' numbers shouldn't be directly compared to the numbers from earlier in the pandemic since the Labor Department recently changed its methodology.

Despite the decline, jobless claims are still about five times higher than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News notes, and the number continues to surpass the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 claims in one week.

"Unemployment is down from its peak," American University economist Bradley Hardy told The Wall Street Journal, "but I remain concerned." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.