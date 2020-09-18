See More Speed Reads
CDC walks back COVID-19 testing guidance that was reportedly published against scientists' objections

3:08 p.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is walking back its controversial COVID-19 testing guidance change, which was reportedly not written by the agency's scientists and was published against their objections.

The CDC on Friday updated its website to recommend testing "all close contacts" of anyone infected with COVID-19, CNN reports. In August, the CDC's recommendation had been controversially tweaked to say that not everyone exposed to the coronavirus "necessarily" needs to be tested if they don't have symptoms.

This reversal on Friday comes after The New York Times reported that the controversial guidance change last month was "not written by CDC scientists and was posted to the agency's website despite their serious objections." A federal official told the Times a new testing guidance was expected on Friday.

The updated August guidance from the CDC had told those who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 that if they don't have symptoms, "you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one." But experts quickly decried this recommendation, noting the importance of testing anyone exposed to COVID-19 given the number of asymptomatic carriers.

This was emphasized in the CDC latest's guidance, as the agency now says "due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons." Additionally, the updated guidance, the Times notes, now explicitly tells those who have been exposed to COVID-19 and don't have symptoms, "You need a test."

Infectious Diseases Society of America President Thomas File Jr. expressed approval of the Friday guidance change, saying, "The return to a science-based approach to testing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is good news for public health and for our united fight against this pandemic." Brendan Morrow

Trump makes fresh vaccine promises, says he knows better than experts

4:10 p.m.

President Trump is once again claiming there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, despite having no way of knowing if that's possible.

Apparently 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready before the end of the year, and that "we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," Trump said in a Friday press conference. But despite Trump's apparent confidence, no vaccine has been proven safe and effective for humans yet, and there's no telling when one will be. Moderna, a company developing a vaccine in the U.S., has found it hard to prove the vaccine's effectiveness as COVID-19 cases decline, but suggested vaccines could be widely available early next year.

Trump's confidence in the matter may stem from his belief that he is the expert in the COVID-19 pandemic, not scientists and doctors. "How is it that you don't trust your own experts? Do you think you know better than they do?" Trump was asked at the Friday conference. "Yeah, in many cases I do," Trump, who has no medical or scientific background, responded.

Trump also accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of spreading "anti-vaccine theories," as Biden has suggested Trump is trying to push vaccine development to score points before the election, perhaps with unsafe consequences. In the past, Trump has spread false claims about the side effects of vaccines. The Week Staff

FiveThirtyEight's new Senate tracker gives Democrats a slight edge to win control

1:23 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Polls are pretty universally looking in Democrats' favors this fall.

Both national and swing state polls so far give Democratic nominee Joe Biden the advantage this fall, with FiveThirtyEight giving Biden a 77 percent chance of winning to President Trump's 22 percent. And in its Senate election forecast rolled out Friday, FiveThirtyEight also gave Democrats a slight edge when it comes to winning that body as well.

Several Senate seats Republicans currently hold are at risk of flipping to Democrats, FiveThirtyEight predicts. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Joni Ernst's (R-Iowa) races are essentially tossups, while Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Sen. Thom Tillis' (R-N.C.) seats tip in Democrats' favors. Sen. Martha McSally's (R-Ariz.) seat meanwhile seems safely headed to Democrat Mark Kelly.

Winning just four of those seats would be enough to give Democrats the majority in the Senate, though they may have to make up for a loss from Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama; Jones has a 28 in 100 chance of holding his seat. That ground could be made up in Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock (D) has about the same chance of beating current Sen. Steve Daines (R).

In all, FiveThirtyEight predicts Democrats have a 58 in 100 chance of winning Senate control. Find the whole forecast here. Kathryn Krawczyk

Queen Elizabeth II strips Harvey Weinstein of prestigious honorary title

12:39 p.m.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Seven months after he was convicted of rape, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his CBE honor by Queen Elizabeth II.

An announcement on Friday said that the queen had stripped Weinstein of the prestigious honor he received in January 2004 and that "his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," The Wrap and NBC News report.

Questions about whether the honor, which The Hill writes is "one of the United Kingdom's highest" and according to Variety is awarded to those who have made a "distinguished, innovative contribution to any area," would be rescinded have swirled ever since dozens of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein came to light in 2017. The British government says that the Commander of the Order of the British Empire honor can be taken away when the recipient has "done something to damage the honours system's reputation," The Wrap notes, although according to NBC, such a step is rare.

Additionally, BBC News writes that the Honours Forfeiture Committee was likely previously "reluctant to take action" against Weinstein "while a legal process was underway." Others who have had top U.K. honors rescinded, BBC notes, include entertainer Rolf Harris, who was convicted on indecent assault charges. Weinstein in February was convicted on sexual assault and rape charges, and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Brendan Morrow

Trump's club charged Secret Service agents $500 a night for rentals even when it was closed for the pandemic

11:18 a.m.
President Trump and Ivanka Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Taxpayers' bills for Trump Organization properties have surpassed $1.1 million, The Washington Post reports.

As the Post has consistently reported via Secret Service bills, President Trump and his administration have repeatedly funneled government money to the family's properties throughout his term. That has included above-market rates for rentals that ensured Secret Service agents stayed close to Trump and, most recently, payments to one club that was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Post's David Fahrenthold reports via the latest round of receipts and invoices.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the service industry this spring, including the Trump Organization's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. But while the club was closed, it still charged the Secret Service more than $21,800 to stay on the property, the Post reports. That included $567-a-night charges for a three-bedroom cottage close to Trump's villa — an "unusually high for a rental home in the area," the Post writes. The invoices also detailed charges for one or two additional rooms, at $142 to $283 per night. Trump didn't visit the club during the pandemic, but his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump did, The New York Times reported at the time.

The newly obtained invoices also revealed that Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland "once charged the Secret Service $1,300 to move furniture," and that the Trump Organization tacked on "resort fees" when agents were guarding Vice President Mike Pence in Las Vegas. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

Succession, Schitt's Creek expected to take top prizes at the virtual 2020 Emmys

10:49 a.m.
The stage is set ahead of the nominations announcement for the 70th Emmy Awards on July 12, 2018 at the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood, California.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Ready for the most unusual Emmys telecast we've ever seen?

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place this Sunday, and it will be the biggest awards show yet to go forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, don't expect the broadcast to look anything like usual. For one, while host Jimmy Kimmel will be physically at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, none of the nominees will be there, and he won't have an audience.

"The plan is I'm going to be at the Staples Center essentially by myself," Kimmel told The Daily Beast. "...I just decided to try to think of it as a radio show with no co-host."

Nominees will join the telecast remotely. According to Variety, at least 130 nominees are being sent "elaborate at-home video kits" to use, and producers will have "as many as 140 live feeds" coming into their control room. The nominees "might be at home, they might be in the garden, might be in a hotel, they might be standing on the side of the street," producer Ian Stewart told Variety.

In terms of the winners, pundits expect the top drama series Emmy to go to Succession and the top comedy series prize to go to Schitt's Creek, while Watchmen should easily win the limited series trophy.

The lead drama actor Emmy looks like a battle between Succession stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, while with the lead drama actress Emmy, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, and The Crown's Olivia Colman are all very much in the mix. Meanwhile, the lead comedy actor award appears set to go to Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy or possibly Ramy's Ramy Youssef, while Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara is favored for the lead comedy actress prize.

The 2020 Emmys will kick off on ABC — naturally, without any stars walking a red carpet beforehand — at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 20. Brendan Morrow

Trump will approve major disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico — 3 years after Hurricane Maria

10:23 a.m.

President Trump is finally getting around to approving aid for Puerto Ricans hit hard by Hurricane Maria — three years after the storm devastated the island.

Trump will approve an $11.6 billion package orchestrated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nydia Velasquez (D-N.Y.), CBS News' David Begnaud first reported. The funding will go toward rebuilding Puerto Rico's power grid that was largely destroyed during the hurricane, leaving some people without power for nearly a year, as well as to the island's education systems.

In a Thursday statement, Velasquez, who is from Puerto Rico and championed relief measures after Hurricane Maria, suggested Trump's motivations were largely political. Trump "dragged his feet and resisted allocating these badly needed funds" for the past three years, but "47 days before the election," seemed to have a change of heart, Velasquez said.

The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian was more explicit. In a tweet, he noted that Puerto Ricans are a "key demographic" in Florida; the more than 1 million estimated Puerto Ricans in the swing state could easily push it and the entire presidential race in Trump's direction. Kathryn Krawczyk

Forrest Gump author Winston Groom dies at 77

9:53 a.m.
In this Aug. 21, 1995, file photo, Winston Groom, author of Forrest Gump, the book on which the film was based, signs copies of Gump & Co., the sequel to Forrest Gump, at a New York City bookstore.
AP Photo/Anders Krusberg, File

Winston Groom, the author behind Forrest Gump, has died at 77.

Karin Wilson, the mayor of Groom's hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, confirmed the author died on Wednesday night, telling CNN, "We are extremely sad to hear this. He is definitely an icon here."

Groom worked as a reporter for the Washington Star after graduating from the University of Alabama and serving in the U.S. Army, per CNN, and he went on to write a total of 16 fiction and nonfiction books, The Associated Press notes. Among them was Conversations with the Enemy, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, but his most well known book was Forrest Gump, which follows the title character and his unlikely presence throughout history. After being published in 1986, it became a wildly popular movie starring Tom Hanks in 1994, which won six Oscars including Best Picture. In 1995, Groom wrote the sequel Gump and Co., which wasn't adapted into a film.

"While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist and noted author of American history," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said. "Our hearts and prayers are extended to his family." Brendan Morrow

