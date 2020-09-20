Zendaya becomes the youngest lead drama actress Emmy winner ever

-
Zendaya becomes the youngest lead drama actress Emmy winner ever10:58 p.m.
-
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hints a movie isn't out of the question11:31 p.m.
-
HBO scores another drama series Emmy with Succession11:19 p.m.
-
Jeremy Strong wins the lead drama actor Emmy for Succession10:36 p.m.
-
Reports: Woman suspected of sending poisoned envelope to White House arrested10:24 p.m.
-
Watchmen takes the limited series Emmy after wins for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II10:08 p.m.
-
L.A. County's Bobcat fire grows to nearly 100,000 acres9:42 p.m.
-
Regina King wins her 4th Emmy amid Oscar buzz9:21 p.m.
10:58 p.m.
11:31 p.m.
11:19 p.m.
10:36 p.m.
10:24 p.m.
10:08 p.m.
9:42 p.m.
9:21 p.m.