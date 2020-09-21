See More Speed Reads
human rights violations
At least 5 organizations say they won't help brands audit supply chains in China's Xinjiang region

1:45 p.m.
Aksu, Xinjiang.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

As concerns grow over the alleged human rights abuses and forced labor in China's Xinjiang territory, five organizations told The Wall Street Journal they won't provide labor-audit or inspection services of companies' supply chains in the region. Two other auditing companies told the Workers Rights Consortium they won't operate in Xinjiang in emails reviewed by the Journal, but did not respond to requests for comment. Another firm confirmed it would no longer conduct audits there, but did not elaborate.

The withdrawal of auditors has sparked some mixed reactions, says the Journal. Some other firms acknowledged the challenges of detecting forced labor in Xinjiang — auditors have been detained by Chinese authorities and others are required to rely on Beijing-approved translators who may convey misinformation at factories employing Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities, while some workers simply find the risk of telling the truth to auditors to be too great — but also expressed concern that blacklisting the region could push human rights abuses even further underground.

At the same time, there's a sense that third-party auditors generally are more inclined to serve corporate interests, lowering the chances of exposing violations, the Journal reports. That's why labor rights groups and Uighur rights activists have urged organizations to halt audits in Xinjiang. Ultimately, they believe forcing companies to shift their supply chains out of the region is the only way to avoid contributing to forced-labor practices. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Emmys
Emmys again draws its smallest audience ever

2:27 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards
ABC

If you thought the highly unusual nature of this year's Emmys might result in a bit of a ratings boost, think again.

Sunday's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards drew a television audience of just 6.1 million viewers, per The Wrap. This is once again the smallest audience in the history of the Emmys, down from last year's 6.9 million viewers, which at the time was a record low.

The Emmys this year took place mostly virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with host Jimmy Kimmel and a handful of stars being physically at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but nearly everyone else joining the show from various locations via live video feeds. Leading up to the show, ABC's marketing emphasized how little anyone knew what to expect from an Emmys produced amid the pandemic, likely in an attempt to draw in viewers curious about how it might go; in 2019, when the Academy Awards was forced to go without a host, its viewership actually increased.

In general, though, awards show ratings have been in decline across the board in recent years, as viewers gravitate away from live television events of this kind. And although one might think the Emmys would get a bump in 2020 with more people at home amid the pandemic, Deadline notes that this year's ceremony had to go up against the NBA playoffs for the first time, in addition to Sunday Night Football.

Heading into Sunday's Emmys, Kimmel had openly predicted that the show would draw its smallest audience in history.

"This will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time," he told Deadline last week. "I would bet almost anything on it. Of course it will. ... I mean, television is the lowest rated it has been. You look at some of the ratings you see in prime time now, I mean, people would be jumping out of buildings if you got ratings like this 10 years ago." Brendan Morrow

just congress being congress
McConnell unexpectedly rejects Democrats' funding bill, leaving U.S. on the verge of government shutdown

1:48 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) rejected the government funding resolution House Democrats introduced Monday, leaving the U.S. government on the verge of a shutdown.

The current government funding package only lasts another nine days, so on Monday, Democrats released a draft resolution that would extend in through Dec. 11. But McConnell alleged the Democrats' proposal "shamefully leaves out key relief and support" for farmers via Commodity Credit Corp. funding — though CNN reports the Trump administration views those funds as "an unaccountable political slush fund."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday rejected the idea that she'd use the spending bill as leverage to stop Senate Republicans from filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat. "None of us has any interest in shutting down government, that has such a harmful and shameful impact on so many people in our country," she said, adding that "we have arrows in our quiver." Kathryn Krawczyk

just kidding
The CDC's updated guidance on airborne COVID-19 transmission is already being reversed

1:32 p.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The CDC is already walking back its latest COVID-19 guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its website to acknowledge that the coronavirus is spread through the air and that "there is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet," as reported by CNN on Sunday. But the agency is already walking this guidance back, as The Washington Post reports the new guidelines have now been removed. A top CDC official told the Post, "that does not reflect our current state of knowledge."

The relevant page on the CDC's website now features a message which reads, "A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website." The message also says that the CDC is "currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)" and that "once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted."

This is yet another reversal at the CDC after last month, the agency raised eyebrows when it released a guidance that suggested not everyone exposed to COVID-19 "necessarily" needs to be tested if they are asymptomatic. Amid criticism from experts, and a report from The New York Times saying that this change was not written by CDC scientists and was published despite their objections, this guidance change was ultimately reversed.

Experts had praised the recent CDC guidance on airborne transmission of COVID-19, with University of Maryland professor Donald Milton telling CNN, "I'm very encouraged to see that the CDC is paying attention and moving with the science." Brendan Morrow

r.i.p. rbg
RBG will be the 1st woman to lie in state at the Capitol

1:06 p.m.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still breaking barriers even after her death.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87, after a lifelong career fighting for gender equality. Later this week, she'll be the first woman to lie in repose at the Supreme Court, and the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced.

It's a tradition for Supreme Court justices to lie at the court after their death. Ginsburg was the second woman ever nominated to the court, but the first, Sandra Day O'Connor, is still alive. Ginsburg's casket will arrive at the court Wednesday morning and remain there until Thursday evening, the court announced Monday.

On Friday, Ginsburg's casket will make its way to the U.S. Capitol building. While 33 people have lain in state at the Capitol before, Ginsburg will be the first woman to do so. Rosa Parks lay in honor at the Capitol in 2005, a designation typically given to people who were not members of the government. President Trump has promised to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on the court on Friday or Saturday. Kathryn Krawczyk

game on
Microsoft acquires publisher of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout in its largest ever gaming purchase

12:43 p.m.

Microsoft is acquiring the video game publisher known for franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls — and it's plunking down a significant amount of cash to do so.

Microsoft on Monday announced it's acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion. Bethesda has released games in wildly-popular franchises including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and Doom. This, Bloomberg reports, is Microsoft's "biggest video game purchase ever." It surpasses the $2.5 billion that the company paid in 2014 for Mojang, the creator of Minecraft, Variety notes. In fact, it's one of Microsoft's biggest-ever acquisitions in general, coming in not far behind its purchase of Skype.

Microsoft is preparing to debut its new Xbox line this November and is looking to bring more customers into its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, in which users pay a monthly fee to access a catalog of games. Microsoft on Monday said it will be "adding Bethesda's iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass" and intends to bring "Bethesda's future games," such as the upcoming Starfield, "into Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or PC."

Sony is also preparing to debut its new Playstation 5 in November, and Axios writes that for Sony, Microsoft scooping up Bethesda "presents an enormous industry challenge." Brendan Morrow

this is awful
Ilhan Omar says no Republicans have even privately condemned death threats against her

12:10 p.m.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, has faced constant threats of violence since her election in 2018. They include public threats from Republicans set to join her in the House in January — and absolutely no condemnation from congressmembers on the other side of the aisle, she tells the The New York Times Magazine.

In an interview with the Times, Omar discussed "hateful" attacks against her from Fox News' Tucker Carlson, as well as the rise of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate in a far-right Georgia district who held a gun next to a photo of Omar's "Squad" in a campaign video. Greene's video is just one of many "dangerous" people spouting "bizarre, ill-informed conspiracies" about Omar and other Democrats and "terrorizing so many of us," Omar said.

But despite receiving "a few death threats that have been very publicized where people have been arrested and are incarcerated for it," Omar said she has received no support or condemnation from Republicans. "I can't remember a public statement or private comment of support," she continued.

Despite being "discouraged" by this lack of unity "sometimes," Omar said she has "hope" that "the lived reality of what exists in American cities and towns" isn't the same as what's online. Read more at The New York Times Magazine. Kathryn Krawczyk

usps controversy
'Remarkable' new data shows decline in on-time mail delivery after DeJoy took over as postmaster general

12:05 p.m.
Louis DeJoy.
TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

New data obtained by The Guardian provides a more specific look at how the changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy affected the U.S. Postal Service's on-time first-class mail delivery rate after he took over the role in June.

In what North Carolina A&T history professor and former postal worker Philip Rubio described as a "remarkable graphic illustration," The Guardian shows that rates plummeted not long after DeJoy stepped in. The USPS was delivering first-class mail on time about 93 percent of the time during most of the first half of 2020, just shy of its 95 percent goal, and was averaging nearly 91 percent at the moment of leadership transition. But by August the national rate had dipped to about 81.5 percent, and was even lower in some postal districts, reaching as far south as 63.6 percent in northern Ohio and just over 61 percent in Detroit, although it's worth pointing out that Detroit had also fallen well below the national average for multiple weeks earlier in 2020, jumping back up shortly before DeJoy arrived. As The Guardian notes, those districts are both in key swing states, which will likely raise some eyebrows, given that DeJoy has already had critics accuse him of trying to slow deliveries with an increase in mail-in ballots expected for the general election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJoy denied those allegations during congressional testimony and explained that any slowdowns that occurred were the result of a bumpy transition. DeJoy went on to pause the reforms he put in place until after the election, but The Guardian's analysis shows that delivery speed is still lagging in several districts. View the trends of delivery rates in postal districts across the country at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

