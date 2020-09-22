See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions that could be in place for 'perhaps 6 months'

9:26 a.m.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 22, 2020.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is implementing new COVID-19 restrictions, and he says "we should assume" they'll extend into 2021.

Johnson on Tuesday said "we must take action to suppress the disease" after the United Kingdom has seen its number of daily COVID-19 cases rise, which he noted is not "merely a function of more testing." The British government on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since May with 4,300 infections, and government scientists warned that without new steps, that number could rise to 49,000, The Associated Press reports.

"We always knew that while we might have driven the virus into retreat, the prospect of a second wave was real, and I'm sorry to say that, as in Spain and France and many other countries, we've reached a perilous turning point," Johnson said.

Beginning on Thursday, pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues must close at 10 p.m. Additionally, weddings will be restricted to 15 people, face masks will be required in taxis and among retail staff, and those who can work from home are being asked to do so. The U.K.'s plan to reopen "business conferences, exhibitions, and large sporting events" starting on Oct. 1 will also be halted.

"We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing," Johnson said. "But unless we palpably make progress, we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months."

While Johnson said the U.K. is not returning to "the full lockdown of March," he warned that if the new steps do not bring the coronavirus R number below one, then "significantly greater restrictions" could be implemented. Brendan Morrow

director
Putin is 'probably directing' Russian influence operation to denigrate Biden, CIA assessment reportedly says

10:38 a.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a teleconference meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation, at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow on September 19, 2020.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

A top-secret CIA assessment reportedly concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "probably" directing influence operations to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The reported CIA assessment was detailed Tuesday by The Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who quotes it as saying, "We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia's influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. Vice President, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November."

This assessment was reportedly published on Aug. 31 in "an internal, highly classified" report and was compiled "with input from the National Security Agency and the FBI" using information from "public, unclassified and classified intelligence sources." The assessment reportedly includes details on efforts by Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who was previously sanctioned by the Treasury Department for aiding a Russian "attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election."

William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in August that Russia was "using a range of measures to primarily denigrate" Biden and that "some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television." However, CNN notes that U.S. intelligence agencies had not provided "any assessment" on the possible involvement of Putin. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court vacancy
Romney will consider Supreme Court nominee if vote occurs before election

10:23 a.m.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday added his name to the growing list of Republican senators who have confirmed they will consider President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court even if the vote occurs before the November election.

Romney, who is not considered an ally of Trump, was seen as one of the GOP lawmakers who could potentially join Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in breaking with the party on the grounds that 2020 is an election year. Collins and Murkowski based their decisions on the fact that the Republican-led Senate blocked then-President Barack Obama's nominee in 2016 because it was too close to that year's election. Murkowski explained she believes "the same standard" must apply this time around.

As it turns out, Romney will indeed support a vote, arguing that precedent calls for it. Like other Republicans, he pointed to the fact that, historically, the Senate confirms its own party's nominee in an election year and holds out when the president hails from the opposing faction. Many observers have argued Republicans did not make that distinction in 2016, although Romney himself was not a senator at the time. Tim O'Donnell

covid complications
Children will likely have to wait until the next school year to get coronavirus vaccines

9:58 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine candidates.
NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

A number of COVID-19 vaccines are on their way — but only for adults.

Several coronavirus vaccines are under development in the U.S., and many of them are undergoing human trials with the hopes of knowing their effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early next year. But those trials only involve adults, so they can't determine the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines when they're used on children. So while American adults are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by next summer, children won't get theirs until the 2021 school year. The New York Times reports.

As the Times describes, "many vaccines — including ones for measles, polio, and tetanus — were designed from the outset to be given to children." Developers usually start testing those vaccines on adults, and then if they show no serious side effects, work their way down to younger ages and adjust dosages along the way.

Coronavirus vaccine developers were expected to follow this same process, especially after many adult trials over the summer showed no serious side effects. "But that did not happen. And with autumn around the corner, that still hasn’t happened," the Times writes. At this point, it may take up to a year to get coronavirus vaccines prepared for children. Read more about the COVID-19 vaccine development process at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

good health
The 'healthiest communities' in the U.S. have had significantly lower coronavirus infections, report shows

9:58 a.m.
Los Alamos, New Mexico.
iStock.

U.S. News & World Report and the Aetna Foundation are out with the annual ranking of the healthiest communities in the United States. Los Alamos County, New Mexico, topped the list followed by last year's winner Douglas County, Colorado (communities in Colorado held seven of the top 10 spots). But one of the more striking, if not entirely surprising, aspects of the rankings is the correlation they showed between community health and lower coronavirus infection rates.

Los Alamos County, Stat News points out, has had one of the 100 lowest infection rates in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year. Additionally, the survey included 3,000 communities across the country, and the 500 that were deemed the healthiest have had an overall coronavirus case rate that was 40 percent lower than the other 2,500 communities.

There are likely other factors — perhaps adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines — that may have contributed to lower case numbers, since underlying health conditions are seemingly tied to the severity of COVID-19 infections, rather than making people more vulnerable to contracting the virus. But the study, which uses metrics like access to health care, food availability, and housing affordability, does strongly suggest there's a link between population health and smaller coronavirus outbreaks. See the full rankings at U.S. News and World Report and read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

not fine
NFL reportedly fines 3 coaches for not wearing masks during games

8:05 a.m.
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball against Ja'Whaun Bentley #51 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly hitting three coaches who didn't wear masks during games and their teams with over $1 million in fines.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have each been fined $100,000 for not wearing face coverings during games on Sunday, CNN reports. The three teams are reportedly also each being fined $250,000.

NFL executive Troy Vincent had reportedly warned of potential fines in a recent memo, in which he stressed that "all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff)" must "wear face coverings at all times" in response to coaches being seen not doing so.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent reportedly said in the memo.

ESPN reports that "more fines could be coming," as other coaches, including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, have not worn masks during games well. Gruden reportedly said on Monday that he previously had COVID-19 and that "I just wanna communicate in these situations, and if I get fined, I'll have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about that and I apologize." Brendan Morrow

Kid gloves
Mueller didn't investigate Trump's finances or question Ivanka Trump due to blowback fears, prosecutor recounts

7:08 a.m.
Ivanka Trump and William Barr
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference and President Trump's 2016 campaign treated Trump's family and personal finances with kid gloves, mostly out of concern that Trump would shut down the investigation, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann writes in a new book, Where Law Ends.

At one critical juncture in 2017, the Mueller team issued a subpoena to Deutsch Bank for records about Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's Ukraine income, and even though the subpoenas were secret, the White House found out and demanded to know if Mueller was seeking financial information on Trump, Weissmann recounts, according to The New York Times.

Mueller authorized his cautious deputy, Aaron Zebley, to assure the White House they had not subpoenaed Trump's financial records, and "at that point, any financial investigation of Trump was put on hold," Weissmann writes. "That is, we backed down — the issue was simply too incendiary; the risk, too severe." He points to other dropped leads, like "payments linked to a Russian oligarch" turning up in the same account from which Trump paid two purported paramours, and Trump's active efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Weissmann also reveals that even though Ivanka Trump spoke with a Russian delegation that met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and other campaign officials about handing over Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton, Mueller's investigators did not try to question her because they "feared that hauling her in for an interview would play badly to the already antagonistic right-wing press — look how they're roughing up the president's daughter — and risk enraging Trump."

Those fears might have been justified early on in the investigation, before they got up and running, Weissmann told the Times, but he and other team leaders believed they should have gotten more aggressive later on. "We would have subpoenaed the president after he refused our accommodations, even if that risked us being fired," he wrote. "It just didn't sit right. We were left feeling like we had let down the American public, who were counting on us to give it our all." Peter Weber

trump's taxes
New York prosecutors list specific criminal charges Trump may face after they get his tax returns

5:52 a.m.
Trump versus Manhattan on tax filings
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Manhattan district attorney's office said in a court filing Monday that President Trump and his family company could face several criminal charges stemming from its ongoing investigation of the Trump Organization, listing insurance and criminal tax fraud, falsification of business records, and scheme to defraud. The filing, with the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, was careful not to accuse Trump or his business of any crimes, but it said public reports of wrongdoing justify District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s subpoena for Trump's tax filings from Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA.

Vance's office is squaring off against Trump in a long legal battle that has already gone to the Supreme Court, which ruled in Vance's favor. The high court dismissed Trump's argument that he has total immunity from prosecution, but it did allow Trump to seek to block the subpoena for his tax records on narrower grounds. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero rejected Trump's revamped argument that Vance's request was too broad, and a 2nd Circuit appellate court panel is hearing oral arguments Friday.

"A mountainous record of criminal convictions and public allegations of misconduct, of which the court may take judicial notice, further confirms the reasonableness of the Mazars Subpoena's timeframe and its specific document requests," Carey Dunne, general counsel in Vance's office, wrote in Monday's filing. "Even if the grand jury were testing the truth of public allegations alone, such reports, taken together, fully justify the scope of the grand jury subpoena."

The public is unlikely to learn what's in Trump's closely guarded tax filings before Election Day, even if the appellate court allows Vance's office immediate access to the filings and the Supreme Court declines to weigh in again. The tax records would be examined by a grand jury, in proceedings guarded by secrecy rules, and they would become public only if submitted as evidence after Vance's office filed charges against Trump or his business. Peter Weber

