The U.S. COVID-19 toll equals 1.5 deaths a minute, 8 plane crashes a day, or 67 9/11 attacks

After the U.S. hit 200,000 recorded COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called it "a staggering number that’s hard to wrap your head around," adding that "behind every COVID-19 death is a family and community that will never again be the same. There's a devastating human toll to this pandemic — and we can't forget that."
Maybe it helps to break it down into smaller pieces. "The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 67 days," The Associated Press notes. "It is roughly equal to the population of Salt Lake City or Huntsville, Alabama," being wiped out in seven months. "The tally means a U.S. death has happened every 1.5 minutes, on average, since the first official fatality in late February," Richards adds. "It means we have lost 1,450 plane loads full of people."
"If you think about it like that, assuming there are 138 seats in a classic 737, that would mean eight planes have crashed on U.S. soil every day," David Kessler, a Los Angeles-based grief specialist, tells National Geographic. "Can you even imagine that?"
Lots of people are finding it hard. That's partly because of everything else that's going on: Massive wildfires, hurricanes, civil unrest, a divisive election, and coping with life in a pandemic. "If you're already stressed out, the 200,000 statistic becomes just another thing," Princeton cognitive psychologist Elke Weber tells National Geographic. "If you think about people living in a war zone, the kind of thing that was once appalling becomes normal. Our brain neurons fire when something changes, but they stop after a while. If you're in a room with a bad smell, you eventually stop noticing it."
People can also become less compassionate as an amorphous tragedy grows too big to be personal, adds Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon. "Our feelings are very strong for one person in danger, but they don't scale up very well." To keep from getting numb, try to focus on the loss of individual people, not the politics or the fight over face masks, Kessler advises. "We're not talking about Juan's mother or Susan's brother." Read more at National Geographic. Peter Weber
Johnson & Johnson is commencing phase three testing for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The company announced on Wednesday the start of a phase three trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate after "positive interim results" from previous clinical studies, and it said it will enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents. This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enter phase three clinical trials in the United States but the first candidate hoping to provide protection with only one shot, The Washington Post reports.
"A single-shot vaccine, if it's safe and effective, will have substantial logistic advantages for global pandemic control," Dan Barouch, the director of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, told the Post. Judith Feinberg, West Virginia University vice chairwoman for research in medicine, also told The New York Timesthat a single-shot vaccine "would be fabulous" since "we've got to vaccinate a lot of people really quickly."
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky celebrated this as a "pivotal milestone" that "demonstrates our focused efforts toward a COVID-19 vaccine that are built on collaboration and deep commitment to a robust scientific process." If the vaccine proves to be safe and effective, Johnson & Johnson is expecting that "the first batches" could be "available for emergency use authorization in early 2021," and it's "on track to meet its goal of providing one billion doses of a vaccine each year." Brendan Morrow
President Trump is once again making a big show out of selecting a nominee for the Supreme Court — only this time he's on a tight deadline, an already historically deadly viral pandemic is getting worse again, the economy is on the rocks, and a very consequential election is just over 40 days away. Jimmy Fallon captured all that in a Tonight Show skit Tuesday night, where he dressed up in his Trump costume and turned the discernment process into a literal game show, So You Want to Be A Supreme Court Justice. His criteria included pointedly unspecified "values," looks, and, of course, distraction.
"Join my search for the next Supreme Court justice, and, you know, forget about anything else going on — none of which is my fault," Fallon's Trump said. Watch below. Peter Weber
The U.S. enters fall with 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, and despite President Trump's "historic shanking of the coronavirus response, yesterday in Ohio, our pumpkin spice POTUS put a positive spin on things," claiming "it affects virtually nobody," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. In fact, "the coronavirus has now killed more Americans than the U.S. battle deaths from the last five wars combined," he said, deadpanning to his masked crew and non-existent live audience that "personally, I haven't been affected at all."
"Well, I think he's officially done 'up-playing' the virus," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Trump said the virus 'affects virtually nobody,' then somebody in the front row sneezed and Trump hit the floor like he dropped his remote. After Trump made that comment, doctors and nurses wanted to respond, but they're currently in the middle of a 4,000-hour shift."
Meanwhile, before Trump has even chosen his Supreme Court nominee, "51 out of 53 Republicans are now on board, while the other two stick out like masks at a MAGA rally," he said. "I still can't believe we're letting Trump make that choice. He's terrible at hiring people. Everyone he's ever hired is either fired, in prison, or in Steve Bannon's case, almost both."
"We are only 42 days away from Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of an election," but he did win "the support of his least-favorite senator, Mitt Romney," for his Supreme Court push, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "I wonder if the reason why they're doing this — why they're revealing themselves to be utter hypocrites — has occurred to Donald Trump. If Republicans thought he was gonna win, they'd just wait."
"Democrats still held a shred of hope that they could persuade four moderate GOP senators to show some integrity and stick to their principles — and that hope lasted almost a full day and a half," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Even Mitt Romney — the dad you ask when your other Republican dads say no — is going along with Mitch McConnell's plan." The Pentagon, meanwhile, spent $1 billion earmarked for COVID-19 equipment production on ship and fighter jet parts. "Why does the U.S. need more fighter jets?" he asked. "Coronavirus has killed way more Americans than any terrorist group. I bet right now ISIS is looking at COVID like, 'Damn, I know we said death to America, but you guys are extreme.'" Peter Weber
Voting experts and elections officials aren't worried about significant voting fraud from the increased use of mail-in ballots this pandemic-hit election, but user error is a real concern. And it's a growing concern in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, after the state Supreme Court ruled last week that mail-in ballots received without a second "secrecy envelope" inside will be thrown out.
They're called 'naked ballots'. Tonight, there's concern they could disenfranchise 100,000 Pennsylvania voters. In 2016, the state was decided by 44,000 votes.
The disqualification of these "naked ballots" will "cause electoral chaos, leading to tens of thousands of discarded votes" and "significant post-election legal controversy, the likes of which we have not seen since Florida in 2000," Philadelphia's top elections officials warned Monday. President Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes in 2016, and the state is so important this year, FiveThirtyEight says, "our model gives Trump an 84 percent chance of winning the presidency if he carries the state — and it gives [Demorat Joe] Biden a 96 percent chance of winning if Pennsylvania goes blue."
The disqualification of 100,000 or more "naked ballots" could tip the election. But voters worried they might have left out the secrecy envelope can track their mail-in ballot via a state website, votesPA.com/MailBallotStatus, to make sure it is counted or take remedial steps. Using both envelopes is not an onerous step if you know to take it, and the Pennsylvania Secretary of State's office put out a short video to walk new (or experienced) mail-in voters through the steps (in English and Spanish).
Stephen Colbert also has some key dates for voting in Pennsylvania — and every other state — on a new website, BetterKnowABallot.com.
Colbert's video doesn't include the two-envelope rule, so it's not clear how well he really knows Pennsylvania's ballot. But his site has links to every state's election site, in case you need to learn how, where, and when to cast your one precious vote. Peter Weber
After word spread earlier this month that a North Dakota farmer suffered a heart attack while harvesting crops, dozens of neighbors showed up at his property with their combines, grain carts, and semis, ready to finish what he had started.
The farmer, Lane Unhjem, lives near Crosby, and grows durum wheat and canola. While he was receiving medical treatment, around 50 or so farmers stopped working on their own farms to harvest his crops. The neighbors wanted to help Unhjem avoid a huge monetary loss, plus offering assistance is "just kind of the farming way of life," Unhjem's friend, Jenna Binde, told KFYR. "You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don't expect anything in return."
It took about seven hours for the crew to harvest 1,000 acres of crops, and when they were done, another group of volunteers made dinner for everyone who helped out. Unhjem survived, and on Facebook, neighbor Don Anderson wrote that it was important for the family to have comfort knowing they just needed to focus on his recovery. "What a great sense of pride we can all have knowing that when we face something like this, we're not alone," he added. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll hit 200,000, Vice President Mike Pence reflected on the last several months, and told supporters in New Hampshire he knows "in my heart that we have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives."
He called the death toll "a heartbreaking milestone," but promised that before the end of the year, there will be "a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine." He declared that President Trump "put the health of America first" and the administration is "protecting the vulnerable, we're saving lives, and developing lifesaving medicines."
The United States has about 4 percent of the world's population, but has recorded 20 percent of its COVID-19 deaths. In May, Trump predicted during a Fox News interview that over the course of the pandemic, "anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people" would die from the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, later clarified that her task force's projections showed "between 100,000 and 240,000 American lives lost, and that's with full mitigation and us learning from each other of how to social distance." Catherine Garcia
President Trump has a new campaign T-shirt, ad slogan, and chant at his rallies: "Fill That Seat!" The seat in question, of course, was recently occupied by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. Trump appears to have the votes to push through whichever conservative jurist he nominates, but his aides say he also has something else valuable, Politico reports: "something — anything — to take the nation's attention away from the coronavirus outbreak."
"While Trump's allies and aides were careful in more than half a dozen interviews to avoid appearing as if they were celebrating the death of ... Ginsburg, they all acknowledged the political windfall of the unanticipated event for a president who has seen his approval rating dip during the pandemic," Politico reports. "One called it 'super.' Another said the coronavirus has now been relegated to 'noise.'"
"He didn't wish her dead and he didn't kill her. But her death and the opening it created is clearly going to benefit the president," a Republican who is friends with Trump told Politico. "Any conversation about coronavirus leads to discussion of his handling of it. The most generous person in the world would say it has been mixed." Trump and his campaign are also hoping appointing an anti-abortion conservative will further rev up social conservative supporters and maybe some reluctant Republicans, but that's a double-edged sword, New York's Josh Barro notes:
A big fight over SCOTUS, focusing voters on risks to Roe and the ACA, hurts Trump with two constituencies -- affluent suburbanites Trump purports to woo with his warnings about law and order, and more-secular northern non-college whites, key to his 2016 win.
There is one clear loser in the bare-knuckled politics of shoving through a conservative nominee right before an election in which the governing party is down in the polls: the Supreme Court. "The chief justice and most of the associate justices believe strongly in the court's image as a nonpartisan institution," Harvard law professor Richard Lazarus tells The Washington Post. "But it is a battle they will lose if the other two branches insist on making the court into a partisan political institution." Peter Weber