A surprise sequel to the hit 2006 comedy Borat from Sacha Baron Cohen is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video prior to Election Day, Deadline reports.

Collider previously reported that a Borat sequel had already been filmed, although it wasn't clear at the time when it might be released. The plot of the sequel, Collider reported, involves Baron Cohen's character of Borat going undercover to conduct interviews after the original film made him famous, and The Film Stage also reported that "Trump and Epstein's relationship, as well as the coronavirus, all figure into the main narrative with cameos from Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, and more best left unspoiled." Additionally, The Film Stage reports that "one of the yet-to-be-revealed cameos could potentially derail a political career."

The original Borat featured Baron Cohen starring as a reporter from Kazakhstan interacting with real people who were unaware he was playing a character. Baron Cohen continued to dupe real people on 2018's Showtime series Who Is America?, which saw him managing to secure interviews with politicians like former Vice President Dick Cheney. In one case, a Georgia politician resigned from office after he was filmed on the show yelling the N-word.

For the Borat sequel, Deadline reports that Baron Cohen "flew to various parts of the U.S. and internationally to shoot" it, and he reportedly "risked his life multiple times" doing so, even having to wear a bulletproof vest on two days. The film, which according to The Film Stage appears to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, is expected to debut in late October. Brendan Morrow