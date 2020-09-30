See More Speed Reads
Democrats and Republicans equally willing to stick with candidate who breaks democratic norms, study finds

10:52 a.m.
U.S. capitol.
Al Drago/Getty Images

About 3.5 percent of Americans would defect from their favorite political candidate if that person does something that breaks democratic norms, a new study published in the American Political Science Review from Yale University's Matthew Graham and Milan Svolik found. That's a pretty small amount for a country where the traditional answer to the question of whether democracy is a good thing is almost certainly a yes, Svolik told The Atlantic.

Graham and Svolik achieved their results after asking 1,691 people if they would turn on a democracy-bashing candidate they otherwise found to represent their own opinions on most political matters, but the 3.5 percent figure, it turns out, is actually backed by a real-life example, as well. In 2017, a day before Montana's congressional election, Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mt.) assaulted a journalist after growing irritated with his questioning. Voters who took to the polls the next day would likely have been aware of the incident, while those who mailed in their ballots would have done so before the anti-democratic action took place, The Atlantic notes. Gianforte, who won the election, received about 3.6 percent fewer in-person votes, which is right in line with the Yale study.

The responses in the Yale study were not partisan, however. Moderates, on both the left and right, were most likely to turn on candidates in equal measure, while Democrats and Republicans were equally willing to ignore anti-Democratic actions, Svolik said. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

White House says there's no need to clarify Trump's response to white supremacists debate question

11:13 a.m.

President Trump's team doesn't think he did anything wrong at Tuesday's night's debate, especially when it came to denouncing white supremacists.

Trump's refusal to denounce far-right extremists led even Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade to declare the president blew "the biggest layup in the history of debates" and ask Trump to "clear it up." But when Fox News tried to do just that with White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Wednesday morning, Farah said "I don't think that there's anything to clarify. He told them to stand back."

Trump campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley also didn't think there was anything wrong with Trump telling the far-right Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." "He wants them to get out of the way," Gidley said.

But Proud Boy members didn't take it that way. As NBC News reports, the group's chat rooms and social media accounts lit up with praise for Trump after his refusal to denounce them, and some even turned Trump's words into a meme and rallying cry, calling Trump the "general of the Proud Boys." Kathryn Krawczyk

Coronavirus antibody cocktail shortens recovery time, new data shows

9:44 a.m.
Monoclonal coronavirus antibodies.
iStock.

New data on Regeneron's coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail shows the drug is "moving in the right direction," Stat News reports.

A high dose of the cocktail led viral levels to decrease more quickly in non-hospitalized patients. The drug also appeared to have a bigger effect in COVID-19 patients who had not created high levels of antibodies on their own, shortening their recovery time, even at a lower dose.

Regeneron's chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos said "we are highly encouraged by the robust and consistent nature of these initial data," adding that the company is discussing its findings with regulatory authorities while trials continue.

Non-affiliated observers like Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translation Institute, meanwhile, told Stat that the data looks good so far, but "you just can't say much about how transformative this is going to be." Topol doesn't believe the treatment is ready for any sort of emergency authorization.

Still, the data comes on the heels of other promising results from Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody candidate, adding to the hope that they could play a significant role in combating the virus. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Shep Smith somberly weighs in on a debate 'the likes of which the United States has never seen'

9:33 a.m.

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith ahead of his TV return is somberly offering his thoughts on this week's jaw-dropping presidential debate.

Smith, who abruptly left Fox last year but is set to debut his new CNBC evening news show on Wednesday, spoke to CNBC following Tuesday's chaotic debate and deemed it a "challenging" day for America.

"We're launching on a challenging and I think historic day, where the president has refused to say that he will accept the outcome of the election ... where he told a white supremacist group to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And where the vice president ... called [Trump] a clown and a liar."

Smith went on to assess that it was a debate "the likes of which the United States has never seen," adding that "there has never been an event of that nature in this nation." Pundits widely expressed shock over the chaos of the debate, which saw President Trump repeatedly interrupt former Vice President Joe Biden. Smith also appeared concerned over Trump in the debate telling the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when asked to condemn white supremacists.

"We'll lean on the FBI to tell us about who these groups are, who have been told to stand by and get ready to stand up," Smith said. "And we'll try to take a look at where we are and where we're going on what I really believe is a historic day for the democracy."

Moderator Chris Wallace drew some criticism for his handling of the debate, and Smith on Wednesday concluded that his former Fox colleague wasn't prepared for the chaos — not that anyone else was.

"I know Chris Wallace for decades," Smith said. "He was prepared for a debate. He was not prepared for what came last night. None of us were." Brendan Morrow

Trump is literally a crying baby in Biden's post-debate ad

8:40 a.m.

It can be hard to distill a political message down to its memorable essence. In a post-debate ad released Wednesday morning, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign found two words to capture the ugly chaos of Tuesday night's presidential debate: "Had enough?" The ad also features a crying emoji superimposed on President Trump's face as he argues and badgers moderator Chris Wallace, and the sound of a baby crying.

Biden also slipped in his most memorable line from the night, "Will you shut up, man?" — which his campaign has already made into T-shirts and face masks. Peter Weber

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade says Trump blew 'the biggest layup in the history of debates'

7:58 a.m.

President Trump at the first 2020 presidential debate blew "the biggest layup" in debate history, according to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

The Fox & Friends host on Wednesday morning slammed Trump for not explicitly condemning white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate. When asked to do so by moderator Chris Wallace, Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to "stand back and stand by."

"Donald Trump blew the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremacists," Kilmeade said. "I don't know if he didn't hear it, but he's got to clarify that right away. That's like, 'Are you against evil?'"

Kilmeade added that he's "not sure" why Trump didn't "knock it out of the park" on that answer. Fox News' Steve Doocy previously suggested on the show the debate had no clear winner, as "we didn't see" either candidate land "a knockout punch," while Kilmeade concluded that "we were the big losers last night, meaning the American people."

Donald Trump Jr. suggested in an interview after the debate that the president may have misspoken when he told the Proud Boys to "stand by," telling CBS, "I don't know if that was a misspeak, but he was talking about having them stand down. He's more than happy to condemn that."

Among those who previously called out Trump for failing to condemn white supremacists at the debate was former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, who told CNN this was a major "gaffe" on Trump's part and a "huge mistake." Brendan Morrow

Joe Biden reports his biggest fund-raising hour yet during and after his Trump debate

7:56 a.m.

"The Trump campaign is trying to say that the president put in a strong performance" at Tuesday night's presidential debate, "but Robin, nobody really believes that," ABC News' Jonathan Karl told Robin Roberts on Wednesday's Good Morning America. "I heard from Republicans after the debate, some during the debate, frankly exasperated by the president's performance — the bullying, the rudeness, the incessant interrupting of the moderator, the utter inability to make a case for what he would do in the next four years if he was re-elected."

"You know, Democrats weren't particularly thrilled with Joe Biden's performance, but they believe the contrast was crystal clear, that there was only one person on that stage who appeared plausibly presidential," Karl said, and it wasn't Trump. Biden's campaign also said it raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. — during and right after the debate — breaking its single-hour fundraising record.

At the very least, Politico says, "Biden cleared the very low bar Trump set for him: He was cogent, and not the mental mess the president has been suggesting for months." But as CNN's Dana Bash said, the entire debate was "a sh-tshow," and despite what Biden's campaign says, it is possible we watched "the last presidential debate of 2020." On CNN's New Day, John Avlon said Trump owed any children watching their first presidential debate an apology for throwing "rhetorical feces" at Biden and America. Peter Weber

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows promise in older adults

7:29 a.m.
A COVID vaccine
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Researchers said Tuesday that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in older adults that were similar to levels in younger adults, Reuters reports. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found that side effects from the vaccine were similar to those from high-dose flu shots. The side effects included headache, fatigue, body aches, and chills. "They might feel off or have a fever," said Dr. Evan Anderson, one of the study's lead researchers from Emory University in Atlanta. Anderson said the findings were reassuring, because immunity normally weakens with age. Moderna is testing the higher doses it researched in a large Phase III trial, the last hurdle before it can request emergency authorization or approval. Harold Maass

