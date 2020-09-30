Chris Wallace is 'sad'

Fox News' Chris Wallace received mixed reviews for his performance as the moderator for the first 2020 presidential debate. Some analysts blamed him for failing to keep things under control, while others believe he did the best he could. For his part, Wallace said he's "just sad with the way" it all turned out.

In an interview with The New York Times, Wallace spoke candidly about the situation, admitting that he felt desperate while trying to prevent the candidates from interrupting each other. He also said he didn't realize until it was too late that President Trump wasn't planning to stop ignoring the ground rules (Wallace refused to say whether Trump deserved the primary blame for how things unfolded). "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," he told the Times, adding that, despite his lengthy journalism career, "I've never been through anything like this."

Afterwards, Wallace had no desire to celebrate, though he did reluctantly accept a glass of champagne from his producers at the airport. He said he's "been involved in a certain amount of soul-searching" since returning home. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell