2020 presidential debates
Chris Wallace is 'sad'

5:03 p.m.
Chris Wallace.
MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Fox News' Chris Wallace received mixed reviews for his performance as the moderator for the first 2020 presidential debate. Some analysts blamed him for failing to keep things under control, while others believe he did the best he could. For his part, Wallace said he's "just sad with the way" it all turned out.

In an interview with The New York Times, Wallace spoke candidly about the situation, admitting that he felt desperate while trying to prevent the candidates from interrupting each other. He also said he didn't realize until it was too late that President Trump wasn't planning to stop ignoring the ground rules (Wallace refused to say whether Trump deserved the primary blame for how things unfolded). "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did," he told the Times, adding that, despite his lengthy journalism career, "I've never been through anything like this."

Afterwards, Wallace had no desire to celebrate, though he did reluctantly accept a glass of champagne from his producers at the airport. He said he's "been involved in a certain amount of soul-searching" since returning home. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Hydroxychloroquine didn't protect health care workers from coronavirus, study shows

5:27 p.m.

Another study is warning against President Trump's debunked coronavirus treatment.

Despite being studied as an early coronavirus treatment, studies have found the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine ineffective and even dangerous when used to fight coronavirus. A study published Wednesday added to that evidence, finding that the drug was ineffective in preventing health care workers from contracting coronavirus.

For the study published in JAMA internal medicine, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania focused on 125 health care workers. Some of them received hydroxychloroquine for eight weeks from April to July, while others got a placebo. Throughout that time, four of the 64 workers who got the drug ended up with COVID-19, while four of the 61 who got the placebo did as well. Six of those who tested positive developed coronavirus symptoms, but none needed to be hospitalized. As a result, the researchers said they "cannot recommend the routine use of hydroxychloroquine" to prevent infections among health care workers.

In June, a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine also showed hydroxychloroquine wasn't effective in preventing coronavirus infections after exposure to the virus. The FDA has since removed its emergency use authorization for the drug as a coronavirus treatment, and in July it released a study showing how the drug could cause serious side effects in hospitalized patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ouch
Rep. Katie Porter eviscerates pharma CEO with a brutal math lesson about his $13 million salary

4:51 p.m.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) never wastes an opportunity to roast a CEO.

On Wednesday, three pharmaceutical executives, including former Celgene CEO Mark Alles, testified on drug pricing for the House Oversight Committee. While at the company, Alles saw a massive increase in the price of the cancer drug Revlimid — and Porter broke down just what it got Alles in return.

Porter started her takedown by asking Alles if he knew what a Revlimid pill cost in 2005: $215, she reminded him with the help of a whiteboard. And by the time Alles left the company late last year, after its sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb, a single Revlimid pill cost $763. "Did the drug get substantially more effective in that time? Did cancer patients need fewer pills?" Porter questioned, trying to figure out why Celgene upped the price. Alles answered by saying Revlimid proved effective in more patients. "So you discovered more patients who might benefit from paying $763 a pill?" Porter rhetorically responded, outlining how the average senior in her district couldn't even afford one pill.

Porter then moved on to tear apart the $13 million Alles made in 2017 as Celgene's CEO. "It's 200 times the average American's income and 360 times what the average senior makes on Social Security," Porter noted. She then reminded Alles just how he made "half a million dollars, personally, just by tripling the price of Revlimid." "The drug didn't get any better, the cancer patients didn't get any better, you just got better at making money," Porter concluded. Watch her questioning below. Kathryn Krawczyk

Earth's mightiest heroes
Marvel casts newcomer in the role of its 1st Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel

4:36 p.m.

Meet the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kamala Khan.

Marvel Studios has cast newcomer Iman Vellani as the title character in the upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday. Vellani in playing Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan will be portraying the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero.

Kamala Khan, who draws inspiration from Captain Marvel, became Marvel's first Muslim character with her own comic in 2014, and the Reporter notes her comics are known for "exploring Kamala's identity as a Pakistani American living in a religious family while trying to find her own way." Vellani isn't an established actor, and in fact, according to Deadline, this is her first role in a major Hollywood production. She was previously a part of the Toronto International Film Festival's Next Wave Committee made up of "young film enthusiasts," and in a Q&A for the TIFF website, asked what character she'd play in a movie, she responded, "Iron Man ... duh."

In addition to starring on her own Disney+ show, Ms. Marvel is expected to appear in upcoming Marvel movies as well. Kumail Nanjiani, who's set to star in Marvel's Eternals, congratulated Vellani on Wednesday, tweeting, "Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included." Needless to say, you may not have heard the name Iman Vellani prior to today, but in the years ahead, get ready to hear it a whole lot more. Brendan Morrow

never heard of them
Trump says he doesn't 'know who the Proud Boys are'

3:41 p.m.

In an attempt to clarify comments he made during Tuesday night's president debate, President Trump said Wednesday at the White House that he doesn't know who the Proud Boys are, but added that they should "stand down" and let law enforcement do their jobs.

Trump sparked bipartisan criticism during the debate when moderator Chris Wallace asked him if he was willing to denounce far-right and white supremacist groups. Trump asked who he should specifically address, and when the Proud Boys — a far-right group designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — were suggested, he told them "to stand down and stand by," which members quickly adopted as a rallying cry.

The president's aides argued he didn't need to clarify anything since he was trying to tell the group to "get out of the way," but Trump added a new wrinkle to the situation by claiming ignorance. His critics aren't taking him for his word since he has a history of saying he doesn't know who people are when his connections to them are called into question, like David Duke in 2016, and because he didn't need any clarification about the group before telling them what to do, which suggests awareness. But regardless of whether Trump knows who the Proud Boys are, he seems to have deliberately dropped "stand by" from his rhetoric. Tim O'Donnell

2020 presidential debate
Even Rush Limbaugh admits Trump's debate strategy 'didn't work'

2:50 p.m.
Rush Limbaugh.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Some of President Trump's staunchest supporters didn't love his debate performance.

During Tuesday night's first presidential debate, Trump barely let Democratic nominee Joe Biden — or moderator Chris Wallace — get a word out. He meanwhile refused to denounce white supremacy or answer questions about his taxes, leading some Fox News hosts and even members of Trump's own party to call out his missteps.

Asked Wednesday, several Republican senators had brief criticisms for the debate. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) described the faceoff as a "sh-tshow," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) called it "awful," and Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) recommended the president "restrain himself a little" next time. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) meanwhile said "I thought it was an embarrassment," though it wasn't clear if he and the other senators were calling out Trump, Biden, Wallace, or the debate as a whole.

Right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh was a little softer on Trump, but he still had some criticism. "He had a strategy, and the strategy didn't work. But he had a strategy. And he undermined his own strategy," Limbaugh said Wednesday. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 presidential debate
Presidential debate organizers promise 'additional tools to maintain order'

2:25 p.m.
Debate moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace directs the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The first 2020 presidential debate was so chaotic that its organizers are already considering changes that might allow for a "more orderly discussion" in the next two.

The Commission on Presidential Debates in a statement on Wednesday said that Tuesday's presidential debate, the first match-up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, "made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." The organization said it will be "carefully considering" changes to adopt and will announce them "shortly."

Tuesday's messy debate was widely panned among pundits, and it frequently descended into chaos as Trump interrupted Biden. The debate's moderator, Chris Wallace, asked the president to abide by the established rules and reminded him that "your campaign agreed that both sides would get two-minute answers, uninterrupted."

While Wallace received some criticism for his performance during the debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates said it's "grateful" for his "professionalism and skill." At the same time, the commission said it "intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."

The organizers did not clarify what "additional tools" might be considered, although as the debate was underway, a frequent suggestion was to allow the moderator to mute a candidate's microphone if they interrupt their opponent. The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15. Brendan Morrow

2020 presidential debate
'Basically nobody' turned off the 1st presidential debate while it was in progress

2:20 p.m.

Viewers apparently couldn't peel their eyes away from the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Despite widespread criticism of the chaos that unfolded on stage, the final 15 minutes actually rated slightly higher than the opening 15 minutes, and audiences fell just 2 percent from the 9:30 p.m. ET peak by the time it all wrapped up, Nielsen data shows. So, even if they were disappointed with what they witnessed, it seems like those who tuned in were prepared to finish what they started and stay engaged with the national political moment.

Overall, though, Tuesday's ratings across the major networks dropped significantly from 2016's first presidential debate. Tim O'Donnell

