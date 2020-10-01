Snapchat says it has helped over a million people, largely under 30, register to vote

Registering to vote is a snap, as a whole lot of young people have learned via Snapchat.

Snapchat has helped more than a million users, over 80 percent of whom are under the age of 30, register to vote ahead of the 2020 presidential election, representatives for the company told NBC News and Axios on Thursday. More than half of the users who registered are first-time voters, Snapchat said. Additionally, roughly 65 percent are between the age of 18 and 24, The Hill reports.

While NBC notes this isn't as many as the 2.5 million users Facebook has helped register to vote, it's more than double the number of users Snapchat helped register for the 2018 midterms, per Axios. Snapchat says that nearly 60 percent of those it helped register for that election ultimately cast ballots. This year, Texas was reportedly the state where Snapchat saw the most registrations.

Additionally, NBC notes that "the recruitment of Generation Z and millennial voters could play a larger role in affecting the outcome in certain districts" and that the million Snapchat registrations "will almost certainly be a boon for Democrats." Brendan Morrow